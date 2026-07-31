KEYCORP ANNOUNCES 2027 QUARTERLY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATES

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY ) today announced plans to host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:

First quarter 2027 – Tuesday, April 20, 2027, at 8 a.m. ET

Second quarter 2027 – Tuesday, July 20, 2027, at 8 a.m. ET

Third quarter 2027 – Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2027, at 8 a.m. ET

Fourth quarter 2027 – Thursday, Jan. 20, 2028, at 8 a.m. ET

The financial results are scheduled to be released before the market opens on the dates noted above. The conference call live audio webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.key.com/ir. If you are unable to join any of the live conference calls, or wish to hear a re-broadcast, access www.key.com/ir and select Quarterly Earnings Results.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

SOURCE KeyCorp