Kairoi Residential Named to NMHC's 2026 Top 50 Managers List

First-Time Recognition Reflects Firm's Intentional Growth and Distinctive Hospitality-Driven Approach

SAN ANTONIO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kairoi Residential, a premier, vertically integrated multifamily investment, development and property management company, today announced that it has been included in the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2026 ranking of the Top 50 apartment managers, marking the company's first appearance on the annual list.

Kairoi debuted at No. 45, with 40,791 apartment homes under management as of Jan. 1, representing a 47% increase year-over-year.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects how we've chosen to grow," said Kari Warren, Chief Operating Officer of Property Management at Kairoi. "Our expansion has been intentional—driven by trusted partners asking us to bring a more thoughtful, hospitality-driven approach to their communities. We've never pursued scale for its own sake. We've focused on delivering a level of service, care and performance that stands apart—and it's rewarding to see that approach resonate."

Kairoi's growth has been fueled by a combination of third-party management and strategic investments, reflecting the company's disciplined approach to scale. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kairoi operates through a national platform with regional offices in Irvine, California; Atlanta, Georgia; Dallas and Austin, Texas; and Denver, Colorado.

The company's portfolio spans Texas, Colorado, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina and Tennessee, with continued expansion into key growth markets including Washington, Oregon, California, the Mid-Atlantic, Georgia and Florida.

At the core of Kairoi's approach is a commitment to what it calls the 5% Distinction—the belief that meaningful differentiation comes from the extra level of care, attention and intentionality that most operators overlook. This philosophy comes to life through the company's emphasis on hospitality, its resident-first mindset and its proprietary Art of Neighboring framework, which focuses on creating genuine connection and community within each asset.

The company also has implemented HALO by Kairoi™, powered by Venn, a hospitality-first consumer experience platform, across its portfolio. HALO is not a traditional resident portal or property management add-on. Rather, it is Kairoi's proprietary consumer experience layer, bringing communication, services, insights, workflows and revenue opportunities into a single, trusted interface for residents and associates alike. Designed as a hospitality-first consumer experience layer, HALO brings together communication, services and insights into a single, intuitive interface—enabling teams to deliver more personalized, anticipatory service while enhancing operational performance.

"This milestone reflects more than growth—it reflects discipline in how we scale," said Tammy Freiling, Chief Financial Officer of Kairoi Residential. "We've been extremely strategic about aligning with partners, markets and opportunities where our approach creates measurable value. That combination of thoughtful investment and operational excellence is what allows us to grow responsibly while continuing to deliver strong performance for our clients."

About Kairoi Residential

Kairoi Residential is a vertically integrated multifamily investment, development and property management firm committed to delivering Remarkable Living through thoughtful design, operational excellence and a hospitality-driven approach. Guided by its mission to Be Remarkable and its commitment to Modern Stewardship, Kairoi creates communities that balance performance with an elevated resident experience.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Kairoi has executed more than $9.8 billion in transactions. Through its fully integrated platform, the company brings precision, accountability and intentionality to every stage of the real estate lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.kairoi.com.

SOURCE Kairoi Residential