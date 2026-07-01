Kaiser Permanente opens its first northern Nevada medical offices

Locations will provide primary, laboratory, pharmacy, and imaging health care services.

The first 2 of 3 planned Kaiser Permanente medical offices have opened in Reno and Sparks.

The California-headquartered health care organization is expanding local access to integrated care and coverage in a joint venture with Renown Health.

Northern Nevada residents can choose new Kaiser Permanente care and coverage options during fall 2026 open enrollment.

RENO, Nev., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaiser Permanente has opened its first two medical offices in northern Nevada as part of its joint venture with Renown Health, expanding access to high‑quality, affordable health care for the local community.

This expansion comes as Hometown Health — now jointly owned by Kaiser Permanente and Renown Health — is becoming Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente Ion Medical Offices

Now, members can obtain primary care and other medical services at the Kaiser Permanente Del Monte Medical Offices in Reno and the Kaiser Permanente Ion Medical Offices in Sparks. A third Kaiser Permanente medical facility, in central Reno, is scheduled to open in late 2026. These locations will offer primary care, laboratory services, pharmacy, and imaging, making prevention-focused care more convenient and easier to access.

"We're bringing a model of care that is proven to deliver better health outcomes, lower costs, and a more seamless experience for patients," said Trish Rodriguez, regional president for Kaiser Permanente in Nevada. "We're proud to do that in partnership with a trusted local organization like Renown Health, as we move into Nevada and expand the reach of our integrated care and coverage to more people."

In addition to receiving primary care from Kaiser Permanente doctors, members will continue to have access to Renown Health's full spectrum of high-quality hospital and specialty services.

"This collaboration allows us to combine local expertise with a deeply integrated approach to care," said Mark Roberts, MD, executive medical director, Kaiser Permanente in Nevada. "By closely coordinating physicians, hospitals, and health plans, we can deliver care that's not only high quality and evidence based, but also easier for patients to navigate — when and where they need it."

This integrated care and coverage model consistently delivers personal, prevention-based care. Kaiser Permanente members experience industry-leading health outcomes and are 20% less likely to die prematurely from cancer and 33% less likely to die prematurely from heart disease compared with nonmembers living in their communities.

"Our customers are increasingly looking for solutions that provide stability, value, and better health outcomes," said Bethany Sexton, health plan leader, Kaiser Permanente in Nevada. "Kaiser Permanente's integrated model does exactly that — aligning coverage and care to ensure affordability while supporting healthier employees and communities across northern Nevada."

Kaiser Permanente will begin offering new health plan coverage options in northern Nevada during open enrollment in fall 2026 for the 2027 plan year.

Kaiser Permanente Nevada facility facts

Ion Medical Offices, 5070 Ion Dr., Ste. 100, Sparks

Size: 13 exam rooms

13 exam rooms Services: Primary care and lab services available immediately; imaging and pharmacy scheduled to open in 2027

Primary care and lab services available immediately; imaging and pharmacy scheduled to open in 2027 Parking: Free on-site

Free on-site Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Del Monte Medical Offices, 740 Del Monte Ln., Ste. 3, Reno

Size: 15 exam rooms

15 exam rooms Services: Primary care and lab services available immediately; imaging and pharmacy scheduled to open in 2027

Primary care and lab services available immediately; imaging and pharmacy scheduled to open in 2027 Parking: Free on-site

Free on-site Hours: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.9 million members in 9 states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists, and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery, and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education, and the support of community health. For more information, go to about.kp.org.

For more information, contact:

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SOURCE Kaiser Permanente