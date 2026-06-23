Kanin Energy Develops 7 MW Waste Heat to Power Project at Colorado Gas Plant

HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanin Energy today announced plans to develop a 7-megawatt waste heat to power (WHP) facility at the Phillips 66 Mewbourn natural gas processing complex in Platteville, Colorado. The project represents an innovative collaboration that leverages industrial waste heat to generate onsite, baseload power, supporting plant reliability and long-term operational resilience while reducing the facility's environmental footprint.

The WHP system captures waste heat from gas compression turbines and converts it into reliable, lower-emissions intensity power for direct use at the Phillips 66 Mewbourn complex. This project is expected to lower long-term power costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Under the project structure, Kanin Energy will develop, own, and operate the WHP facility, delivering a turnkey solution that enables Phillips 66 to unlock the value of its waste heat resources without upfront capital investment.

"We are excited to be working on this project with Phillips 66, a company that demonstrates a genuine commitment to innovation and continuous improvement at their operations. Helping industry unlock new value from their existing operations and save on energy costs is core to Kanin Energy's mission. This project with Phillips 66 is a strong example of the kind of collaboration that makes this vision a reality." said Janice Tran, CEO at Kanin Energy.

"This waste heat to power project at our Mewbourn plant is another example of how we are investing in innovative technologies that support safe, reliable operations and strengthen the long-term resilience of our system," said Michelle Hilger, Vice President, Phillips 66 Technical Services and Innovation. "It reflects our team's focus on continuous improvement and innovation as we look for new ways to enhance performance and reduce our environmental footprint."

About Kanin Energy

Kanin Energy is a technology-agnostic, developer, owner, and operator of industrial energy assets including Waste Heat to Power (WHP) and Combined Heat & Power (CHP). They bring expertise in designing, building, and operating power generation and thermal systems, structuring long-term offtake and interconnection agreements, as well as sourcing capital to finance major infrastructure projects for industrial operators. For more information, visit kaninenergy.com.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Kanin Energy