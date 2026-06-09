KCU primary care leader reflects on historic ACOFP term and paying mentorship forward

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gautam J. Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., chair and professor of Primary Care at Kansas City University (KCU) recently completed a one-year term as president of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (ACOFP), becoming the organization's first Indian American president.

Gautam Desai, DO, FACOFP dist., speaks and presents awards at the ACOFP Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida, celebrating excellence and leadership in osteopathic family medicine.

A journey that began in a small town in India ultimately led him to one of the highest leadership roles in osteopathic family medicine. During the 75th anniversary year of the ACOFP, Desai represented the needs of family physicians, residents and medical students across the country while advocating for the profession at the national level and highlighting the range of opportunities within family medicine.

His priorities as president included increasing student engagement in family medicine and cultivating the next generation of leaders in the profession. Those efforts took shape through initiatives such as OsteoBridge, a mentoring program connecting aspiring osteopathic family physicians with practicing physicians from diverse backgrounds and career paths. The program helps students build professional networks, strengthen leadership skills and prepare for residency.

Desai also championed the Family Physicians DO More campaign, which showcases the diverse opportunities available in osteopathic family medicine. Through physician profiles, career resources and research, the toolkit helps high school, undergraduate and medical students explore career paths, navigate the journey of medical school and residency and better understand the role family physicians play nationwide.

"We're hoping that when students learn the value of mentorship in osteopathic family medicine, it helps them succeed and inspires them help the next generation," he said. "It's a great field because sometimes you can take care of a whole generation of family members, from infants to grandparents, which is super rewarding."

That emphasis on mentorship reflects a broader philosophy that has guided Desai throughout his career as a physician, educator and leader.

As longtime director of the global health program and honors track at KCU, Desai said experiences working alongside students, alumni and faculty in other countries have shaped his approach to leadership.

"Global medicine helps you become a better listener," he said.

He believes that same principle applies whether caring for patients, teaching students or leading an organization.

"As a leader, you don't want to impose your values on others," Desai said. "You want to listen to your patients, students and peer physicians, understand their needs are and help them achieve their goals. This is especially important when working with other cultures."

That listening-centered approach also informs his work as a family physician.

"Your patient can have back pain, but if you don't ask about what it's like for them at home or at work, you won't be able to help that patient," Desai said.

Desai also hopes his journey serves as an example for future physicians from underrepresented backgrounds.

"I hope those who are Indian American see someone in a leadership position and feel motivated to pursue opportunities for themselves," he said. "I think it also shows people from underrepresented backgrounds that leadership doesn't have to look the same way it has in the past."

His ACOFP presidency represents the culmination of 15 years of service to the organization. Prior to becoming president, Desai spent five years serving on ACOFP committees and 10 years on the board, including leadership roles as a committee chair and vice chair.

As past president, he will continue serving on the organization's executive committee and transitioning to the Leadership Development Committee, where he will continue to focus on identifying and mentoring emerging leaders and encouraging them to pursue leadership opportunities.

"Leadership begins with mentorship and then as they emerge, they have the skills to help the next generation," he said.

About Kansas City University

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences and Dental Medicine, and campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. The KCU Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a population's health and contribute to health disparities, while better preparing students for professional practice. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine and clinical psychology and a master's degree in biomedical sciences. Concurrent degree offerings include master's degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health and bioethics. A new Master of Health Sciences – Anesthesiologist Assistant program launched in January 2026.

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SOURCE Kansas City University