ESCAPE TO PARADISE WITH KARISMA HOTELS & RESORTS' 2025 BLACK FRIDAY SALE

MIAMI, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Karisma Hotels & Resorts invites travelers to discover the ultimate Caribbean and Mexico all-inclusive escapes with its 2025 Black Friday Sale. Guests booking between November 18, 2025, and December 8, 2025, for travel through December 22, 2026, can enjoy savings of up to 65% and up to $1,000 in resort credits at Karisma's award-winning properties.

Family adventures and playful escapes await at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. Families can take advantage of up to 60% off at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, with kids up to age 6 staying free, and up to 45% off at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. With 30 beloved favorites across both resorts, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offers the most character experiences in the Caribbean for the whole family. Signature seasonal events, including the Nick Jr. Friends Event, Slime Break Getaway, and Summer of SpongeBob, bring creativity, excitement, and unforgettable memories.

Adults and families alike can unwind at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Riviera Maya and Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Riviera Cancun. Guests can enjoy up to 60% off at the family-friendly Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Riviera Cancun, with kids up to age 12 staying free, and up to 65% off at the adult-only Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Riviera Maya. Both resorts capture Margaritaville's signature laid-back vibe, offering live music, interactive programming, and oceanfront leisure. Seasonal celebrations, such as Margarita Month, Tropical Oktoberfest, and Summer of Music, deliver curated culinary, beverage, and entertainment experiences, while the famed LandShark Brewery at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort Riviera Maya offers a truly unique craft beer experience.

At Azul Beach Resort Negril, travelers can experience the soulful beauty of Jamaica's iconic Seven Mile Beach with up to 60% off. From savoring locally inspired cuisine and craft cocktails to indulging in rejuvenating treatments at Vassa Spa, every moment invites relaxation and connection. Guests can unwind to the rhythm of reggae, toast to sunsets over turquoise waters, and embrace a getaway that feels both effortlessly elegant and authentically Jamaican.

"We're excited to invite travelers to experience the best of Karisma Hotels & Resorts through our 2025 Black Friday Sale," said Esteban Velasquez, Chief Executive Officer at Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Whether it's family adventures at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts, the laid-back energy of Margaritaville Island Reserve, or the serenity of Azul Beach Resort Negril, this is the perfect opportunity to enjoy unforgettable escapes, create lasting memories, and take advantage of exceptional savings."

For more information on Karisma's Black Friday Sale, including terms and conditions, visit https://www.karismahotels.com/black-friday .

About Karisma Hotels & Resorts

Karisma Hotels & Resorts is an award-winning luxury hotel collection that owns and manages an impressive portfolio of properties in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Property brands include Margaritaville Island Reserve® by Karisma; Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma; and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts. Properties have been honored with the industry's top accolades, including Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 30 Hotels in Cancun," World Waterpark Association "Leading Edge Award," Travel Weekly "Magellan Awards," and AAA's "Five Diamond Award" and "Four Diamond Award." Karisma Hotels & Resorts is committed to employee and community support while delivering authentic experiences to guests, receiving worldwide recognition for its compassionate and creative approach to hospitality management and product innovations.

