DeepFabric Announces General Availability of its AI Agent Platform for End-to-End Supply Chain Operations

With active customers including HelloFresh, Kenco, NFI, and TwinMed live in production, DeepFabric makes enterprise-grade supply chain AI cost-effective and accessible for the first time

DALLAS, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeepFabric today announced the general availability of its AI agent platform purpose-built for supply chain execution. The platform deploys specialized agents into a business's operational workflows, providing a turnkey way to recover margin, cut operational costs, and respond to customers faster. Early DeepFabric customers are already seeing up to 10x ROI on freight audit, 45% reductions in audit spend, and RFP response times cut by up to 30%.

DeepFabric Product

"AI becomes valuable when it's connected to real work and measured against outcomes supply chain leaders care about: revenue, margin, cost, and service," said Kalyan Kommineni, founder and CEO of DeepFabric. "That belief shaped everything about how we built DeepFabric. Supply chain teams deserve AI they can trust in daily operations, with the transparency, measurement, and human oversight required to expand with confidence and keep winning."

According to a 2026 PwC survey of supply chain leaders, 89% say their technology investments have not delivered expected results. Even after major investments in ERP, TMS, WMS, and other systems, manual coordination still consumes enormous operational capacity. Until now, operators were left with limited options: wait years building internal infrastructure, rely on generic AI tools, or stitch together disconnected point solutions. DeepFabric eliminates that gamble by providing AI agents that read documents, flag exceptions, and route work to human review, with every output showing its work so teams stay in control.

"There is no shortage of AI ambition, but there is still a shortage of tangible results," said Mike Honious, former CEO and president of GEODIS in Americas. "What impressed me about DeepFabric is their obsession with measurable business impact. In a market full of promises, that's rare. Their approach is grounded in practical use cases, thoughtful integration, and a clear understanding of what success should look like from the outset."

DeepFabric's platform includes more than 50 AI agents across operations, financial control, assurance, and growth that work together as customers expand. A new agent can be live within a day since internal technical resources and data cleanup are not required for implementation or ongoing support. Among the most widely deployed are the Freight Auditor, Proposal Manager, and Inventory Manager, each tailor-made for the manual and error-prone tasks supply chain teams run every day.

DeepFabric's AI agents are already in production with a select group of innovative enterprise customers across 3PL, CPG, medical devices, fleet management, manufacturing, and retail, including NFI, Kenco, HelloFresh, TwinMed, Merchants Fleet, and Weber. DeepFabric is available now. Request a demo at deepfabric.ai.

About DeepFabric

DeepFabric is enterprise-grade AI for supply chain, helping 3PLs, logistics operators, and supply-chain-intensive companies deploy AI agents into real operational workflows across systems, documents, approvals, exceptions, and external partners. Humans stay in control, proof is visible, and customers start focused, prove value and expand with confidence.

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SOURCE DeepFabric