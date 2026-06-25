K-Laser Launches GIRO, Advancing the Future of Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine

DENVER, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Laser announces the U.S. launch of the GIRO Rehabilitation & Sports Series, a new platform that represents the next evolution of the company's leading Class IV laser technology.

Built on more than 25 years of experience in therapeutic laser innovation, GIRO combines proven science, advanced technology, and a modern user experience to help rehabilitation professionals deliver fast, efficient treatments while maximizing clinical productivity.

A new generation of Class IV laser therapy designed to help clinicians treat more patients, faster. Post this K-Laser launches the GIRO series for rehabilitation professionals

Throughout its history, K-Laser has earned the trust of clinicians, professional sports organizations, rehabilitation centers, and healthcare providers by focusing on one principle: delivering real therapeutic power where it matters most. GIRO advances that mission with a redesigned platform engineered for performance, consistency, and ease of use.

"GIRO represents everything we've learned over more than two decades of developing therapeutic laser technology," said Marina Rodríguez Alonso, Head of Product & Brand Management at K-Laser. "Clinicians today need solutions that are powerful, easy to use, and reliable. GIRO was built to meet those expectations while preparing practices for the future."

The new GIRO Series includes:

GIRO Core – Essential high-power laser therapy for growing practices.

– Essential high-power laser therapy for growing practices. GIRO Elite – Intelligent performance designed to optimize workflow and treatment efficiency.

– Intelligent performance designed to optimize workflow and treatment efficiency. GIRO Ultra – Maximum power and efficiency for demanding clinical environments and high patient volumes.

Designed specifically for rehabilitation and sports medicine professionals, GIRO focuses on three critical practice needs:

High Power. Faster Treatments. GIRO delivers true therapeutic power to help clinicians complete treatments efficiently, supporting improved workflow and increased patient capacity.

Easy to Use. Ready When You Are. An intuitive interface and streamlined setup reduce complexity, allowing clinicians to spend less time managing equipment and more time focused on patient care.

Reliable. Consistent. Built to Perform. Built on K-Laser's proven technology platform, GIRO is designed to provide dependable performance and repeatable treatment delivery day after day.

The platform incorporates K-Laser's multi-wavelength approach and advanced engineering to support temporary pain relief, muscle relaxation, and increased local circulation—applications trusted by rehabilitation professionals across the country.

The launch of GIRO marks an important milestone in K-Laser's ongoing commitment to innovation and clinical excellence.

"As healthcare continues to evolve, clinicians need technologies that help them work smarter without compromising outcomes," said Rodríguez Alonso. "GIRO is our answer to that challenge—a platform built from experience, designed for today, and ready for tomorrow."

The GIRO Rehabilitation & Sports Series is now available throughout the United States.

For more information, visit indiba.com/us

About INDIBA Group

For more than 25 years, K-Laser has been a pioneer in therapeutic laser technology, helping healthcare and veterinary professionals improve patient outcomes through innovative, high-performance laser systems. Built on a foundation of scientific research, clinical expertise, and continuous innovation, K-Laser has become a trusted name in rehabilitation, sports medicine, pain management, and veterinary medicine applications worldwide.

As part of the INDIBA Group, a global healthcare technology company with over 40 years of innovation, K-Laser continues to advance the future of healthcare through research-driven technologies that help clinicians work more effectively and improve the lives of the patients they serve.

SOURCE INDIBA