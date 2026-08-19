Kerry Vitolano joins AXA XL as Head of East USRM and Head of USRM

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA XL has appointed Kerry Vitolano as Head of East, US Risk Management and Head of US Risk Management. She will be based in New York, reporting to Matthew Stitham, AXA XL's Chief Underwriting Officer, Casualty in the Americas.

In her new role, Ms. Vitolano will lead the East Primary Casualty team, with a goal of expanding AXA XL's casualty business in the region and improving support for clients with complex liability exposures. She will also serve as a resource for the team at the national level. As a member of the Americas Casualty Leadership team, she will help develop the overall Casualty strategy and promote cross-selling across different lines of business. A key part of her focus will be on building and strengthening strategic broker partnerships to uncover new business opportunities and deliver comprehensive insurance solutions working across AXA XL's Large Commercial and Specialty team in the Americas.

According to Mr. Stitham, "AXA XL's US Casualty team supports our large commercial clients in navigating complex liability risks. As we continue to navigate a market facing disruption from increased litigation and emerging risks, Kerry's expertise is invaluable. She's successfully managed complex loss-sensitive portfolios and driven growth across corporate, energy, and construction accounts. Her experience will be a tremendous asset to our clients, our brokers, and our casualty business, as we further advance strategic partnerships and deliver powerful multi-line solutions that stay ahead of our clients' shifting risk landscape."

Ms. Vitolano joins AXA XL from AIG, where she most recently served as Vice President and Risk Management Branch Manager for New York and Boston, overseeing profitable books of loss-sensitive primary casualty business in the New York region. She brings over two decades of experience in risk management and underwriting from roles at AIG, Travelers, and the ACE Group (now Chubb).

AXA XL offers Primary and Excess Casualty coverages, including General Liability, Commercial Auto, Worker's Compensation and Commercial Umbrella, for both domestic and international operations, across most industries and regions.

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ABOUT AXA XL

AXA XL provides insurance and risk management products and services for mid-sized companies through to large multinationals, and reinsurance solutions to insurance companies globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

ABOUT AXA XL INSURANCE

AXA XL Insurance offers property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance solutions to mid-sized companies through to large multinationals globally. We partner with those who move the world forward. To learn more, visit www.axaxl.com

SOURCE AXA XL