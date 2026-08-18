Keegan Swenson Ties the All-Time Record at the 32nd Annual Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik

Swenson takes a sixth straight title in a two-up sprint and Melisa Rollins earns her second Leadville victory, as 1,700 athletes return to a community rebuilding from the Willow Fire

LEADVILLE, Colo., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a summer marked by the Willow Fire and significant disruption to the Leadville community, the 32nd annual Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented by Kenetik returned to the heart of Lake County this weekend, bringing 1,700 athletes from all 50 states and 21 countries to Leadville for one of the most iconic days on the endurance racing calendar. Riders aged 18 to 80 – first-time finishers and world-tour professionals on the same start line – took on the legendary Race Across the Sky, cheered on by hundreds of fans, crews and volunteers lining the course from Leadville's main street to 12,424 feet.

2026 Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB presented Kenetik first place women's finisher, Melisa Rollins.

Keegan Swenson and Melisa Rollins emerged victorious across the 100-mile course, with Swenson claiming his sixth consecutive Leadville title – a record he now shares with Dave Wiens, the six-time champion whose name has been synonymous with Leadville for a generation – and Rollins earning her second career victory. After more than five hours above 9,000 feet, Swenson and Matthew Wilson arrived at the finish together, with Swenson taking the sprint to stop the clock at 5:20:26. Rollins crossed the line in 5:58:43.

The event's return came at an especially meaningful time for Leadville. The Willow Fire, which began in late June west of the community, affected public lands and disrupted the region during its peak summer tourism season. The fire also forced changes to several local events, including the cancellation of the Life Time Silver Rush 50 MTB and Run in July.

For the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, Life Time worked closely with local officials, land managers, public safety agencies, community leaders and other partners to develop a safe course that avoided fire-affected areas while allowing the iconic event to continue. The updated route removed sections including Hagerman Pass Road, Sugarloaf Mountain and Powerline, while retaining the St. Kevin's and Columbine climbs that have long defined the challenge of Leadville.

"This was about much more than putting on a race. It was about standing alongside the Leadville community during an incredibly challenging summer and doing everything we could to safely bring athletes, families, volunteers and visitors back to this special place," said Kimo Seymour, Senior Vice President of Media and Events at Life Time. "Days like this are why we do this work – they're the sharp end of everything Life Time is built to support, from someone's first workout in one of our clubs to 100 miles at 12,000 feet. We're incredibly grateful to the local community and all of our partners who worked together to make this weekend possible."

For more than three decades, the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB has been woven into the fabric of the Leadville community, bringing athletes and visitors from around the world to Lake County and supporting local businesses, volunteers and organizations along the way.

Life Time's commitment to the Leadville community extends beyond race day. In addition to other fundraising efforts over the years, the Life Time Foundation has pledged $50,000 to support reforestation and natural-area rehabilitation efforts in areas affected by the Willow Fire, helping contribute to the region's long-term recovery and restoration.

The Life Time Leadville Trail 100 MTB is part of the Life Time Grand Prix, Life Time's premier off-road cycling series, and one of more than 30 iconic athletic events owned and produced by Life Time. For many of the athletes on the start line, the road to Leadville began at a Life Time athletic country club, on a training plan in the Life Time app or at a shorter event in the Leadville Race Series. No other company connects that full arc – the first indoor cycling class, the first gravel race and the Race Across the Sky – inside a single health and wellness ecosystem.

The Leadville Race Series continues this weekend with the Life Time Leadville Trail 100 Run presented by La Sportiva on Aug. 22-23.

For more information about the Leadville Race Series, visit www.leadvilleraceseries.com.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its more than 195 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its more than 50,000 team members.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.