Kaon Interactive and Showpad Partner to Close the Revenue Effectiveness Gap with Interactive Buyer Engagement

Enterprise buying committees no longer rely on static PDFs and presentations — yet many sales enablement stacks still do.

CANTON, Mass., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Showpad designed to help enterprise organizations close the revenue effectiveness gap through centralized, personalized, and interactive buyer experiences embedded directly into the seller workflow.

B2B buying behavior has changed fundamentally. Enterprise buyers increasingly evaluate complex solutions independently, often long before engaging with sales. Yet despite major investment in CRM, sales enablement, and content management platforms, many organizations still rely on static collateral to communicate value across distributed buying groups.

The partnership combines Showpad's revenue effectiveness platform with Kaon's immersive interactive buyer experiences, helping organizations deliver personalized insights and clearer value understanding to every stakeholder across the buying group. It ensures CFOs, IT leaders, procurement teams, technical evaluators, operational stakeholders, and executive sponsors each receive the context they need, even after the seller leaves the room.

"Most sales enablement platforms organize content. Very few transform how buyers understand complex value," said Dana Drissel, Chief Marketing Officer at Kaon Interactive. "This partnership enables organizations to create personalized, self-guided experiences that help buying committees explore solutions, validate ROI, and build internal confidence across every stage of the decision-making process."

Gartner reports that 86% of B2B customers expect companies to be well-informed about their personal information during interactions. That expectation extends beyond personalization—it requires delivering relevant, role-specific value to every member of the buying committee.

The combined solution gives enterprise sales and marketing teams a centralized environment to deliver:

Interactive buyer experiences embedded directly into the seller workflow

Role-based 3D product storytelling

Personalized digital sales rooms for buying committees

AI-guided self-discovery journeys for independent buyers

Interactive ROI and value-selling experiences

One centralized hubs for demos, value messaging, and content

Buyer engagement analytics and utilization tracking

Personalized exploration beyond static content and video

The partnership addresses one of the fastest-growing challenges in enterprise selling: buying decisions are now made collaboratively, digitally, and asynchronously across multiple departments, often without direct seller involvement. Traditional collateral frequently fails to provide the personalization, interactivity, and contextual relevance needed to sustain buyer confidence and momentum throughout long enterprise sales cycles.

Together, Kaon Interactive and Showpad help organizations create scalable buyer engagement experiences that accelerate understanding, improve internal alignment, strengthen value retention, and increase visibility into buyer intent and engagement.

The combined solution supports enterprise organizations across life sciences, enterprise IT, healthcare technology, industrial manufacturing, automation, and infrastructure markets.

Organizations looking to modernize their buyer engagement strategy can learn more or request a demonstration at: https://ecosystem.showpad.com/partners/kaon-interactive

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive helps enterprise organizations transform complex products and solutions into immersive, interactive buyer experiences that improve engagement, accelerate understanding, and drive measurable business impact across sales and marketing. Built on Kaon's customer experience platform, interactive buyer content is created once and deployed everywhere buyers engage — across web, sales enablement platforms, digital sales rooms, trade shows, executive briefings, mobile, and self-guided digital journeys. Visit: kaon.com

About Showpad

Showpad is the leader in revenue effectiveness, helping organizations in complex, field-driven industries turn strategy into execution and execution into measurable growth. Purpose-built for industrial organizations such as manufacturers, consumer packaged goods companies, and medical device companies, Showpad's AI-native platform unifies content management, sales readiness, buyer engagement, and revenue intelligence into a single system of execution. Powered by GenieAI and grounded in trusted first-party data, Showpad enables revenue teams to automate workflows, scale winning behaviors, and reclaim lost revenue across every customer interaction. More than 2,000 global organizations rely on Showpad to drive consistent, high-impact performance in the field. Visit: showpad.com

Media Contact

Dana Drissel, CMO

Kaon Interactive, Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaon Interactive