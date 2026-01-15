KENT WORLDWIDE™ introduces WellJoy™, a new global pet wellbeing brand built on a century of animal care expertise
WellJoy™ Launches with Dual-Beneﬁt Treats and Supplements
MUSCATINE, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KENT WORLDWIDE™, the family-owned business with 100 years of experience in animal care, nutrition, and agricultural innovation, announces the launch of WellJoy™, a new global pet wellbeing brand offering Dual-Beneﬁt treats and supplements, designed to support healthier, happier lives for pets and the people devoted to them.
A Brand Built on a Century of Care
Founded in 1927, KENT WORLDWIDE has spent generations advancing animal health. WellJoy represents the next evolution of that commitment, joining a portfolio of brands that includes World's Best Cat Litter® and Native®.
"WellJoy represents KENT WORLDWIDE's continued commitment to do what's right, and the best, for our animals, applying a century of nutritional insight, research capability, and formulation expertise to the modern petcare space to create proactive pet wellbeing products that enhance the shared human-animal connection," says Marcelo Ginestel, Vice President of Marketing Petcare, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands.
"WellJoy isn't just a brand; we see it as a movement that celebrates the people who prioritize making their pets' lives healthier and happier."
Introducing GutBoost™ Proprietary Formulation for Top-to-Tail Wellbeing
At the core of the WellJoy range is its proprietary GutBoost™ formulation, a multi-layered biotic blend in every product that combines:
- Targeted prebiotics, and probiotics or postbiotics to support a balanced gut microbiome
- Digestive enzymes to aid the absorption of the targeted ingredients
- Functional ingredients and nutrients selected to support cat and dog-speciﬁc needs.
Formulated to support the gut microbiome as the foundation for top-to-tail wellbeing, the WellJoy product range offers targeted support for popular pet needs including dental health, joint support, skin and coat health, year-round immunity, calmness, and urinary health.
"We started WellJoy by listening closely to pet parents, and scientiﬁc research that consistently pinpoints gut health as a smart way to unlock pet wellbeing on multiple levels", says Dr. Elizabeth Flickinger, PhD, RDN, Director, Innovation & Research, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands of the product approach.
"Targeted ingredients matter, but they only work at their best when the gut is ready for them. The Dual-Beneﬁt approach with our GutBoost™ formulation reﬂects Kent's long-standing commitment to innovation in pet nutrition. With WellJoy, we set out to evolve pet treats to support a proactive, healthy routine, and create supplements that are tasty as well as health-driven."
Designed for Devoted Pet Parents
WellJoy's Dual-Beneﬁt treats and supplements are designed to deliver two layers of value in every product: gut-ﬁrst wellbeing plus targeted functional support, in smart, simple formats to incorporate into pet owners' daily routines.
Every WellJoy product is:
- Vet-formulated with board-certiﬁed veterinarian nutritionists
- Powered by GutBoost™, in every bite for top-to-tail wellbeing
- Pet-loved, palatability tested by choosy cats and difficult dogs
- Made in the USA, with globally sourced ingredients
- Joy Guaranteed, backed by WellJoy's Satisfaction Guarantee
- And all supplements are NASC-Certiﬁed.
"Today's pet parents are looking beyond quick ﬁxes," says Kimberly Gonia, Senior Brand Manager - WellJoy™, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands. "They want solutions that support long-term health in a way that mirrors how they care for themselves — and gut health is increasingly the focus. Scientiﬁc research shows there is merit in prioritizing the gut, and that it's not simply a short-lived human-to-animal trend."
Building a Global Vision for Dual-Beneﬁt Pet Wellbeing
WellJoy is positioned as a long-term, internationally-minded brand, designed to grow thoughtfully across global markets, focused on quality, scientiﬁc integrity and purpose. Now available at Chewy.com and Amazon, the brand will be launching with additional select retail partners this year, with broader global expansion planned.
The initial product line-up spans Dual-Beneﬁt treats and supplements for both cats and dogs, available in palatable, easy-to-use formats designed for daily routines.
WELLJOY DUAL-BENEFIT TREATS
Transformtreattimeintoatop-to-tailwellbeingboost.
For Cats
- Dental+: Up-close kisses means joy
- Immune+: Thriving daily means joy
- Skin and Coat+: Silky strokes means joy
For Dogs
- Dental+: Healthy teeth & gums means joy
- Immune+: Thriving daily means joy
- Joint+: Biiiiiiig bounds means joy
WELLJOY DUAL-BENEFIT SUPPLEMENTS
Introduceatasty,dailyritualtoboostyourcatordog'swhole-bodywellbeingover time.
For Cats
- Calming+: Serene moments means joy
- Immune+: Year-round health means joy
- Urinary+: Easy pees mean joy
For Dogs
- Calming+: Serene moments means joy
- Immune+: Year-round health means joy
- Joint+: Looooong walks means joy
Shop the full WellJoy line-up of products now at Chewy.com, and Amazon. For more information, visit WellJoy.com.
To learn more, book a meeting, receive sales sheets or request samples, contact:
Kimberly Gonia
Senior Brand Manager, WellJoy™, KENT WORLDWIDE™ Consumer Brands [email protected]
920-205-8271
www.welljoy.com
@welljoy.pets
Notes to Editors
About WELLJOY
WellJoy is a pet wellbeing brand that strengthens the unspoken connection between cats, dogs and their people by supporting pet top-to-tail wellbeing. WellJoy's line-up of Dual-Beneﬁt Treats and Supplements address gut health to power targeted care for popular pet needs including teeth, joints, skin, urinary health, immunity and calmness. At WellJoy, we believe that when we lift our pets, they lift us: it's an endless loop of love, wellbeing, and devotion. We call that the WellJoy Effect. Well means Joy
About KENT WORLDWIDE
Since 1927, KENT WORLDWIDE has been guided by a deep commitment to animal care, human nutrition, and doing what's right — values that have shaped its evolution into a globally diversiﬁed company. Today, KENT WORLDWIDE is a recognized leader in the manufacture and marketing of ag-based specialty ingredients and trusted consumer products. Award winning and proudly family-owned, KENT WORLDWIDE is headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, and led by third generation CEO, Gage A. Kent.
Discover the World of WellJoy
Welljoy.com is now live, as a hub to research the products in detail, with areas that educate pet owners on the beneﬁts of the brand's signature GutBoost™ formulation. From an A to Z glossary of ingredients you'll ﬁnd in the WellJoy product range, to editorial articles written in partnership with veterinarians, WellJoy aims to make caring for pets smart, simple – and entertaining!
The 'For Pet Loyalists' Campaign
The brand is built for Pet Loyalists, by Pet Loyalists, with every product designed to strengthen the unspoken connection between pets and their people — a connection of unwavering loyalty, small rituals, and big wellbeing wins.
The brand's 'For Pet Loyalists' campaign has gone live across social media and paid media, celebrating the pet parents as the everyday heroes who make pets' health and happiness a priority. WellJoy celebrates the lengths pet parents go to to ensure their pet thrives – from the caring and dutiful, to the downright ridiculous!
Follow the campaign on Instagram and TikTok – @welljoy.pets – and share your own Pet Loyalist moments with us!
