Where Do Missouri Plane Crashes Really Happen? Not Where You'd Think

The Kryder Law Group's review of NTSB records shows that 89.7% of Missouri's plane crashes between 2016 and 2025 took place beyond the state's major commercial airports.

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers, today released a new report on aviation accidents across Missouri, and the findings challenge a common assumption. Reviewing a decade of federal safety records, the firm found that the state's busiest commercial airports account for only a small fraction of reported crashes. The vast majority occurred at regional fields, municipal runways, and private airstrips scattered throughout Missouri.

The report draws on the National Transportation Safety Board's census of U.S. civil aviation accidents, covering 2016 through 2025. Of the 146 accidents recorded during that period, the numbers split sharply by location.

Missouri's primary commercial service airports recorded 15 accidents, or roughly 10.3% of the statewide total.

Every other airport combined recorded 131 accidents, about 89.7%.

That contrast reshapes how residents might think about aviation risk. The airports most people picture handle only a sliver of the state's reported events, while the wider general aviation network carries nearly all of them.

The distinction matters because these two parts of Missouri's aviation system serve very different roles. Commercial service airports handle scheduled airline traffic under strict federal oversight. General aviation fields support private flights, medical transport, agricultural work, and recreational flying. Understanding where accidents actually happen gives the public a clearer, more accurate view of aviation safety across the state.

"The data pulls attention away from the terminals and toward the county runways and rural strips where most of Missouri's flying really happens," said Andrew Kryder, Esq. "Families affected by these accidents might feel overlooked precisely because their cases don't unfold at a major airport. They deserve the same answers, the same support, and the same accountability as anyone else."

The firm hopes the report informs how Missouri communities weigh accident trends and set safety priorities. Recognizing the difference between commercial hubs and general aviation fields is a meaningful first step toward that conversation.

Publication: Missouri Plane Crashes: 89.7% Happen Away from Major Airports

About The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers

The Kryder Law Group, LLC Accident and Injury Lawyers, represents individuals injured due to negligence. Our Missouri plane crash lawyers fight for justice for victims and promote greater public awareness of safety data. We help families navigate the complexities of plane crash cases and will work to secure the compensation you deserve. Injuries hurt; that's why we make the legal process painless.

Contact:

Andrew S. Kryder

***@kryderlaw.com

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SOURCE The Kryder Law Group, LLC