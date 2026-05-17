Kaltra Expands Microchannel Water Coil Line for U.S. HVAC Market With New Corrosion-Resistant Tube Technology

ALTMUNSTER, Austria, May 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaltra has expanded its microchannel water coil product line with a new generation of corrosion-resistant multiport tube technology engineered for demanding HVAC, hydronic cooling, and industrial process applications.

The new microchannel water coils feature thicker-wall multiport tubes combined with a sacrificial zinc protective layer and advanced nano-scale coating applied to both internal and external tube surfaces. The upgraded design is intended to improve long-term corrosion resistance and operational reliability in aggressive environments while maintaining the compact size and high thermal efficiency associated with microchannel heat exchanger technology.

The first production series will primarily target the U.S. HVAC market, where demand for corrosion-resistant microchannel water coils and high-capacity hydronic cooling systems continues to grow across data centers, industrial facilities, air handling units, and free-cooling applications.

According to Kaltra, the new tube configurations were developed for applications exposed to harsh operating conditions, including coastal installations, industrial atmospheres, glycol-based systems, and aggressive water chemistry.

Key features of the new microchannel water coil platform include:

Thicker-wall microchannel multiport tube construction

Sacrificial zinc corrosion-protection layer

Nano coating on both inner and outer tube surfaces

Improved corrosion resistance and mechanical durability

Optimized performance for hydronic and process cooling systems

Extended operational life in demanding HVAC environments

Kaltra also announced that recently installed automated tube-processing and manifold punching equipment now allows production of very long one-piece headers for large microchannel water coils.

The new manufacturing capabilities help maintain low water-side pressure drop despite thicker tube walls, improving hydraulic efficiency in high-flow HVAC and industrial cooling systems.

Additional engineering advantages include:

Lower water-side pressure drop

Reduced pumping energy consumption

Improved flow distribution across large coil surfaces

Reduced leakage risk through one-piece header construction

Enhanced pressure integrity and system reliability

Compared to conventional fin-and-tube water coils, Kaltra microchannel water coils also offer significantly lower internal fluid volume, helping reduce water and glycol usage while improving overall system efficiency.

The expanded nomenclature further strengthens Kaltra's application-specific approach to microchannel heat exchanger design, allowing coil geometry, coatings, tube configurations, and manifold dimensions to be optimized for individual project requirements.

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Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Kaltra GmbH