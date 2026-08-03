Kairoi Residential, PGIM, and Helaba Bank Have Broken Ground on their Ultra-Luxury Mid-Rise Development in Denver's Lower Highlands (LoHi) neighborhood.

DENVER, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio-based Kairoi Residential, in partnership with PGIM and Helaba Bank, has broken ground on an ultra-luxury Class A multifamily development in Denver's vibrant Lower Highlands ("LoHi") neighborhood.

"We are thrilled to break ground on this transformative project in the LoHi neighborhood," said Tyler Sibley, Principal of Kairoi Development. "This project is the culmination of nearly a decade of dedicated pursuit and extensive planning with an exceptional team of design and construction professionals. Our vision is to deliver one of the highest-quality multifamily communities in the country featuring thoughtfully crafted residences, a best-in-class amenity package and seamless connectivity to all that the LoHi neighborhood and Denver metro area has to offer."

Per Helaba, "This financing underlines Helaba's commitment to high quality residential real estate in strong urban markets and to projects that create modern rental housing and vibrant communities. In a market environment that remains challenging and selective, Helaba continues to focus on resilient assets and experienced partners with strong track records in development and asset management. Kairoi and PGIM embody these qualities, and this transaction reflects our strategy of disciplined new business."

Located off Speer Boulevard and Zuni Street, the development will feature 420 upscale apartment homes consisting of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residential units. Tailored amenities include a sky pool deck with sweeping views of downtown Denver, dedicated men's and women's health and wellness spas, a 24-hour fitness center, work from home spaces, state-of-the-art golf and ski simulators, multiple sky lounges, and expansive outdoor social spaces.

"This development reflects our strong conviction around high-quality rental housing in markets supported by durable demand and long-term growth," said Soultana Reigle, head of U.S. equity for PGIM's Real Estate investment group. "Denver's LoHi neighborhood combines walkability with access to employment, and our partnership with Kairoi and Helaba Bank allows us to deliver a differentiated residential community while investing with discipline and selectivity on behalf of our investors."

ABOUT KAIROI

KAIROI RESIDENTIAL is a partner-led company with a unified approach to investing, developing and managing multifamily communities.

Kairoi has been involved in the business of developing and owning multifamily properties since 2002. Over the course of our existence, we have developed or owned in excess of 57,000 units in many cities and states across the country. Kairoi Residential has developed approximately $2.5B in new developments in San Antonio, Dallas, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Charlotte, and Austin.

For more information, please visit: www.kairoi.com

ABOUT PGIM

PGIM Real Estate

PGIM is the global asset management business of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU), with $1.4 trillion in assets under management.1 PGIM offers clients deep expertise across public and private asset classes, delivering a diverse range of investment strategies and tailored solutions, including fixed income, equities, real estate and alternatives. With 1,500+ investment professionals across 40 offices in 20 countries, we serve retail and institutional clients worldwide. For more information, visit pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI) of the United States is not affiliated in any manner with Prudential plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom, or with Prudential Assurance Company, a subsidiary of M&G plc, incorporated in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

1 As of Mar. 31, 2026.

ABOUT HELABA

Helaba

Helaba (Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen) is one of Germany's leading commercial banks, serving as both a central clearing institution for regional savings banks and a development bank for the states of Hesse and Thuringia. Headquartered in Frankfurt and Erfurt, the bank manages approximately €201.8 billion in total assets and employs around 6,000 people worldwide. Helaba provides a broad range of financial services, with a particular focus on corporate banking, real estate finance, and public-sector lending. The bank also maintains an international presence through key offices in major financial centers, including London, Paris, New York, and Shanghai.

For more information visit www.helaba.com

SOURCE Kairoi Residential