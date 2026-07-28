Waste heat becomes carbon-free electricity for the University of Dayton through first-of-its-kind initiative

University of Dayton, AES Ohio, Tallgrass and Kanin Energy bring waste-heat-to-power project online to meet campuswide electricity needs

DAYTON, Ohio, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbon-free power is now flowing from a waste-heat-to-power project, which will consistently satisfy all the University of Dayton's electricity needs. The milestone is the result of a 15-year power purchase agreement among the University of Dayton, AES Ohio and Tallgrass, with Kanin Energy serving as Tallgrass' development partner for the waste-heat-to-power facility.

Here's how it works

Waste heat is a significant and untapped opportunity to generate reliable, carbon-free power from industrial sources. Post this Waste heat to power facility in Washington Court House, Ohio.

Tallgrass owns and operates a waste-heat recovery system connected to an existing natural gas compressor station on the Rockies Express Pipeline in Washington Court House, Ohio. In partnership with Kanin Energy, Tallgrass captures heat from pipeline operations that would otherwise be wasted and converts it into carbon-free electricity. AES Ohio purchases the electricity generated by the facility and uses its local electric distribution system to apply that energy only to the University of Dayton's electric load. The arrangement is specific to UD and does not shift project costs to other AES Ohio customers.

Construction on the waste-heat recovery system began in October 2024 and was completed in early 2026. By capturing energy that would otherwise go to waste, the project demonstrates how existing industrial operations can contribute to cleaner energy systems with minimal impact to existing operations.

What they are saying

"This project is a model for how energy infrastructure can do more," said Steven Davidson, senior vice president of government and public affairs at Tallgrass. "By recovering heat that would otherwise be lost in our system, we're turning an everyday part of our operations into carbon-free power for the University of Dayton. This reflects our commitment to leverage innovation in order to safely and reliably deliver energy."

"This project shows what's possible when you connect existing infrastructure with real end-user demand," said Dan Fipke, chief development officer of Kanin Energy. "Working with Tallgrass, we're converting waste heat into reliable, carbon-free power that directly supports the University of Dayton's energy needs, demonstrating a practical, scalable path for industrial decarbonization."

"An important aspect of the University of Dayton's Catholic, Marianist mission is to care for our common home," UD President Eric F. Spina said. "Being part of this waste-heat-to-power project puts UD at the forefront of clean energy innovation by demonstrating new carbon-free energy possibilities while giving our students meaningful opportunities for learning, research and preparation for the clean energy workforce. We are grateful to our partners for helping make this forward-looking solution a reality for our campus and our region."

"This project reflects the power of strong partnerships to deliver meaningful results for our customers and our community," said Tom Raga, president of AES Ohio. "Together we are advancing an innovative energy solution that supports our customers' sustainability goals and helping shape a cleaner energy future for Ohio."

Waste-heat recovery system facts:

Expected to generate approximately 78,000 megawatt-hours of carbon-free electricity annually.

Predicted to abate approximately 55,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year.

Will enable reduction of UD's overall carbon footprint by 71%.

The project moves UD closer to achieving its energy consumption sustainability goal and demonstrates how waste-heat-to-power technology can be applied to other industrial sectors, including natural gas processing, refining, cement, steel and chemicals. This approach represents a significant and largely untapped opportunity across North American industry to more broadly generate reliable, carbon-free power from energy that would otherwise go unused.

About The University of Dayton

The University of Dayton is a top-tier, national, Catholic research university with offerings from the undergraduate to the doctoral levels. Founded in 1850 by the Society of Mary, the University is a diverse community committed to advancing the common good through intellectual curiosity, academic rigor, community engagement and local, national and global partnerships. Guided by the Marianist educational philosophy, we educate the whole person and link learning and scholarship with leadership and service. For more information, please visit http://www.udayton.edu/.

About AES Ohio

AES Ohio is a subsidiary of The AES Corporation and provides regulated electric utility service to more than 540,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in a 6,000-square-mile service area in West Central Ohio. Our people operate and maintain more than 1,600 miles of transmission lines, 13,000 miles of overhead distribution lines, 4,500 miles of underground distribution lines and 160 substations feeding 490 distribution circuits. Learn more about how AES Ohio is accelerating the future of energy, visit aes-ohio.com. Connect with AES Ohio on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Kanin Energy

Kanin Energy is a purpose-built, turnkey developer that focuses on transforming industrial waste heat into baseload, emission-free power. Kanin provides a bundled solution to industrial facilities that includes the design, construction, operation, and financing of waste heat to power and other decarbonization and energy technologies. Learn more at kaninenergy.com.

About Tallgrass

Tallgrass is a leading energy infrastructure company focused on safely, reliably, and sustainably delivering the energy and services that fuel homes and businesses and enable quality of life. We are committed to being at the forefront of efforts to decarbonize our world. To learn more about Tallgrass, please visit Tallgrass.com.

Tallgrass Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosures in this press release contain "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that management expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements regarding the capabilities, benefits, and other impacts of the waste heat-to-power project, including, without limitation, the amount of electricity that will be generated and carbon dioxide that will be abated and the related effects on decarbonization. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Tallgrass, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including those set forth in reports and financial statements made available by Tallgrass. Any forward-looking statement applies only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Tallgrass does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Kanin Energy