Kennedy Funding Expands International Lending Footprint with $1.26 Million Land Loan in Cartagena, Colombia

Cash-out refinance by New Jersey (USA)-based lender provides working capital for a planned residential subdivision.

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennedy Funding, one of the world's leading direct private land-loan lenders, has closed a $1.26 million cash-out refinance loan for a residential land development project in Cartagena, Colombia. The transaction showcases the firm's ability to structure financing for complex land opportunities in international markets where many traditional U.S. lenders have limited experience or are unwilling to lend.

The financing provides working capital to Cocoa & Company SAS for a planned residential subdivision on approximately 200,000 square meters (nearly 50 acres) of land located along the Cartagena-Barranquilla Access Road. The property, which has direct access to National Route 90A-01, is currently in the feasibility stage, with subdivision approvals in process. Residential development along the Cartagena-Barranquilla corridor is expected to accelerate, with new condominium communities and planned residential buildings benefiting from proximity to the coast and destination amenities such as Crystal Lagoon.

The transaction was sourced through local commercial mortgage brokers in Colombia, reflecting Kennedy Funding's expanding network of trusted relationships and its continued commitment to financing opportunities throughout the region. The transaction highlighted Kennedy Funding's ability to overcome the unique challenges of cross-border lending, providing certainty of execution where many traditional lenders lack the experience or flexibility to finance international opportunities.

International commercial real estate lending requires far more than evaluating collateral. Every country presents its own legal framework, lending regulations, valuation methods, land ownership structures, and closing procedures. Kennedy Funding has successfully financed transactions throughout Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, and other international markets by understanding how to navigate these complexities and deliver financing where conventional lenders often cannot.

"International lending isn't just about financing a property—it's about understanding the market behind it," said Edwin Urrego, Executive Loan Officer at Kennedy Funding. "Every country has its own legal, regulatory, and cultural landscape. Our experience allows us to navigate those differences and provide financing solutions for borrowers pursuing opportunities that many lenders simply aren't equipped to handle."

Located on Colombia's Caribbean coast, Cartagena is one of the country's most recognized commercial and tourism centers. Its strategic port, expanding infrastructure, growing population, and continued residential development have made it an increasingly attractive destination for real estate investment.

Beyond working capital, Kennedy Funding structures loans for land acquisitions, cash-out refinancing, development, foreclosures, bankruptcies and other commercial real estate needs, giving borrowers flexible capital solutions tailored to each project's objectives.

"International lending has been part of Kennedy Funding's DNA for decades," said Kevin Wolfer, CEO of Kennedy Funding. "Our experience, creativity, and willingness to think beyond traditional lending boundaries allow us to help borrowers move projects forward where others may not."

The Cartagena financing marks another milestone in Kennedy Funding's growing international portfolio and reflects the firm's continued commitment to helping borrowers capitalize on commercial real estate opportunities across the globe. As demand for cross-border financing continues to grow, Kennedy Funding remains focused on delivering creative lending solutions backed by experience, flexibility, and a global perspective.

About Kennedy Funding

Kennedy Funding is a global direct private lender specializing in bridge loans for commercial property and land acquisition, development, workouts, bankruptcies and foreclosures. Kennedy Funding has closed more than $4 billion in loans to date. Their creative financing expertise provides funding up to 75% loan-to-value, from $1 million ($3 million international) to more than $50 million, in as little as five days. The company has closed loans throughout the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada, and Central and South America.

For more information or to discuss funding solutions, visit www.kennedyfunding.com.

SOURCE Kennedy Funding