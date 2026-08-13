Karisma Hotels & Resorts Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Vacations into Unforgettable Memories with a Special Anniversary Promotion

RIVIERA MAYA, Mexico, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karisma Hotels & Resorts is celebrating 25 years of hospitality, innovation, and unforgettable experiences with a special anniversary promotion created to thank the millions of guests, travel advisors, and business partners who have been part of the company's journey.

From August 10 through August 23, travelers can receive $250 off per reservation when booking directly through karismahotels.com for stays through December 2027.

Since 2001, Karisma Hotels & Resorts has redefined the Caribbean vacation experience through a hospitality model centered on exceptional service, elevated dining experiences, and the creation of memorable moments. Over the past 25 years, the company has welcomed millions of travelers celebrating family milestones, romantic escapes, and experiences that have become cherished lifelong memories.

"Celebrating 25 years represents much more than marking an anniversary; it is an opportunity to recognize every person who has helped make this story possible," said Bea Barbero, Global Sales Director at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Our guests have all played an essential role in helping us reach this milestone. This promotion is our way of expressing our gratitude and inviting them to continue creating new memories alongside us."

Today, the Karisma Hotels & Resorts portfolio offers experiences designed for every type of traveler. From the signature fun of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, where beloved characters and Slime-filled adventures come together to create extraordinary family vacations, to the laid-back island lifestyle of Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, the natural beauty and authentic Caribbean spirit of Azul Beach Resort Negril, and the privacy and personalized service offered by Karisma Villas, every experience is thoughtfully designed to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments.

Throughout the past 25 years, the company has continued to redefine hospitality through carefully curated experiences, innovative culinary offerings, and strategic partnerships with some of the world's most recognized brands. This commitment to innovation has allowed Karisma Hotels & Resorts to remain at the forefront of the industry while continuously evolving to meet the changing needs of travelers.

As the company looks toward the future, Karisma Hotels & Resorts remains committed to creating experiences that inspire people to travel, discover new destinations, and create lasting memories with the people they love most. After 25 years, the company's mission remains unchanged: to transform every stay into an extraordinary experience.

The 25th anniversary promotion will be available exclusively through August 23 for direct bookings made through karismahotels.com and will be valid for travel through December 2027. For more information, including terms and conditions, visit https://www.karismahotels.com/25th-karisma-anniversary-sale.

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About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality company recognized for its innovative spirit and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences. With a portfolio that includes brands such as Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma, Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma, and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, the company continues to shape the industry through groundbreaking hospitality concepts, distinctive seasonal programming, and experiences designed to delight travelers from around the world.

SOURCE Karisma Hotels & Resorts