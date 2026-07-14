2026 Keller Logistics Summit Gathers Warehousing, Freight, and AI Leaders for Shippers in Defiance, Ohio

The vendor-free event on September 23 in Defiance, Ohio features Lora Cecere, Jason Miller, Trent Gillespie, and a live expert panel moderated by Sarah Barnes-Humphrey of Let's Talk Supply Chain.

DEFIANCE, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freight is getting tighter and pricier, the market is turning, and AI hype is running miles ahead of results. On September 23, 2026, the 8th Annual Keller Logistics Summit puts a freight economist, a former Amazon AI executive, and the sharpest voices in warehousing and freight in one room in Defiance, Ohio, and gives shippers the straight read the industry needs.

The Best Speaker Line-up in the Industry. Keller Logistics Summit, Defiance, Ohio - September September 23, 2026 The best speaker line-up in the industry. Keller Logistics Summit, September 23, Defiance Ohio. Jason Miller, Lora Cecere, Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, Trent Gillespie.

The Summit takes place at Cooper Lodge at Camp Lakota in Defiance, Ohio, a rustic retreat setting chosen on purpose. For one day, attendees trade the inbox and the trade show floor for focused thinking and honest conversation, with no booths, no vendors, and no sales pitch. It is a format Keller has refined over eight years, and one the company views as its contribution to the broader industry: bringing the best minds in supply chain together in one room, then sharing what they know.

This year's speakers bring economic, technological, and operational authority to the stage.

Lora Cecere, Founder of Supply Chain Insights, draws on more than 30 years across supply chain operations, software, and research to challenge why traditional metrics fail and what actually drives end-to-end performance.

Jason Miller, Ph.D., the Eli Broad Endowed Professor of Supply Chain Management at Michigan State University, translates freight and macroeconomic data into a clear read on rates, capacity, and demand. One of the most frequently cited supply chain voices in national media, including The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Reuters, Miller was recently appointed to Michigan's Commission for Logistics and Supply Chain Collaboration.

Trent Gillespie, Founder and CEO of Stellis AI and a former Amazon executive, shows leaders how AI actually gets deployed inside real operations, not just discussed. He pioneered the Operational AI approach after nearly a decade driving growth, delivery innovation, and AI strategy at Amazon.

A live expert panel, moderated by Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, host of the globally ranked Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast, will address the regulatory and market shifts already reshaping day-to-day operations. Panelists include Nathan Mehrens, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Workforce Policy at the American Trucking Associations; Jay Strother, President and CEO of the International Warehouse Logistics Association; and Nate Schaublin, Chief Operating Officer of Keller Logistics Group, who brings the operator's perspective. The discussion will cover cargo theft and pending legislation, driver capacity, diesel cost pressure, and labor regulation.

"Eight years ago, we started this Summit to create the conversations we were not finding at bigger industry events," said Bryan Keller, President and CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "Our customers do not need another sales pitch. They need honest insight from people who actually know where this is heading. Bringing that together is how we deliver for the industry we are part of."

The 8th Annual Keller Logistics Summit is free to attend and takes place September 23, 2026, at Cooper Lodge at Camp Lakota, 2180 Ginter Road, Defiance, Ohio. Seating is limited. For registration information https://kellerlogistics.com/about-keller/annual-logistics-summit/.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is a values-driven, family-owned, full-service third-party logistics provider founded in 1978 and based in Defiance, Ohio. Through its affiliates Keller Trucking, Keller Warehousing & Co-Packing, Keller Freight Solutions, and Keller Industrial Properties, the company delivers integrated freight, warehousing, co-packing, and industrial property solutions for manufacturers and retailers nationwide. Guided by its mission of Delivering for our People, Customers, and Community, Keller hosts the Annual Logistics Summit to help supply chain professionals plan with clarity and confidence.

Media Contact

Christine Moen

Director of Marketing, Keller Logistics Group

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SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.