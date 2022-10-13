Kelp Books Novelist Donates All Royalties to Abused Children

Nik Xandir Wolf, a former volunteer for C.A.S.A. - Voices for Children - donates proceeds of his debut novel to a charity that advocates for abused and neglected children.

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelp Books, an independent publisher in Pebble Beach, Ca, is set to publish Nik Xandir Wolf's debut novel. The book, Shadow Valley, is scheduled to publish on November 15, 2022. Nik has instructed the publisher and his agent to donate all author royalties to CASA - Voices for Children. An organization that provides court appointed advocates for abused and neglected children in the juvenile dependency system. The book is a crime thriller that follows a young couple with difficult childhoods as they go on the run after accidentally killing a crooked police officer.

Shadow Valley, a Novel by Nik Xandir Wolf. Publication by Kelp Books 11/15/2022

Author interviews, excerpts, and advanced reading copies are available through Kelp Books.

Nik Xandir Wolf was a volunteer advocate for CASA – Voices for Children for twelve years. Shadow Valley, his debut novel, is a crime thriller set in Central California, Santa Cruz, and Mexico. It is set in 1988 and Heath Walker is fighting to keep the lights on for his ailing foster mom. Heath meets and quickly falls for the brazen Rori Burke and accidentally sets off a series of events that leave both his mother and a cop dead, and Rori's father—a crooked small-town police chief—on their trail.

"I think these two characters, Rori and Heath, you know, they had really tough childhoods, and they know it. They know that what happened to them changed them forever. But they also know that they can get past it, and they hope they can do it together. They're not saints by any means, this is a crime thriller, but I think the story is really about the things in life that you do get to choose. Like love and the future, over trauma and past," said Nik Xandir Wolf in a recent interview.

Contact Information

David M. Olsen

PR, Marketing & Sales Director

Kelp Books, LLC

1491 Cypress Drive #475 Pebble Beach, Ca

KelpJournal.com/Books

[email protected]

831-241-7515

SOURCE Kelp Journal