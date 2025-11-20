KAL Vitamins Celebrates 93 Years as the Original Mineral Brand with Innovation, Giving Back and a Special Anniversary Event

Heritage meets innovation as KAL Vitamins launches its newest mineral formulas and supports families in need this Thanksgiving

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAL Vitamins, the original mineral brand, is celebrating its 93rd anniversary this November, marking more than nine decades of innovation. Trusted by generations of families since 1932, KAL Vitamins continues to support Americans at every life stage with its high-quality, science-backed supplements.

Thanksgiving Heroes

To celebrate the milestone, KAL Vitamins has introduced new mineral blends, including the Total Minerals+ line and Magnesium 7 Complex. These launches reflect KAL Vitamins' ongoing evolution, honoring its 93-year heritage of quality while reimagining mineral support for the way people live today.

Total Minerals+ delivers 13 essential minerals + trace minerals, including magnesium for bone health, muscle and nerve function support, zinc for immune support, and selenium for antioxidant protection, to help maintain optimal mineral levels for whole-body wellness. It comes in convenient VegCaps or an easy-to-mix mandarin-flavored powder.†

Magnesium 7 Complex delivers a full spectrum of 7 highly absorbable magnesium forms, including malate, citrate and liposomal magnesium for maximum benefit. This formula supports muscle and bone function, nerve and heart health, and daily relaxation.†

"Minerals have been at the heart of KAL Vitamins since 1932," said Lindsay Ostenson, SVP of Marketing at KAL Vitamins. "These new formulas build on that legacy by combining our time-honored commitment to quality with modern, science-driven innovation, empowering consumers to support their health with confidence every day."

To help make Thanksgiving brighter, KAL Vitamins has partnered with a national nonprofit organization,Thanksgiving Heroes, to provide holiday meals to families in need across the Salt Lake City area. KAL Vitamins believes that true wellness extends beyond supplements— it's about showing compassion, building connection, and caring for the community.

To thank consumers for their continued support, KAL Vitamins is celebrating its 93rd anniversary with a special 30% savings event through November 30, available at www.kalvitamins.com .

From producing the first-ever multivitamin and calcium supplement in 1932 to creating today's innovative mineral blends, KAL Vitamins remains true to its founder's promise: trusted quality that stands the test of time.

About KAL Vitamins:

KAL Vitamins, founded in 1932, is rooted in quality, guided by science, and dedicated to supporting family health across generations. With in-house manufacturing and a state-of-the-art laboratory, KAL Vitamins controls the entire production process from start to finish. Every product is triple-tested for purity, potency, and identity. From pioneering the first multivitamin and calcium supplement to today's comprehensive portfolio of trusted wellness products, KAL Vitamins remains committed to helping consumers look and feel their best at every stage of life. For more information, please visit www.kalvitamins.com .

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

