Kehua Digital Energy Unveils Grid-Forming Energy Storage White Paper and Next-Generation PV and ESS Solutions at Intersolar Europe 2026

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Kehua Digital Energy

Jun 26, 2026, 01:06 ET

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kehua Digital Energy made a significant impact at Intersolar Europe 2026 (June 23–25), launching its global white paper on grid-forming energy storage and unveiling a series of new PV and energy storage innovations.

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Kehua Digital Energy at Intersolar Europe 2026
Kehua Digital Energy at Intersolar Europe 2026

The white paper, titled "Enhancing System Stability through Grid-Forming Energy Storage Technologies," was co-published with Energy-Storage.news and technically verified by TÜV Rheinland. It underscores Kehua's growing role in shaping technical pathways for next-generation power systems under high renewable penetration. The white paper is now available for free download via Kehua Digital Energy's official website and the Energy-Storage.news platform.

Global Leadership in Grid-Forming Energy Storage

Kehua has now deployed over 400 grid-forming microgrid systems worldwide, with cumulative grid-forming energy storage shipments exceeding 10 GW. The company has delivered multiple GW-scale benchmark projects across Asia, Europe, and Latin America, with engineering validation across weak-grid, high-renewable, and black-start scenarios.

New Product Launches

Kehua also introduced the next-generation medium-voltage integrated PCS platform, the BCS12500K~13800K-C-HUD-EP/T4 Series, featuring liquid-cooling technology that enables full-load operation at 50°C ambient and 4000m altitude without derating, with 105% higher power density in a compact footprint. Kehua also unveiled the SPI512K-S-H Series utility-scale PV inverter, supporting 6 MPPTs with 105A high current capability and enhanced grid-forming PV functionality.

Comprehensive Portfolio

Kehua presented a full suite of PV and energy storage solutions spanning utility-scale PCS systems, C&I energy storage systems (S³-EStore), C&I PV inverters, and AIDC smart energy solutions for data centers.

With over 10 GW of grid-forming deployments worldwide and continuous innovation in power electronics, Kehua remains committed to enabling a more stable, resilient, and renewable-powered global energy future.

About Kehua Digital Energy

Founded in 1988, Kehua provides diversified solutions in photovoltaic, energy storage, micro-grids, and integrated energy services. By end-2025, Kehua's global PV installations exceeded 68 GW and energy storage installations surpassed 53 GW. Ranked as the No.1 PCS (>500kW) supplier (S&P Global Energy), a Tier 1 energy storage supplier, and a Top 10 solar inverter manufacturer (BloombergNEF), Kehua is committed to driving global sustainability through innovative renewable energy solutions.

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