Kentucky American Water Shares Wise Water Tips for Hot Summer Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer here and Kentucky currently experiencing an extended heat wave, Kentucky American Water reminds customers of simple steps they can take to use water more efficiently and manage their water bills. From adjusting your watering schedule to fixing household leaks, every drop counts.

Here are some wise water tips for use inside and outside the home:

Water early in the morning, later in the day and even at night to minimize evaporation. As much as 30 percent of water can be lost by watering during midday. Make use of rainwater by collecting it in rain barrels for use on outdoor plants and gardens.

Check sprinkler heads to help ensure water isn't being wasted on pavement or unwanted areas.

Use a broom instead of a hose to clean patios, driveways and sidewalks.

Mulch garden beds to retain moisture and prevent weeds. A 2-inch to 3-inch layer is typically effective.

Set your mower blades higher. Grass cut to 2.5 to 3.5 inches is more drought-resistant and healthier overall.

Check for leaks. Even small leaks can waste thousands of gallons of water each year. Ten percent of homes have leaks that can waste 90 gallons or more per day.

Kentucky American Water customers can monitor water usage through MyWater, the company's customer self-service portal which provides up to two years of usage data. MyWater also contains information about budget billing, customer assistance programs and more.

For more tips and resources, visit Kentucky American Water's Wise Water Use page.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water