Kay Properties & Investments' 2026 Annual Investor Day Conference in Newport Beach, CA Attracts Over 200 Attendees and Record Number of Presenting DST National Sponsor Firms

The event, considered the most successful Kay Properties event to date, featured individual sponsor presentations, Kay Properties-moderated panels, deep dives into due diligence, and a comprehensive review of asset class pros and cons for DST investors.

Event Highlights at a Glance (2026 Kay Investor Day – Balboa Bay Resort, Newport Beach)

Record Attendance: Over 200 accredited investors from across the U.S.





Over 200 accredited investors from across the U.S. Record Sponsor Participation: The most leading DST and 721 UPREIT sponsor firms ever assembled at a Kay event





The most leading DST and 721 UPREIT sponsor firms ever assembled at a Kay event Individual Sponsor Presentations: Each sponsor presented separately, moderated by Kay Properties team members





Each sponsor presented separately, moderated by Kay Properties team members Due Diligence Deep Dive: Key areas every investor should evaluate before investing





Key areas every investor should evaluate before investing Asset Class Pros & Cons Review: Comprehensive analysis of multifamily, industrial, self-storage, medical office, retail, hospitality, and more





Comprehensive analysis of multifamily, industrial, self-storage, medical office, retail, hospitality, and more kpi1031.com Marketplace Access: Overview of DST and 721 UPREIT offerings from over 25 different sponsor companies, plus direct cash opportunities including opportunistic & income-oriented funds, real estate credit funds, and NNN lease development offerings

LOS ANGELES, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Properties & Investments, a leading national real estate investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST), 1031 exchange, and 721 UPREIT offerings, announced the firm's 2026 Annual Investor Day Conference was the most successful in the company's history.

Kay Properties & Investments, a leading national real estate investment firm specializing in Delaware Statutory Trust (DST), 1031 exchange, and 721 UPREIT offerings, announced the firm’s 2026 Annual Investor Day Conference was the most successful in the company’s history. Hosted at the prestigious Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA, the event attracted more than 200 accredited investors and a record number of leading Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firms from across the United States.

Hosted at the prestigious Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, CA, the event attracted more than 200 accredited investors and a record number of leading Delaware Statutory Trust sponsor firms from across the United States—surpassing last year's impact in both attendance and sponsor firm participation, and providing attendees with unparalleled access to the nation's top real estate investment sponsors in a single venue.

"When I founded Kay Properties & Investments nearly 20 years ago, DST and 721 UPREIT real estate investment strategies were in their infancy. Seeing more than 200 investors from across the country gather at the beautiful Balboa Bay Resort along with dozens of top-tier DST sponsors firms reaffirms our believe that our emphasis on relentless education, a leading online DST marketplace for customized 1031 exchange solutions, and an investment thesis that emphasizes risk mitigated investor strategies continues to propel Kay Properties & Investments as one of the most respected real estate investment firms in the nation," explained Dwight Kay, Founder and CEO of Kay Properties & Investments.

The 2026 Format Included Individual Sponsor Presentations Moderated by Kay Properties Executives

Unlike previous years, the 2026 Kay Investor Day introduced a highly engaging format featuring individual sponsor presentations, each led and moderated by members of the Kay Properties advisory team. This structure allowed investors to hear directly from each sponsor firm while benefiting from Kay's independent perspective and guided questioning.

"We purposely designed this year's event so that our team members were able to moderate each sponsor presentation. This layout allowed investors to hear each sponsor's story alongside real-time context from our team of expert Delaware Statutory Trust advisors. In this way, the audience was able to really understand what each sponsor specialized in, what current offerings were available, and compare one sponsor's approach against another. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive," said Chay Lapin, President of Kay Properties & Investments.

Due Diligence Takes Center Stage as Kay Properties Reviews Key Areas Every DST Investor Should Know

A key centerpiece of the 2026 Kay Investor Day Conference was the emphasis on due diligence. Kay Properties' team dedicated multiple sessions to outlining the critical areas investors should evaluate before committing capital, including:

Sponsor track record and alignment of interest





Property-level cash flow history and projections





Debt structure, interest rate risk, and loan maturity timelines





Fee transparency and sponsor compensation





Exit strategies and liquidity considerations

Comprehensive Review of DST Asset Classes: Pros and Cons

During the Kay Investor Day, attendees received a thorough review of a wide range of available asset classes for DST investors. The asset classes covered included multifamily, industrial and last-mile warehouse properties, self-storage facilities, medical office buildings, retail net-lease properties, and small bay industrial properties. The presentation provided investors with a comprehensive overview of the diverse opportunities available within the DST investment landscape.

"Investors often hear 'DST' as a single concept, but the underlying real estate can be radically different. Our goal was to arm every attendee with the knowledge to choose the right asset class for their unique tax and wealth situation—not just the most popular one," added Dwight Kay.

What Attendees Are Saying

"This year's Newport Beach event set a new standard for anything I have ever attended before. Over 200 investors packed the ballroom, nationally recognized sponsors representing every major DST asset class available to investors, and senior Kay Properties' executives moderating the panel discussions really forced a genuine apples-to-apples comparisons. The panel discussions alone was worth the drive up from San Diego," said a San Diego-based investor.

For Nearly Twenty Years, Kay Properties Team Has Been a Premier Leader in the DST, 1031 Exchange, and 721 Exchange Arena

Kay Properties & Investments has helped thousands of investors nationwide complete more than 9,100 DST, 721 UPREIT, and 1031 exchange investments since its founding. The firm's team members are licensed in all 50 states.

"The 2026 Kay Investor Day was our most ambitious conference yet, and it delivered. Over 200 investors, a record number of sponsors, individual moderated presentations, and honest conversations about due diligence and asset class deep dives. We're already planning for next year—and it will be even bigger," said Lapin.

About Kay Properties and www.kpi1031.com

Kay Properties helps investors choose 1031 exchange investments that help them focus on what they truly love in life, whether that be their children, grandkids, travel, hobbies, or other endeavors (NO MORE 3 T's - Tenants, Toilets and Trash!). We have helped 1031 exchange investors for nearly two decades exchange into over 9,100 - 1031 exchange investments. Please visit www.kpi1031.com for access to our team's experience, educational library and our full 1031 exchange investment menu.

*Past performance is no guarantee of future results. *Diversification does not guarantee returns and does not protect against loss. *Preferred return is not guaranteed and is subject to available cash flow. *These examples are the experiences of a few of our clients and may not represent the experience of others. *These testimonials may not be representative of the experience of other clients. These clients were not compensated for their testimonials. Please speak with your attorney and CPA before considering an investment. *All DST properties shown are Regulation D Rule 506(c) offerings. All Offerings are subject to availability. There can be no assurance that any DST properties and offerings will be available for purchase. *DST 1031 properties are only available to accredited investors (generally described as having a net worth of over $1 million exclusive of primary residence, and/or possessing an annual income of over $200,000, or $300,000 with a spouse and expects the same or greater for the current year) and accredited entities (generally described as an entity owned entirely by accredited investors and/or owning investments in excess of $5 million). Please check with a qualified CPA or attorney to determine if you are accredited.

This material does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Such offers can be made only by the confidential Private Placement Memorandum (the "Memorandum"). Please read the entire Memorandum paying special attention to the risk section prior investing. IRC Section 1031, IRC Section 1033 and IRC Section 721 are complex tax codes therefore you should consult your tax or legal professional for details regarding your situation. There are material risks associated with investing in real estate securities including illiquidity, vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks and long hold periods. There is a risk of loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, potential returns and potential appreciation are not guaranteed.

Nothing contained on this website constitutes tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, nor does it constitute a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any security or other financial instrument. Securities offered through FNEX Capital, member FINRA, SIPC.

SOURCE Kay Properties and Investments