Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Appointment of New Director to its Board

FRISCO, Texas and BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that Aaron Alt has been appointed a director of the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 14, 2026.

Alt brings deep expertise in finance, capital allocation and business transformation to KDP's Board and will serve on its Audit and Finance Committee. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Cardinal Health, where he oversees the company's financial and corporate development activities. Prior to joining Cardinal Health in 2023, Alt served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Sysco Corporation and held senior finance and operational leadership positions at Sally Beauty Holdings and Target Corporation. Earlier in his career, he worked across brand management, strategy, finance and legal at Sara Lee Corporation. He holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, a J.D. from Harvard Law School and a bachelor's degree from Northwestern University.

"With his track record as a three-time public company CFO and his broad experience across finance, operations and corporate development, Aaron will be a valuable addition to our Board," said Pamela Patsley, Chairman of the Board of KDP. "We continue to appoint world class leaders as we grow our Board and its capabilities in advance of separation into the future Beverage Co. and Global Coffee Co."

"Aaron has successfully led finance organizations through periods of growth, transformation and change, and his perspective will be highly relevant as we prepare to launch two focused, category-leading companies," added Tim Cofer, Chief Executive Officer of KDP.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company with more than 150 owned, licensed and partner brands that meet a wide range of needs and occasions. Our North American refreshment beverage business holds leadership positions across carbonated soft drinks, water, juice and mixers with a portfolio of iconic brands such as Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Peñafiel®, GHOST®, 7UP®, Snapple®, Clamato® and Core Hydration®. Our global coffee business spans more than 100 markets and includes the leading Keurig® single‑serve brewing system in the U.S. and Canada, along with powerhouse brands such as Peet's, L'OR and Jacobs, and other regional coffee leaders. Our more than 50,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage and coffee occasion while making a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. Learn more at www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us @KeurigDrPepper on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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SOURCE Keurig Dr Pepper