e4n Launches Its U.S. Platform Through Partnership with Katalyst

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katalyst today announced its partnership with e4n, marking the launch of e4n's first platform company in the United States and an important first step in building its U.S. managed services and cybersecurity platform.

Katalyst has built a strong business based on trusted client relationships, responsive service, and a committed local team. That foundation remains fully in place. Katalyst will continue to operate under its brand, with the same leadership team and the same client-first approach that customers rely on today.

Header image

Luke Johnson will remain CEO of Katalyst and a meaningful shareholder in the business, and will continue to lead Katalyst's next phase of growth in close partnership with e4n, while preserving the culture, service quality, and local leadership that have made the company successful.

e4n partners with strong managed services and cybersecurity businesses and helps them grow through better execution, practical automation, stronger commercial discipline, and shared capabilities. Its model is simple: preserve customer intimacy and local leadership, while adding the operating tools, capabilities, and support that help strong businesses scale faster and perform better.

Through this partnership, Katalyst will benefit from broader capabilities in areas such as cybersecurity, automation, service quality, sales execution, and selected new solutions, including AI-enabled workflows where they create practical value for clients and strengthen day-to-day operations.

Hervé Tessler, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of e4n, said:

"Katalyst is exactly the kind of company we want to build with: under Luke Johnson's leadership, it has built trusted client relationships, a strong culture of service, and real local leadership. We are very pleased that Luke will continue to lead the business as CEO, and our role is to support that foundation with broader capabilities, stronger execution, and long-term backing, while preserving what already works so well. This partnership is also the first concrete step in building e4n's U.S. platform."

Luke Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Katalyst, said:

"We built Katalyst around service, trust, and long-term relationships. We chose e4n as our partner because they understand this business operationally and share our commitment to the client relationships, service culture, and local leadership that made Katalyst successful. This partnership gives us additional backing, broader capabilities, and a strong partner for the next phase of growth, while keeping everything that makes Katalyst, Katalyst."

This partnership reflects e4n's broader strategy of building a scaled platform by partnering with high-quality local businesses, preserving their market presence and client relationships, and supporting them with stronger operating capabilities, practical technology adoption, disciplined execution, and long-term growth.

About Katalyst

Katalyst is a Digital Operations Partner for mid-market organizations. The company takes accountability for their clients' Digital Backbone, including hybrid infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud environments that they depend on to connect their people, protect their data, and keep their systems running with confidence.

About e4n

e4n is an operator-led, AI-powered platform focused on managed services and cybersecurity. The company partners with strong local businesses and helps them grow through better execution, practical automation, stronger commercial discipline, and shared operating capabilities. e4n is engineered for what's next.

Envoy Capital Advisors served as exclusive financial advisor to Katalyst. Venn Law Group served as legal counsel to Katalyst. Raines Feldman Littrell LLP served as legal counsel to e4n. CohnReznick provided financial and tax advisory services to e4n.

Media Contacts:

Katalyst: Samantha Damico | [email protected] | 703-606-7709

e4n: [email protected]

SOURCE Katalyst