Kahua Launches kCapture to Turn Reality Capture Into a Connected Visual Record

kCapture embeds 360-degree reality capture into the Kahua® platform, linking field documentation directly to the project record throughout the construction lifecycle.

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahua today announced the launch of kCapture, a new 360-degree reality capture product to help teams connect field reality to construction workflows, track project progress and carry visual history into operations.

What happens to job site reality after it’s captured? kCapture brings reality capture directly into Kahua, connecting time-stamped site data to drawings and the project record. Walk a floor, drop a pin, compare dates, and review progress from the office without another site trip. Built into Kahua, kCapture keeps the record connected, secure, and accessible throughout the life of the asset. Speed Speed

Construction teams often capture extensive visual documentation, which is disconnected from drawings and project decisions. kCapture works with smartphone, tablet or supported 360-degree capture hardware to tag the visual record inside Kahua, creating a single source of truth to capture, review and compare field conditions throughout the project lifecycle. Because the visual record remains connected to project records, information is carried forward to support operations after handover.

"The value of reality capture goes beyond simply documenting a jobsite," said Brian Moore, president of Kahua. "kCapture ties field reality to drawings, workflows and project records to make visual documentation part of how projects are managed."

For owners, kCapture provides program-level visibility into field conditions on any project. Teams can review sites remotely to verify progress across dates, using time-stamped visual records to maintain a complete project history.

For general contractors, kCapture turns field documentation into connected visual evidence. Captures can be linked to RFIs, observations, forms and change orders, helping field teams document progress and verify work.

For federal agencies and contractors, kCapture operates within Kahua's FedRAMP-certified environment, extending the same security and governance framework to visual project documentation.

"What sets kCapture apart is that teams can deploy secure 360-degree reality capture directly within Kahua," said Stephen DeVito, director of technology at Procon. "Because it's built into the PMIS rather than bolted on, the reality of the building stays connected to the project record throughout the asset lifecycle."

kCapture is now available to all Kahua customers. Learn more at kahua.com/kcapture.

About Kahua

Kahua® is an AI enterprise construction platform built to connect the people, processes, and data behind complex capital programs. Trusted globally across government, healthcare, education, commercial, and energy sectors, Kahua serves as a system of record for owners and delivery teams, bringing stakeholders into a single governed environment for portfolio-level visibility and collaboration across the full asset lifecycle. With intelligent, purpose-built solutions for key industries and a highly configurable platform, Kahua adapts to how teams work today and tomorrow.

Media Contact:

Sonya Lehner

Senior Director, Brand & Communications

Kahua

[email protected]

SOURCE Kahua