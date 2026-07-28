Katalyst Strengthens Its Platform with the Acquisition of Layer27

DURHAM, N.C., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst, an e4n platform company, today announced the acquisition of Layer27, a Durham, North Carolina-based managed services and cybersecurity provider recognized for its deep Microsoft expertise, experienced engineering team and strong presence in healthcare and other regulated industries.

The transaction is Katalyst's first tuck-in acquisition since partnering with e4n in May 2026 and expands the company's presence in the Research Triangle while adding valuable technical capabilities, exceptional talent and new opportunities for growth.

Layer27's team joins Katalyst, and clients will continue to be served by the same people they work with today. Layer27's technology stack, vendor relationships and service delivery will be integrated into Katalyst's platform over the coming weeks, with continuity of service remaining the top priority.

Together, the combined organization is even better positioned to help customers accelerate the adoption of AI while strengthening cybersecurity, cloud and digital operations.

The acquisition reflects Katalyst's growth strategy since partnering with e4n: building the platform through both organic growth and carefully selected tuck-in acquisitions that add complementary expertise, outstanding people and long-term value for customers.

Luke Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Katalyst

"Layer27 has spent more than a decade building enterprise-grade IT and security expertise for growing businesses, and we're excited to welcome their team to Katalyst. Beyond their strong customer relationships, Layer27 brings exceptional technical talent and deep Microsoft expertise that further strengthen our platform. Together, we're creating an even stronger partner for our customers while opening new opportunities for our employees and accelerating innovation."

Brad Pierce, Chief Executive Officer of Layer27

"When we founded Layer27 in 2011, we built the business around long-term client relationships and helping organizations get real results from their technology. Katalyst shares that philosophy. Our clients keep the same team and the same technical expertise, and joining Katalyst gives them access to greater capabilities and resources while preserving the trusted relationships and service they value."

Hervé Tessler, Co-Founder and CEO of e4n

"Layer27 is exactly the type of company we seek to partner with: exceptional people, deep technical expertise and a strong customer-first culture. This acquisition further strengthens Katalyst's platform and represents another important step in e4n's strategy to build the leading AI-powered MSP platform for the U.S. mid-market. We're building a platform that combines exceptional people, deep technical expertise and AI to create long-term value for our customers, employees and partners."

About Katalyst

Katalyst is a Digital Operations Partner for mid-market organizations. The company takes accountability for its clients' digital backbone, including hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity and cloud environments, helping organizations connect their people, protect their data and keep critical systems running with confidence.

About Layer27

Founded in 2011 in Durham, North Carolina, Layer27 delivers managed IT, cybersecurity and cloud services across the United States. The company has built a reputation for enterprise-grade engineering expertise, deep Microsoft cloud and security capabilities, a 24/7 security operations center and extensive experience supporting healthcare and other regulated industries.

About e4n

e4n is an operator-led, AI-powered operating partner focused on managed services and cybersecurity. The company partners with outstanding regional MSPs, helping them accelerate growth through operational excellence, AI adoption, commercial excellence, disciplined acquisitions and shared operating capabilities. e4n is building the leading AI-powered MSP platform for the U.S. mid-market.

Media Contacts

Katalyst: Samantha Damico | [email protected] | 703-606-7709

e4n: [email protected]

SOURCE Katalyst