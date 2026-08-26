Kentucky's Plane Crash Data Lands Far from the State's Busiest Airports

A new review of a decade's worth of Kentucky aviation federal safety records reveals a pattern that runs counter to public assumption.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers, today published a report on aviation accidents across Kentucky, finding that the Commonwealth's major commercial airports account for only a small portion of reported crashes. The overwhelming majority took place at regional runways, general aviation fields, and private airstrips spread throughout the state.

Drawing on the National Transportation Safety Board's census of U.S. civil aviation accidents from 2016 through 2025, the report identified 78 total events. The breakdown tells a clear story:

Kentucky's five commercial service airports recorded nine accidents, or about 11.5% of the total.

Every other airport combined recorded 69 accidents, or about 88.5%.

"When people hear the words 'plane crash,' they picture a major terminal, but the record points somewhere else entirely," said Andrew Kryder, Esq. "Most of these accidents happen at smaller fields, and the families connected to them deserve the same answers, same guidance, and same accountability as anyone touched by a larger incident."

The firm hopes the findings give Kentucky communities a more accurate picture of where aviation risk actually concentrates. Commercial service airports and general aviation fields serve very different purposes, and understanding that distinction matters when residents weigh safety trends across the state.

Publication: Small Airfields, Big Risks: Inside Kentucky's Aviation Accident Record

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers, represents individuals injured due to negligence. Our Kentucky plane crash lawyers fight for justice for victims and promote greater public awareness of safety data. We help families navigate the complexities of plane crash cases and will work to secure the compensation you deserve. Injuries hurt; that's why we make the legal process painless.

Contact:

Andrew S. Kryder, Esq.

***@kryderlaw.com

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SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC