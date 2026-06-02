Kaon Interactive Recognized by Aragon Research as a Specialist in AI-Guided Content Experience Platforms for Complex Enterprise Buying

As enterprise buyers increasingly self-educate across fragmented digital channels, most organizations still rely on static content and disconnected systems to communicate complex value.

CANTON, Mass., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive has been recognized by Aragon Research as a Specialist in the "Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms," highlighting the market shift from static content to AI-guided buyer experiences. The recognition reflects a growing challenge facing enterprise organizations: modern buying decisions are increasingly collaborative, digital, and self-directed, yet most companies still rely on static content and fragmented sales enablement systems to communicate complex value.

Today's B2B buying committees evaluate solutions across digital and human touchpoints long before sellers are involved. However, most organizations still distribute PDFs, presentations, videos, and product information across disconnected MarTech, sales enablement, and buyer engagement platforms, resulting in inconsistent messaging, poor buyer alignment, and stalled momentum throughout long enterprise sales cycles.

Aragon defines a Content Experience Platform (CXP) as the evolution of static web and content management into AI-driven systems designed to orchestrate dynamic, personalized digital journeys.

Kaon Interactive helps enterprise organizations address this gap by transforming static content into interactive, AI-guided experiences that personalize how buyers explore products, workflows, ROI models, technical information, and value messaging throughout the enterprise buying journey. These experiences provide the personalization, interactivity, and contextual relevance modern buying groups need to independently understand value, align internally, and build confidence when sellers are not in the room.

"We believe this recognition reflects a major shift happening across enterprise sales and marketing," said Gavin Finn, CEO of Kaon Interactive. "Enterprise buyers no longer consume information linearly, and complex buying decisions increasingly happen when sellers are not in the room. Organizations need more than content management. They need interactive content experiences that help buying groups independently understand value, explore solutions in their own context, and build internal confidence across every stakeholder involved in the decision."

Organizations looking to modernize how they develop, distribute, personalize, and scale complex enterprise value storytelling can learn more or request a demonstration at: kaon.com.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive enables enterprise sales and marketing teams to communicate complex products and solutions through interactive, AI-guided content experiences. Purpose-built for enterprise organizations, Kaon helps unify buyer engagement, sales enablement, and MarTech to deliver scalable, personalized storytelling across the entire customer journey. Visit: kaon.com

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SOURCE Kaon Interactive