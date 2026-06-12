KENT WORLDWIDE™ Celebrates the Grand Opening of the World's Best Cat Litter® Manufacturing Facility with a Ribbon-Cutting Event

MUSCATINE, Iowa, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT WORLDWIDE™ celebrated the grand opening of its new World's Best Cat Litter® flagship manufacturing facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.

KENT WORLDWIDE™ celebrated the grand opening of its new World’s Best Cat Litter® flagship manufacturing facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"This expansion is a direct result of the increasing demand for the World's Best Cat Litter®," said Steve Gordon, President of KENT WORLDWIDE Consumer Brands. "Our customers have come to rely on us to provide high-quality, corn-based litter products for their pets, and this new facility marks an exciting milestone for our organization in a community that plays such a vital role in our company's history."

For more than 25 years, KENT WORLDWIDE has been a pioneer in innovative plant-based litter products. World's Best Cat Litter® has earned the trust of pet owners worldwide through its dedication to quality, performance, and sustainability.

"I am eager to see KENT WORLDWIDE's continued expansion in Muscatine through this new state-of-the-art facility," said Debi Durham, Director for Iowa Economic Development Authority and Iowa Finance Authority. "KENT WORLDWIDE has always been a leader in manufacturing, and this new facility is a testament to their willingness to continue to innovate and meet the market demands."

Sitting on 70 acres, the 174,000-square-foot facility is equipped with research and development spaces and is designed for future growth opportunities to meet growing consumer demand. The location of this facility was selected due to its strategic location near the company's headquarters and its proximity to the distribution center. At scale, the new facility will employ approximately 96 people, helping to further the local economy in Muscatine.

"We are proud to support KENT WORLDWIDE's continued growth in Muscatine through this new manufacturing plant," said Muscatine Mayor Dr. Brad Bark. "The city of Muscatine and KENT WORLDWIDE have a deep-rooted partnership, and we look forward to the future together."

About KENT WORLDWIDE

Since 1927, KENT WORLDWIDE has been guided by a deep commitment to animal care, human nutrition, and doing what's right – values that have shaped its evolution into a globally diversified company. Today, KENT WORLDWIDE is a recognized leader in the manufacture and marketing of ag-based specialty ingredients and trusted consumer products. Award winning and proudly family-owned, KENT WORLDWIDE is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, and led by third-generation CEO Gage A. Kent.

Reporters may contact:

Johnnie Arnett

KENT WORLDWIDE

[email protected]

SOURCE KENT WORLDWIDE