KU Medical Center Academic Leader Named Provost at Kansas City University

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City University (KCU) and the University of Kansas Medical Center announce the appointment of Abiodun E. Akinwuntan, PhD, MBA, MPH, MIH, as provost and executive vice president for Academic, Research and Clinical Affairs at KCU.

Abiodun E. Akinwuntan, PhD, MBA, MPH, MIH. has been named provost and executive vice president for Academic, Research and Clinical Affairs at KCU He joins KCU from KU Medical Center and will begin his new role on August 31.

Serving as the dean and professor in the School of Health Professions at KU Medical Center since 2016, Akinwuntan has led significant growth, increasing external research funding nearly 19-fold, launching eight new academic programs and three interdisciplinary degree tracks, growing enrollment for 11 consecutive years and securing approximately $18 million in philanthropic support.

"Dr. Akinwuntan is an accomplished academic leader with a proven record of advancing academic excellence, growing research portfolios and developing innovative health professions programs," said Marc B. Hahn, DO, president and CEO of KCU. "His collaborative leadership style, strategic vision and commitment to student success make him exceptionally well positioned to enhance our academic mission as we continue to grow the impact of KCU. We are excited to have him join the team."

As provost and executive vice president for Academic, Research and Clinical Affairs, Akinwuntan will provide strategic leadership at KCU across its colleges and campuses. He will oversee strategic priorities and program innovation, advance the growth of the research enterprise, support faculty and student success and cultivate partnerships that strengthen the University's impact in health care education and in the communities we serve. He will assume his new role on August 31.

"Dr. Akinwuntan has been an exceptional leader whose vision, integrity and commitment to excellence has transformed our School of Health Professions," said Steven Stites, MD, executive vice chancellor at KU Medical Center. "His ability to build strong teams, champion innovation and elevate research and education has left a lasting impact on our institution. Although we will miss his leadership, we look forward to partnering with him in his new role and celebrating the impact he will make at Kansas City University."

Prior to joining KU Medical Center, Akinwuntan held a series of faculty and leadership appointments at Augusta University, including associate dean for Research in the College of Allied Health Sciences. An internationally recognized rehabilitation scientist, he has more than 20 years of experience in higher education, research and health professions education.

Akinwuntan earned a Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy from the University of Lagos in Nigeria, a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, a Postgraduate Certificate in Education from the University of East London, a Master of Public Health and Master of Business Administration from Augusta University and a Master of International Health from the Institute for International Medicine.

Throughout his career, Akinwuntan has earned national and international recognition for his leadership and service. He is a Fellow of the National Academies of Practice, the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, the Association of Schools Advancing Health Professions and the Academy of Medicine Specialties of Nigeria. He serves as treasurer of the American Congress of Rehabilitation Medicine, was recently appointed a commissioner for the Lancet Neurology Commission on Neurorehabilitation and previously served on the National Institutes of Health National Advisory Board on Medical Rehabilitation Research.

About Kansas City University

Founded in 1916, Kansas City University (KCU) is a fully accredited, private not-for-profit health sciences university with Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, Biosciences, Dental Medicine and Health Professions, with campuses in Kansas City and Joplin, Mo. The College of Osteopathic Medicine is the fourth-largest medical school in the U.S. and the leading producer of physicians in Missouri. It ranks #1 for producing physicians who practice in primary care, rural areas and underserved regions in the state. The KCU Center for Population Health and Equity addresses the variables that affect a community's health and contribute to health disparities. KCU offers doctoral degrees in osteopathic medicine, dental medicine and clinical psychology as well as master's degrees in biomedical sciences and anesthesiologist assistant. Concurrent degree offerings include master's degrees in business administration in health care leadership, public health and bioethics.

About the University of Kansas Medical Center

The University of Kansas Medical Center's mission is to educate exceptional health care professionals through a full range of undergraduate, graduate, professional, postdoctoral and continuing education programs in the schools of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions. KU Medical Center also advances the health sciences through world-class research programs; provides compassionate and state-of-the-art patient care in an academic medical center environment; and works with communities in every Kansas county to improve the health of Kansans.

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SOURCE Kansas City University