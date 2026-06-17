Kevin Bacon becomes Kevin 'Bean' to kick-off Humane World for Animals' Beansday initiative

Every Wednesday is Beansday, an opportunity to make simple, plant-based food swaps that help spare animals' lives

WASHINGTON, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, is launching Beansday, a simple and healthy weekly habit that will spare animals' lives. Every Wednesday people are encouraged to swap meat for beans—one small weekly habit that can create meaningful change for animals, our planet and our health.

Actor Kevin Bacon changes his name to Kevin Bean to launch Beansday with Humane World for Animals, a simple and healthy weekly habit. Every Wednesday people are encouraged to swap meat for beans and create meaningful change for animals, our planet and our health. Speed Speed

To kick off Beansday, award-winning actor and animal ally Kevin Bacon is temporarily renaming himself Kevin "Bean." The playful reveal happens in a new social-first Public Service Announcement created with Humane World for Animals, rolling out across platforms.

Devoted to the animals living on his 40-acre farm, Bacon's—or Bean's—involvement in this campaign underscores the connection between the food choices we make and the animal lives we impact. By temporarily changing his last name from "Bacon" to "Bean," he is encouraging others to participate in Beansday and see how a simple shift can make a major difference.

"Simple actions—like what we put on our plate—go a long way in helping animals," said Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals. "Beansday reflects our mission to tackle the root causes of animal suffering by making it easy for anyone to take a meaningful step for animals each week. By supporting people who choose to embrace more healthy, tasty, plant-based foods, we can also help build a better world for animals and our environment."

"Over the years, I've developed a deep connection with animals. You get to know them as individuals, and it makes you reflect deeply about the food choices you make," said Bacon. "That's why I loved the idea of Beansday. One simple change in what you eat every Wednesday makes a difference for animals. And if becoming Kevin Bean for a little while helps get people involved, I'm all in."

To help people take part in Beansday, Humane World for Animals has launched a Beansday hub featuring a pledge to commit to participating, and tasty recipes from plant-based chefs and food influencers designed to make the Wednesday swap easy, approachable and fun.

Fast facts

Across much of the global food system, animals are confined in crowded, barren conditions that restrict movement and natural behavior; kept, transported and killed under conditions that cause fear, stress and injury. This suffering is the result of normalized practices embedded in systems that treat animals as commodities rather than individuals.

97.6 billion land animals are kept and killed globally to produce meat, dairy and eggs.

27.9 trillion aquatic animals are killed annually in the food industry around the world.

Animal agriculture accounts for at least 16.5% of all human-induced greenhouse gas emissions, on par with all forms of transportation combined.

Animal agriculture uses about 83% of global farmland but provides just 37% of the world's protein and 18% of calories.

Overconsumption of animal products, in particular processed meat, is associated with an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer. Plant-based diets are linked to lower blood cholesterol and blood pressure; lower risk of death from heart disease; lower overall cancer rates; lower rates of type 2 diabetes and obesity. A well-planned plant-based can provide all the nutrients required.

Beans are a "superfood," high in fiber with no cholesterol, low in fat, a rich source of protein and a good source of micronutrients such as potassium, magnesium, iron and zinc. A single portion of beans contains 100% more fiber than a chicken breast.

Beans are planet friendly with much lower greenhouse gas emissions relative to animal foods. Their nitrogen-fixing qualities also mean they can reduce the need for fertilizers, supporting soil health and biodiversity goals.

Beans are affordable, more so than both animal protein and other plant-based meat alternatives.

Beans are culturally accessible, enjoyed by a wide range of different cultures and communities, and used in many diverse global cuisines.

Download photos and video of Kevin Bacon PSA

Download photos and video of bean dishes

Bean Brief Fact Sheet

Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals Beansday blog

About Humane World for Animals

Globally, Humane World for Animals works with government institutions, universities, schools, hospitals, corporate cafeterias and food service companies to help shift towards a more plant-forward, climate-friendly global food system by implementing plant-based purchasing. We also advocate for public policy to scale these impactful programs, and we help drive innovation and entrepreneurship in the alternative protein space. We are driving this change around the world including in the United Kingdom, South Africa, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Southeast Asia and India. In addition, we work globally to improve the welfare of farmed animals and end their intensive cage confinement.

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world. humaneworld.org

SOURCE Humane World for Animals.