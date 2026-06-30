Keller Logistics Group CEO Bryan Keller Named to 2026 Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame

The Defiance, Ohio–based logistics leader will receive the Business Excellence Award at the November 5 induction in Maumee, Ohio.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryan Keller, chief executive officer of Keller Logistics Group, has been named to the 2026 Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence (EBE) Hall of Fame and will receive the Business Excellence Award. He will be formally inducted on Wednesday, November 5, 2026, at The Pinnacle in Maumee, Ohio.

Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group based in Defiance, OH Keller delivers transportation, warehousing, co-packing, freight brokerage, dedicated services, and industrial real estate solutions through its family of companies: Keller Freight Solutions, Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-packing and Keller Industrial Properties

The EBE Hall of Fame honors leaders whose vision, growth, and community impact set a standard for entrepreneurial excellence. Keller joined the business in 1990, and has led Keller Logistics Group as CEO since 2000, guiding the company's growth from a regional trucking operation into a diversified, asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider.

"This recognition means a great deal, but it isn't mine alone," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "It belongs to the more than 1,000 people who show up every day to deliver for our customers and our community. Since 1978, that team — and the customers and partners who have trusted us — built everything this honor represents."

Founded in 1978, what began with a single truck has grown into a family of companies - Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions, and Keller Industrial Properties, serving customers across North America from its headquarters in Defiance, Ohio.

The 2026 induction marks the 38th annual EBE Hall of Fame ceremony

About Keller Logistics Group

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Defiance, Ohio, Keller Logistics Group is an asset-based third-party logistics (3PL) provider serving customers across North America. Through its family of companies — Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions, and Keller Industrial Properties — the company delivers transportation, warehousing, co-packing, freight brokerage, and industrial real estate solutions, supported by a team of more than 1,000 people. For more information, visit KellerLogistics.com.

About the Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence Hall of Fame

A program of Gorillas & Gazelles LLC, the Entrepreneurial & Business Excellence (EBE) Hall of Fame has recognized outstanding entrepreneurs and business leaders across Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan since 1989. Inductees are celebrated for their leadership, business growth, and lasting contributions to their communities.

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SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.