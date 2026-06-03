Produced from the popular weekly Kay Properties conference call program, Kay Properties team members, Senior Vice President Matt McFarland and Vice President Tim Emanuel, break down how high-leverage DSTs (typically 75–90% loan-to-value) can potentially help investors replace significant debt without qualifying for a new loan.

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a nationally recognized advisory firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) and 1031 exchange investments, today announced the release of a new episode of its DST Essentials podcast. The episode, titled "Zero Coupon DST Strategy: A Powerful Tool for 1031 Exchange Investors with High Debt Replacement Needs," provides a comprehensive overview of a frequently overlooked but highly effective DST strategy.

Kay Properties releases new podcast episode exploring zero coupon DST strategies for 1031 investors with high debt replacement needs. Produced from the popular weekly Kay Properties conference call program, the podcast breaks down how high-leverage DSTs (typically 75–90% loan-to-value) can potentially help investors replace significant debt without qualifying for a new loan.

The episode features Kay Properties Senior Vice President Matt McFarland and Vice President, Tim Emanuel, who explain how zero-coupon DSTs work. Zero-Coupon DSTs are offerings that have high loan-to-values, typically structured with 75% to 90% loan-to-value ratios, which are structured so that all rental income is applied toward debt service and pay no cash flow to investors during the hold period.

The episode covers several key topics, including the types of properties used in zero coupon DSTs—such as mission-critical assets leased to investment-grade tenants and government agencies—as well as the advantages of the strategy for investors needing to replace significant debt without qualifying for a new loan or adding additional cash to the offering.

The episode also discusses in detail the associated risks, real-world investor examples, and how the strategy can be combined with debt-free DSTs to create a diversified 1031 exchange portfolio.

Kay Properties & Investments has consistently produced the popular conference call and podcast series for many years, and continues to attract additional listeners who are interested in learning the nuances of Delaware Statutory Trust 1031 exchange investment strategies.

The full episode is available at www.kpi1031.com and on major podcast platforms.

"The DST Essentials podcast series has become a go-to resource for 1031 exchange investors because each week, we walk listeners through the nuances, the risks, and the real-world strategies that thousands of our investors have used to complete successful 1031 exchanges. I strongly encourage anyone considering a DST to log in, listen, and learn from these popular podcast episodes," said Dwight Kay, founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments

About Kay Properties & Investments

For nearly two decades, Kay Properties & Investments has specialized in 1031 exchanges, Delaware Statutory Trusts (DSTs), and 721 UPREIT investments. Our team is licensed in all 50 states and has had the privilege of serving over 4,000 investors nationwide, completing more than 10,000 transactions across the 1031, DST, and 721 space.

We are proud to hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintain a 4.9 out of 5-star investor approval rating after serving over 4,000 investors.

What sets Kay Properties apart is our commitment to independent guidance. We offer access to over 25 different DST and 721 UPREIT sponsor companies, paired with a proprietary due diligence process designed to help investors evaluate opportunities with clarity and confidence.

Thank you for considering Kay Properties. We look forward to earning the opportunity to serve you.

*Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. *All DST properties shown are Regulation D Rule 506(c) offerings. All Offerings are subject to availability. There can be no assurance that any DST properties and offerings will be available for purchase. *DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments