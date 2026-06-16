Kennedy Funding Closes $2.7 Million Oregon Land Loan for Mixed-Use Development Site

Loan to be used for working capital on a 34-acre site in Medford

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medford, Oregon, the eighth most populous city in Oregon, has faced many of the same challenges as other cities around the U.S. have encountered: A challenging economy, increasing unemployment and cooling healthcare jobs. So it's not surprising that conventional lenders may balk at real estate loans.

For Kennedy Funding, opportunities like this are exactly where its asset-based lending approach excels.

Kennedy Funding, one of the nation's leading direct private lenders, has closed a $2.7 million land loan to provide working capital to Haya Enterprises LLC, secured by a 34.61-acre mixed-use development property located at the southeast corner of North Phoenix Road and Coal Mine Road in Medford.

Situated in Jackson County, the site offers significant long-term development potential due to its strategic location and favorable zoning. Approximately 10.10 acres are zoned community commercial, permitting office, retail, and multifamily development, while the remaining 24.51 acres are zoned single-family residential. The property's mixed-use characteristics provide multiple development options and position it to benefit from future growth throughout the Medford market.

The property is located across from Centennial Golf Club and enjoys convenient access to Interstate 5, Oregon Route 99, downtown Medford, and Rogue Valley International Airport.

"This is the type of loan Kennedy Funding specializes in," said Jared Levitt, loan officer at Kennedy Funding. "When traditional lenders can't deliver, we can often find a way forward by focusing on the value of the real estate. In this case, the site's combination of commercial and residential development potential gave us confidence in the opportunity and provided the borrower with multiple development options."

Unlike conventional lenders that often focus heavily on borrower financial metrics, Kennedy Funding's asset-based lending model emphasizes the underlying value and potential of the collateral. This approach allows the company to move quickly and provide financing solutions for borrowers facing time-sensitive opportunities or situations that may not fit traditional lending guidelines.

"Opportunities like this don't fit neatly into a conventional lending box," said Kevin Wolfer, President and CEO of Kennedy Funding. "That's where private lending can make a meaningful difference. By taking a practical approach and understanding the unique characteristics of each transaction, we can provide borrowers with the capital they need when traditional financing sources may not be an option."

The closing further reinforces Kennedy Funding's position as a leading lender for land loans and development properties throughout the United States and internationally. The company continues to provide bridge loans, acquisition financing, working capital loans, construction loans, and other creative lending solutions for borrowers seeking speed, flexibility, and certainty of execution.

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies, and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. Their creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

For more information or to discuss funding solutions, visit www.kennedyfunding.com.

SOURCE Kennedy Funding