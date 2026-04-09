KAL Vitamins Expands Multivitamin Line with Age-Specific Formulas for Men and Women at 18+ and 50+

Four new formulas address the nutritional needs of early and later adulthood, from energy and mood to heart, bone, and cognitive health

SALT LAKE CITY, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KAL Vitamins, a supplement brand with nearly a century of formulation expertise, is expanding its multivitamin line with four age-specific daily formulas for men and women.

The lineup includes:

KAL Vitamins +

Women's 18+ Multivitamin

Men's 18+ Multivitamin

Women's 50+ Multivitamin

Men's 50+ Multivitamin

Different Ages, Different Needs

These four formulas build on KAL Vitamins' long history of men's and women's multivitamins, focusing on the nutrients people need most in early and later adulthood.

Women's 18+ Multivitamin

Supports cellular energy, mood, and immune health. L-theanine promotes calm and relaxation, chasteberry provides PMS support, and iron and folate support healthy red blood cell production.*

Men's 18+ Multivitamin



Delivers 30 essential vitamins and minerals to help maintain energy metabolism, muscle function, immune health, and heart health. Zinc supports reproductive health, and Tongkat Ali supports male energy and vitality.*

Women's 50+ Multivitamin

Designed for postmenopausal wellness, this formula supports heart, bone, and cognitive health. Trans-resveratrol promotes cellular health, CoQ10 supports cardiovascular and cellular energy, and magnesium, iodine, and selenium help maintain bone and thyroid health.*

Men's 50+ Multivitamin

For men in later adulthood, this multivitamin supports cardiovascular, prostate, and bone health. Lycopene and zinc support prostate function, B vitamins help maintain cellular energy, and vitamins D and K promote bone health. Inositol helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels within the normal range.*

Why Age-Specific Matters

While KAL Vitamins has long offered targeted multivitamins for men and women, these four new formulas mark an expansion into age-specific nutrition. The expanded line provides tailored support designed to meet the evolving needs of early and later adulthood, helping consumers optimize wellness at these key life stages.

"We've always understood that men and women have different needs," said Lindsay Ostenson, SVP of Marketing at KAL Vitamins, "As nutritional needs evolve with age, these four formulas are built to support them."

"Nutrient needs shift significantly with age, especially around bone health, cardiovascular support, and hormonal changes," said Rachel Kilroy, Senior Director of Global Innovation. "These formulas go beyond gender to support people where they are in life."

The new age-specific multivitamin line is available at kalvitamins.com and Amazon.com.

About KAL Vitamins

Founded in 1932, KAL Vitamins is part of the Better Being Co. family. The brand is known for quality, science-backed formulations that support family health across generations.

With in-house manufacturing and its own laboratory, KAL Vitamins oversees the full production process, from raw ingredients to finished products. Each formula is triple-tested for purity, potency, and identity.

From introducing one of the earliest multivitamins to today's broad portfolio of wellness products, KAL Vitamins continues to focus on supporting health at every stage of life. To learn more, visit kalvitamins.com or follow @kalvitamins on social platforms.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

Chelsea Kershaw

9095737237

[email protected]

SOURCE KAL Vitamins