Kenco Deploys DeepFabric AI Agents Across Its Operations to Power the 3PL of the Future

One of the nation's leading third-party logistics providers deployed six AI agents in three months across commercial, operations, transportation and client service, with 20 agents planned across the enterprise over the next 12 months.

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepFabric, the provider of the definitive AI agent platform built for supply chain operations, today announced a strategic partnership with Kenco, a leading North American third-party logistics provider. The partnership reflects Kenco's commitment to embedding AI into how it operates, not as a standalone experiment, but as a coordinated operating capability across the business.

DeepFabric

The first six agents are live across Kenco's day-to-day operations. According to Microsoft's Agent Readiness Survey, enterprises typically take six to nine months or more to move AI agents into production, with even the best-prepared organizations averaging close to six. The agents are designed to reduce manual, time-consuming work and sharpen decision-making, giving Kenco teams more time to focus on the complex, high-judgment work that defines a world-class 3PL. For Kenco customers, that translates into faster response times, greater accuracy, and more consistent service across the network.

"DeepFabric's platform was engineered for logistics operations at our scale," said David Caines, Kenco's Chief Operating Officer. "We put our first six agents into production in three months, without disrupting service to a single customer, and we are on a path to 20 across the enterprise over the next year. Kenco needs to stay agile for our customers – providing faster response times, sharper insights, and scaling without missing a beat. With DeepFabric, we are confident we can deliver on what our customers need and deserve."

DeepFabric's agent platform is purpose-built for supply chain operations. Each agent operates with workflow context, systems access, permissions, evidence trails, and human review paths built in. Teams can inspect agent work, approve or override outputs, and expand to new workflows as value is demonstrated. The platform is designed to work alongside existing systems and teams, not replace them.

Kenco's approach distinguishes between two complementary areas of AI investment: agentic AI, which completes tasks within defined guardrails, and generative AI, which creates content and surfaces insights. DeepFabric powers the agentic layer, handling structured operational workflows with the consistency and audit trail that enterprise logistics demands. Kenco's teams maintain accountability and decision authority throughout.

"Kenco is doing this the right way," said Kalyan Kommineni, founder and CEO of DeepFabric. "They are not chasing AI for the headline. They are deploying agents into the real work: the bids, the audits, the exceptions, the client relationships. And they are building a foundation that gets stronger with every workflow they add. That is exactly the kind of disciplined, evidence-based adoption we built this platform to support."

The Kenco partnership builds on DeepFabric's momentum with leading logistics operators and supply-chain-intensive companies. The company is already in production with enterprise customers across CPG, medical distribution, 3PL, fleet management, manufacturing, and retail.

About Kenco

Kenco is a leading North American 3PL delivering custom, integrated logistics solutions that maximize supply chain efficiency. For more than 75 years, they have partnered with customers to provide distribution, transportation, material handling and automation solutions. Kenco's people set the organization apart – experienced, committed associates who bring agility and expertise to even the most complex supply chain challenges. Guided by its mission and vision, Kenco innovates relentlessly to deliver solutions on a national scale with the care of a local provider, building trusted partnerships that keep goods moving and businesses growing.

About DeepFabric

DeepFabric helps leading companies win with AI purpose-built for supply chain operations. Its agents read documents, check systems, apply business rules, and prepare the next step for review. Its platform is built for supply-chain-intensive companies where manual work, slow decisions, billing errors, or operational exceptions affect revenue, margin, service, capacity, or customer trust. Customers begin with one workflow, test it on their own data, and expand once it proves useful. For more information, visit deepfabric.ai.

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SOURCE DeepFabric