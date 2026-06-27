Keller Logistics Group Steps Up in the National Fight Against Fentanyl, Setting a Standard for the Industry

What is Hope Hits the Highway?

Hope Hits the Highway is a national naloxone-awareness campaign launched on National Naloxone Day in 2026 by Facing Fentanyl, Keller Logistics Group, and the American Trucking Associations' Trucking Cares Foundation. It educates the public and equips professional truck drivers to carry naloxone (marketed as Narcan) and respond to opioid overdoses on the road, building on a growing fleet of wrapped awareness trailers. Keller's contribution includes Truck #6 and 20 Driver Ambassadors.

Keller's 20 driver ambassadors carry naloxone on the road

Twenty Keller drivers will serve as Driver Ambassadors, trained to administer naloxone and carry it in their cabs, ready to respond at a rest stop, a truck stop, or alongside a highway. The campaign is designed to be replicable, and the ATA's Trucking Cares Foundation is working to share the model across the industry.

"At Keller, everything comes back to what we call the Keller Circle of Life - delivering for our people, our customers, and our community," said Bryan Keller, CEO of Keller Logistics Group. "When this story came to us, twenty of our drivers volunteered to carry naloxone and be ready to save a life on the road. That's the Circle of Life in action. We don't just hang our values on the wall. We put them on the highway."

The trailer honors Jayden Miller

The wrapped trailer carries the story of Jayden Miller, a 19-year-old lost to fentanyl, and his mother's message: "Educate. Act. Prevent." Jayden's mother, Adrienne Sautter, a member of the Facing Fentanyl team, brought the campaign to Keller. The wrap was produced with Lowen Color Graphics and 3M and designed by artist Eden Neville. At the unveiling, a line of Keller trucks pulled apart in an emotional, crowd-led "Move that truck!" reveal.

"This truck honors my son Jayden's life and ensures his story continues to reach people across America," said Adrienne Sautter, mother of Jayden Miller and member of the Facing Fentanyl team. "I am incredibly grateful to Keller Logistics, the American Trucking Associations' Trucking Cares Foundation, and Padagis for helping bring this message to the road. By sharing Jayden's story and raising awareness about the dangers of illicit fentanyl, we have the opportunity to save lives and prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreak our family has endured."

When and where is the Times Square event?

Keller driver Evette Montoya will take the wrapped trailer to the Facing Fentanyl flagship family press conference at Father Duffy Square in Times Square, New York, on Thursday, August 20, 2026. The broader observance of National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day continues on Friday, August 21, 2026. The June 27 unveiling drew U.S. Representative Bob Latta (OH-5), former Ohio State Representative Jim Hoops, and a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration representative. Andrea Thomas, Founder of ARMOUR Families/Facing Fentanyl, also spoke and shared the story of her daughter, Ashley, who was also lost to fentanyl.

"This partnership represents what is possible when families, industries, and communities come together to protect lives," said Andrea Thomas, Founder of ARMOUR Families/Facing Fentanyl. "America's highways move everything our country depends on. Through Hope Hits the Highway, those same highways can also become powerful platforms for prevention, awareness, and lifesaving action. We are deeply grateful to Keller Logistics for helping launch Truck #6, expand this fleet, and bring naloxone preparedness to the road. We are also grateful to the Trucking Cares Foundation and Padagis for helping carry these lifesaving messages forward."

"At Keller, we believe everyone has a role to play in protecting our communities," said Jonathan Wolfrum, President of Keller Trucking. "The fentanyl crisis is affecting families across our country. We cannot wait until it impacts us personally to take action. By partnering with Facing Fentanyl and working alongside the American Trucking Associations and the Trucking Cares Foundation, we are choosing to be proactive, raise awareness, and equip drivers with tools that can help save lives. Every voice matters, and together we can make a difference."

Why fentanyl awareness matters

Illicit fentanyl claims an estimated 70,000 American lives each year, according to federal data. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reports that seven in ten counterfeit pills it tests contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. Naloxone (Narcan) can reverse an opioid overdose if administered quickly. Ohio recorded a 34 percent drop in unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2025, which the state attributes in part to broader naloxone access and public awareness.

Photographs from the unveiling, the wrap design, and the Keller fleet are available for editorial use on request.

About Keller Logistics Group

Keller Logistics Group is a family-owned, third-generation provider of third-party logistics and transportation services headquartered in Defiance, Ohio. Through Keller Trucking and its affiliated companies, Keller delivers asset-based trucking, dedicated services, warehousing, co-packing, industrial property development and integrated supply-chain solutions across the Midwest and beyond, guided by a long-standing commitment to safety, service, and the communities it serves.

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SOURCE Keller Logistics Group, Inc.