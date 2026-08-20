Kentucky American Water's Regional Water Treatment Plant in Owen County Earns Recognition for Excellence

LEXINGTON, Ky., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky American Water's Kentucky River Station II regional water treatment plant in Owen County has earned special recognition from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet for outstanding operational performance and commitment to water quality.

The Kentucky River Station II plant at Hardin's Landing, which has been serving customers since 2010, achieved Area-Wide Optimization Program (AWOP) performance goals during the evaluation period, reflecting its commitment to delivering high-quality drinking water.

AWOP is a voluntary, multi-state initiative supported by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that helps drinking water utilities enhance public health protection through optimized treatment practices. The program focuses on optimizing water system operations to reduce turbidity and disinfection byproducts beyond regulatory requirements. Turbidity is a measure of the particles suspended in water, such as soil, algae and other naturally occurring materials. Disinfection byproducts can form when disinfectants used in the treatment process react with naturally occurring organic matter in the water.

"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to delivering safe, high-quality drinking water to our customers every day," said Rob Buton, president of Kentucky American Water. "I'm proud of the Kentucky River Station II team for achieving this distinction and demonstrating our commitment to exceeding regulatory standards and protecting public health."

Kentucky American Water remains committed to investing in its treatment facilities, infrastructure and workforce to provide reliable water service and exceptional water quality for the communities it serves.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.



For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Kentucky American Water

Kentucky American Water, a subsidiary of American Water with approximately 150 dedicated employees, provides safe, clean, reliable and affordable water and wastewater services to approximately 550,000 people.

For more information, visit Kentucky American Water's website and join Kentucky American Water on Facebook , X and Instagram.

SOURCE American Water