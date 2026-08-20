K2view positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Data Masking, Tokenization, and Synthetic Data Solutions, 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Data Masking, Tokenization , and Synthetic Data Solutions vendors.

K2view, with its comprehensive solution, has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced today that it has named K2view as a leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Data Masking, Tokenization, and Synthetic Data Solutions, 2026.

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Associate Director, Research, QKS Group, "K2view's differentiation is rooted in its ability to protect sensitive data without stripping away the business context required for meaningful testing and downstream use. By organizing data around complete business entities and preserving relationships across applications, its Micro-Database architecture addresses a challenge that conventional table and field-level approaches often struggle to manage in complex enterprise environments. The combination of contextual masking, tokenization, data subsetting, and multiple synthetic data generation techniques enables organisations to provision realistic, referentially consistent datasets across development, testing, analytics, and AI workflows. This positions K2view particularly well for data-intensive enterprises seeking to reduce production-data dependency while improving the speed, coverage, and governance of data provisioning."

"K2view is further strengthening its technology proposition through self-service synthetic data composition and agentic workflows that can interpret user stories and test cases, identify existing data, and generate or provision missing test data. From a business perspective, these capabilities help enterprises reduce production-data exposure, accelerate testing and software delivery, improve regulatory compliance, and provide reusable, production-like data for analytics, cloud migration, and AI initiatives. K2view's ability to combine business-entity-driven data provisioning with enterprise-grade privacy, synthetic data, validation, and automation capabilities reinforces its position as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Data Masking, Tokenization, and Synthetic Data Solutions, 2026," Nikhilesh adds.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the Data Masking, Tokenization, and Synthetic Data Solutions providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

"Enterprises have treated privacy and data creation as separate problems: mask what's real, generate what's missing, using tools that share no common definition of the business," said Steve Kostyshen, CEO of K2view. "That separation becomes a problem as AI accelerates software delivery. Mask data one table or field at a time, and you risk losing the business context that makes it useful for testing. K2view was built on the opposite premise: protect and generate data as whole business entities, so what comes out the other side still behaves like the business it represents. This recognition from QKS Group reflects where the market is heading, and it's why we're extending that same entity-based approach into agentic workflows that can interpret test requirements and autonomously orchestrate the right data actions."



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About K2view:

K2view delivers compliant data activation for the world's most complex enterprises, combining test data management, enterprise data masking, and synthetic data management on a single platform. Its entity-based approach organizes data into business entities such as customer, account, or policy, preserving referential integrity across systems. K2view is trusted by AT&T, Regions Bank, BBVA, Hapag-Lloyd, Vodafone, and Verizon. Learn more at www.k2view.com

Media Contacts:

Amitai Richman

Director of Product Marketing, K2view

Email: [email protected]

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

For more available research, please visit Research

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QKS Group

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SOURCE QKS Group