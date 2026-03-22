Kaltra Introduces Seasonal Discounts on Replacement Coils for Carrier, York, and Trane Chillers

ALTMUNSTER, Austria, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaltra announces a seasonal discount program for replacement coils designed for air-cooled chillers manufactured by Carrier, York, and Trane. The program is aimed at supporting operators and service providers in addressing coil-related failures and maintaining reliable system operation ahead of peak cooling demand.

In many air-cooled chillers, condenser coils are subject to demanding operating conditions, including corrosive environments, mechanical stress, and continuous thermal cycling. Over time, these factors may lead to degradation such as refrigerant leaks, loss of capacity, and increased maintenance requirements. In such cases, coil replacement becomes a necessary measure to restore performance and ensure stable operation.

Kaltra supplies replacement coils engineered as direct substitutes for original equipment, with compatibility across a wide range of chiller models. The solutions are based on established designs and have been widely deployed in the field over a number of years. In practice, this experience has contributed to consistent performance in operation and has led to Kaltra being specified as a replacement coil supplier in selected retrofit and maintenance projects.

Replacement coils are available with enhanced corrosion protection options to support extended service life in demanding environments.

The seasonal program is available for a limited period and applies to replacement coils for Carrier, York, and Trane air-cooled chillers. It is intended to support planned maintenance activities and reduce the risk of unplanned downtime during high-load periods.

Further information on model compatibility, technical specifications, and delivery options is available upon request.

Contact:

Kaltra GmbH

***@kaltra.de

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13134629

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kaltra GmbH