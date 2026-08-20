KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME 1st Anniversary in Full Swing!

Numbers Weapon 4 Kikoru Shinomiya debuts today alongside Special Event, offering 1,500+ Dimensional Crystals!

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME, co-produced by Akatsuki Games, TOHO, and Production I.G, has officially launched its latest update today as part of the ongoing 1st Anniversary celebrations. The highly anticipated playable ★5 character Kikoru Shinomiya (Numbers Weapon 4) is now live in-game starting today. Alongside her debut, players can dive into the newly released Special Event "Valkyrie of Aspiration" to experience a new story focused on Kikoru's growth, while earning over 1,500 Dimensional Crystals.

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA © Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

As part of the ongoing 1st Anniversary celebration, KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME has officially launched ★5 [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya alongside the Special Event "Valkyrie of Aspiration" today, August 20.

◆ Special Event [Valkyrie of Aspiration]

The fastest weapon in the Defense Force: Numbers Weapon 4.

Though selected as its compatible user, Kikoru Shinomiya was pushed to her absolute limits during training with Narumi, unable to unleash her true potential before the suit's proud, stubborn spirit.

Frustrated at her inability to break through the wall holding her back, Kikoru is suddenly swept into an unexpected Dimensional Gate, hurtling into a parallel world similar to her own, yet different. Facing the threat of Kaiju in an unknown world, she encounters the last person she ever expected to see. What will this fateful reunion awaken within her?

Thus begins the story of Kikoru Shinomiya's growth...

In this Special Event, you can earn:

Over 1,500 Dimensional Crystals

An in-game Home background

...as well as other rewards!

*For more details, please refer to the in-game announcement. ◆ New ★5 Character [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya

★5 [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya joins the battle in this update!

Inheriting Numbers Weapon 4 once worn by her mother, Hikari Shinomiya, Kikoru takes to the skies and dominates the battlefield like a true Valkyrie.

■ New ★5 Character

[The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya (Optimal weapon type: Ax)

■ New ★5 Weapon

Ax-Freyja (Ax)

■ Pickup Character Trailer: [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya

https://youtu.be/oxhIOjXpMbw

■ [The Valkyrie's Successor] Kikoru Shinomiya Character Art

■ About KAIJU NO. 8 THE GAME

Title: Kaiju No. 8 THE GAME

Planning & Production: Akatsuki Games Inc., TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Development & Operation: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Publicity Cooperation: TOHO CO., LTD., Production I.G, Inc.

Distribution: Akatsuki Games Inc.

Available Platforms: App Store, Google Play Store, Steam®

Supported Languages: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, French

Price: Free-to-play (with in-app purchases)

Copyright Notice:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Official Game Website: https://kj8-thegame.com/en/

Official Game X: https://x.com/kj8_TheGame_EN

Official Game YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@kj8-TheGame-EN

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/kaiju-no-8-the-game/id6742088839

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=jp.aktsk.games.kaiju_no8_the_game

Steam®: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3393070

■ About Anime Kaiju No. 8

Based on the popular manga series by Naoya Matsumoto, serialized on Shonen Jump+ (Shueisha) since 2020, the anime Kaiju No. 8 portrays intense battles between the Japan Defense Force, tasked with eliminating Kaiju, and the monstrous creatures that routinely threaten human lives. In Japan, the original manga has surpassed 19 million copies in circulation (including digital editions), with 16 volumes published to date (as of September 4, 2025).

The Anime Season 1, which aired from April to June 2024, quickly gained massive popularity, ranking No. 1 on domestic daily rankings across major streaming platforms in Japan. Building on that momentum, a theatrical compilation of Season 1, including the side story Hoshina's Day Off, premiered in Japan on March 28, 2025. Subsequently, the Anime Season 2 aired from July to September 2025. While anticipation continues to build following the announcement of the Final Chapter's production, the four-episode original short anime Narumi's Week at Work is officially set to stream every Saturday at 8:00 PM JST starting September 5, 2026, continuing to draw a huge global response.

■ Company Overview: Akatsuki Games Inc.

It is our mission to connect the emotions of people around the world by putting our beliefs and "why" into games. We challenge ourselves to create global hits as a world-class game company with the highest standards of development and operation in Japan.

In addition to the experience of operating games such as Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle (published by BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.) and Romancing SaGa Re; Universe (published by SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD.), we are taking on the challenges of using high-end 3D graphics display and development on multiple devices. We will deliver the highest quality games for everyone around the world to enjoy.

Official Website: https://games.aktsk.jp/en/

Founded: December 2021

Representative: CEO Yuki Totsuka

Headquarters: 8F oak meguro, 2-13-30 Kamiosaki, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Business Activities: Game Development & Operations

Please be sure to include the following copyright notice when publishing articles or images related to this release:

© JAKDF 3rd Division © Naoya Matsumoto/SHUEISHA

© Akatsuki Games Inc./TOHO CO., LTD./Production I.G

Additional Assets: HERE

SOURCE Akatsuki Games Inc.