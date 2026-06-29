Keep Your Cool and Your Bills in Check During Extreme Heat

Easy ways to stay safe, comfortable and energy smart from FirstEnergy

AKRON, Ohio, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With an extended stretch of extreme heat expected this week, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) wants to help you stay cool and in control of your energy costs.

Beat the heat and keep your energy use – and costs – in check with these tips:

Use a ceiling or box fan to cool off and give your AC a break.

to cool off and give your AC a break. Turn off window AC units , lights and fans in empty rooms.

, lights and fans in empty rooms. Set thermostats as high as comfort allows.

as high as comfort allows. Block the sun by keeping blinds and curtains closed during the day.

by keeping blinds and curtains closed during the day. Close vents and doors to unused rooms.

and doors to unused rooms. Save laundry , dishwashing and cooking until early morning or late evening.

, dishwashing and cooking until early morning or late evening. Grill outside to keep the heat out of your kitchen.

to keep the heat out of your kitchen. Unplug electronics and chargers when not in use.

and chargers when not in use. Clean or replace HVAC filters regularly.

HVAC filters regularly. Seal air leaks around doors and windows to keep cool air inside your home.

More Support for Your Energy Budget

For tools and programs to help you stay in control of your energy use year-round, visit firstenergycorp.com/saveenergy.

If you need help with your bill, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to explore assistance programs and payment options like budget billing that can make monthly costs more manageable.

Stay Safe During the Heat Wave

When temperatures rise, these precautions can help keep you safe:

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

by drinking plenty of water. Avoid working or playing outdoors during the hottest times of the day.

during the hottest times of the day. Utilize a location with AC to cool off, including community cooling centers.

to cool off, including community cooling centers. Check on neighbors , especially older adults and those with health conditions.

, especially older adults and those with health conditions. Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

or pets in parked vehicles. Know the signs of heat-related illness and seek medical attention if needed.

How to Report Outages and Get Updates

If you should experience an outage, please report it to us so we can work to restore service as quickly and safely as possible:

Call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Text OUT to LIGHTS (544487)

Online at firstenergycorp.com/outages

Text REG to 544487 to sign up for outage alerts. Once enrolled, text STAT to 544487 for updates. You can also get updates on our outage maps at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.