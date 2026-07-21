KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 NET INCOME OF $472 MILLION, OR $0.44 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE INCREASING 26% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Revenue of $1.96 billion, up 7% year-over-year

Net interest income up 9% year-over-year and 2% sequentially; net interest margin of 2.89% increased 2 bps sequentially

Period-end loans up $1.2 billion sequentially, with commercial and industrial loans up $2.1 billion or 3%

Net charge-offs of 42 bps; allowance coverage ratio declined 4 bps sequentially to 1.56%

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.2%(a); repurchased $341 million of common shares during the quarter

CLEVELAND, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $472 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share,for the second quarter of 2026. For the first quarter of 2026, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $486 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. For the second quarter of 2025, KeyCorp reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $387 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our franchise, disciplined execution, and sustained momentum across our businesses. We delivered 7% revenue growth and generated approximately 130 basis points of operating leverage(b) on a year-over-year basis. We expanded net interest margin and grew net interest income both sequentially and year-over-year.

We continue to deepen client relationships while attracting new clients across our markets. Our priority growth businesses - investment banking, commercial payments, and wealth management - are performing exceptionally well. Investment banking pipelines grew 9% sequentially. Commercial payments continued to deliver strong, double digit fee growth year-over-year. Assets under management grew to a record $74 billion. These results reinforce the value of our relationship-driven model and the differentiated capabilities we have scaled across multiple businesses.

I remain confident in our ability to generate a return on tangible common equity exceeding 15% by year-end 2027. We remain committed to delivering attractive returns to shareholders through both the return on and the return of capital. During the quarter, we repurchased more than $340 million of common shares, reflecting our confidence in the business and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.

We are operating from a position of strength, supported by a resilient balance sheet, a diversified business model, and strong capital generation. While the operating environment remains dynamic, our performance in the first half of the year demonstrates the power of our strategy, the depth of our client relationships, and the agility of our teammates.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on the significant organic growth opportunities in front of us, investing in the capabilities that will further differentiate our franchise, and delivering value for all of our stakeholders."

(a) June 30, 2026 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 2Q26 vs.



2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 472 $ 486 $ 387

(2.9) % 22.0 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per

common share — assuming dilution 0.44 0.44 0.35

— 25.7 Book value at period end 16.19 16.13 15.32

0.4 5.7 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 12.89 % 13.02 % 11.09 %

(13) bps 180 bps Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.08 1.14 .91

(6) 17 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 11.2 11.4 11.7

(20) (50) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.89 2.87 2.66

2 23

















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) June 30, 2026 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Net interest income (TE) (a) $ 1,258 $ 1,230 $ 1,150

2.3 % 9.4 % Noninterest income 706 723 690

(2.4) 2.3 Total revenue (TE) $ 1,964 $ 1,953 $ 1,840

0.6 % 6.7 %















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.26 billion for the second quarter of 2026 and the net interest margin was 2.89%. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $108 million, and the net interest margin increased by 23 basis points. These increases were driven by a reduction in deposit costs as a result of declining interest rates and proactive deposit beta management, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher yielding investments, and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on repricing earning assets.

Compared to the first quarter of 2026, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $28 million, and the net interest margin increased by 2 basis points. These increases reflect growth in commercial and industrial loans and the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher-yielding investments. Additionally, net interest income benefited from one additional day in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Trust and investment services income $ 159 $ 157 $ 146

1.3 % 8.9 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 169 197 178

(14.2) (5.1) Cards and payments income 94 86 85

9.3 10.6 Service charges on deposit accounts 77 77 73

— 5.5 Corporate services income 80 71 76

12.7 5.3 Commercial mortgage servicing fees 49 62 70

(21.0) (30.0) Corporate-owned life insurance income 33 34 32

(2.9) 3.1 Consumer mortgage income 17 13 15

30.8 13.3 Operating lease income and other leasing gains 10 8 14

25.0 (28.6) Other income 15 18 1

(16.7) N/M Net securities gains (losses) 3 — —

N/M N/M Total noninterest income $ 706 $ 723 $ 690

(2.4) % 2.3 %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $16 million. The increase was driven by a $13 million increase in trust and investment services income, as well as a $14 million increase in other income. These were partially offset by a $21 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest income decreased by $17 million. The decrease was driven by a $28 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, and a $13 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees. These were partially offset by a $9 million increase in corporate services income and an $8 million increase in cards and payments income.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Personnel expense $ 786 $ 743 $ 705

5.8 % 11.5 % Net occupancy 68 68 69

— (1.4) Computer processing 108 111 107

(2.7) 0.9 Business services and professional fees 46 36 48

27.8 (4.2) Equipment 22 19 21

15.8 4.8 Operating lease expense 7 7 10

— (30.0) Marketing 22 18 24

22.2 (8.3) Other expense 158 179 170

(11.7) (7.1) Total noninterest expense $ 1,217 $ 1,181 $ 1,154

3.0 % 5.5 %















Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $63 million. The increase was predominantly driven by an $81 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to employee benefits, incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, and continued investments in people.

Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased by $36 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $43 million increase in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation, as well as a $10 million increase in business services and professional fees. These were partially offset by a $21 million decrease in other expense primarily related to lower charitable contributions.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 62,134 $ 59,149 $ 55,604

5.0 % 11.7 % Other commercial loans 18,844 18,918 18,708

(0.4) 0.7 Total consumer loans 29,094 29,670 31,403

(1.9) (7.4) Total loans $ 110,072 $ 107,737 $ 105,715

2.2 % 4.1 %















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $209 million, $205 million, and $218 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Average loans were $110.1 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025. Average commercial loans increased by $6.7 billion, primarily driven by a $6.5 billion increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.

Compared to the first quarter of 2026, average loans increased by $2.3 billion. Average commercial loans increased $2.9 billion, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $576 million, reflective of broad-based declines across all consumer loan categories.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Non-time deposits $ 135,828 $ 135,522 $ 131,845

0.2 % 3.0 % Time deposits 11,749 11,777 15,601

(0.2) (24.7) Total deposits $ 147,577 $ 147,299 $ 147,446

0.2 % 0.1 %













Cost of total deposits 1.63 % 1.65 % 1.99 %

(2) bps (36) bps















Average deposits totaled $147.6 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $131 million compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in demand deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.

Compared to the first quarter of 2026, average deposits increased by $278 million. The increase was driven by growth in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by lower demand deposits. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was flat sequentially, and the overall cost of deposits declined by 2 basis points to 1.63%.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Net loan charge-offs $ 115 $ 101 $ 102

13.9 % 12.7 % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.39 %

4 bps 3 bps Nonperforming loans at period end $ 809 $ 682 $ 696

18.6 % 16.2 % Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.65 %

11 bps 8 bps Nonperforming assets at period end $ 818 $ 692 $ 707

18.2 % 15.7 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other

nonperforming assets 0.74 % 0.63 % 0.66 %

11 bps 8 bps Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,445 $ 1,449 $ 1,446

(0.3) % (0.1) % Allowance for credit losses 1,722 1,745 1,743

(1.3) % (1.2) % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.56 % 1.60 % 1.64 %

(4) bps (8) bps Provision for credit losses $ 92 $ 106 $ 138

(13.2) % (33.3) % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 179 % 212 % 208 %

N/M N/M Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 213 256 250

N/M N/M















N/M = Not Meaningful

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $115 million, or 0.42% of average total loans. These results compare to $102 million, or 0.39%, for the second quarter of 2025 and $101 million, or 0.38%, for the first quarter of 2026.

Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.56% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.64% at June 30, 2025, and 1.60% at March 31, 2026. A reserve release of $23 million during the second quarter of 2026 was the result of resilient economic scenario assumptions and the improving mix shift of commercial loans.

At June 30, 2026, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $809 million, which represented 0.73% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.65% at June 30, 2025, and 0.62% at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2026, totaled $818 million, and represented 0.74% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.66% at June 30, 2025, and 0.63% at March 31, 2026.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2026.

Capital Ratios















6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 11.2 % 11.4 % 11.7 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 12.8 13.0 13.4 Total risk-based capital (a) 14.8 15.2 15.7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.7 8.0 7.8 Leverage (a) 10.3 10.5 10.3









(a) June 30, 2026 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2026. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2026, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.2% and 12.8%, respectively.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 2Q26 vs.



2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,087,293 1,102,401 1,111,986

(1.4) % (2.2) % Share repurchases (15,531) (17,969) —

(13.6) N/M Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns) 273 2,861 467

(90.5) (41.5)

Shares outstanding at end of period 1,072,035 1,087,293 1,112,453

(1.4) % (3.6) %

















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the second quarter of 2026, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. The reduction in share count was driven by $341 million of common shares repurchased.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.



2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 1,010 $ 977 $ 966

3.4 % 4.6 % Commercial Bank 1,108 1,119 1,074

(1.0) 3.2 Other (a) (154) (143) (200)

(7.7) 23.0

Total $ 1,964 $ 1,953 $ 1,840

0.6 % 6.7 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 203 $ 174 $ 165

16.7 % 23.0 % Commercial Bank 423 452 423

(6.4) — Other (a) (118) (104) (165)

(13.5) 28.5

Total $ 508 $ 522 $ 423

(2.7) % 20.1 %

















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Other also includes the residual net impact of our internal funds transfer pricing methodology, which arise from centrally managed interest rate activities and asset-liability repricing differences. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 757 $ 738 $ 731

2.6 % 3.6 % Noninterest income 253 239 235

5.9 7.7 Total revenue (TE) 1,010 977 966

3.4 4.6 Provision for credit losses 26 40 55

(35.0) (52.7) Noninterest expense 716 708 693

1.1 3.3 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 268 229 218

17.0 22.9 Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 65 55 53

18.2 22.6 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 203 $ 174 $ 165

16.7 % 23.0 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 33,263 $ 33,997 $ 36,138

(2.2) % (8.0) % Total assets 36,630 37,341 39,156

(1.9) (6.5) Deposits 87,399 87,796 88,002

(0.5) (0.7)













Assets under management at period end $ 74,204 $ 69,756 $ 64,244

6.4 % 15.5 %















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 135 $ 130 $ 119

3.8 % 13.4 % Service charges on deposit accounts 33 34 35

(2.9) (5.7) Cards and payments income 60 54 60

11.1 — Consumer mortgage income 16 13 14

23.1 14.3 Other noninterest income 9 8 7

12.5 28.6 Total noninterest income $ 253 $ 239 $ 235

5.9 % 7.7 %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 36,116 $ 35,920 $ 34,524

0.5 % 4.6 % Demand deposits 22,861 23,214 22,784

(1.5) 0.3 Savings deposits 4,238 4,199 4,406

0.9 (3.8) Time deposits 10,102 10,610 11,907

(4.8) (15.2) Noninterest-bearing deposits 14,082 13,853 14,381

1.7 (2.1) Total deposits $ 87,399 $ 87,796 $ 88,002

(0.5) % (0.7) %













Other data











Branches 939 940 943





Automated teller machines 1,107 1,112 1,166





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q26 vs. 2Q25)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $203 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $165 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $26 million, or 3.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2025

Average loans and leases decreased $2.9 billion, or 8.0%, from the second quarter of 2025, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans

Average deposits decreased $603 million, or 0.7%, from the second quarter of 2025, driven by lower time deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits

Provision for credit losses decreased $29 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by favorable economic assumptions and portfolio credit trends

Noninterest income increased $18 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income

Noninterest expense increased $23 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher personnel expense

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 697 $ 674 $ 649

3.4 % 7.4 % Noninterest income 411 445 425

(7.6) (3.3) Total revenue (TE) 1,108 1,119 1,074

(1.0) 3.2 Provision for credit losses 67 70 84

(4.3) (20.2) Noninterest expense 503 474 451

6.1 11.5 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 538 575 539

(6.4) (0.2) Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 115 123 116

(6.5) (0.9) Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 423 $ 452 $ 423

(6.4) % — %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 76,238 $ 73,146 $ 69,089

4.2 % 10.3 % Loans held for sale 936 958 707

(2.3) 32.4 Total assets 85,793 82,455 78,624

4.0 9.1 Deposits 58,895 58,929 55,927

(0.1) 5.3















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 24 $ 27 $ 26

(11.1) % (7.7) Investment banking and debt placement fees 169 198 179

(14.6) (5.6) % Cards and payments income 29 27 21

7.4 38.1 Service charges on deposit accounts 44 43 39

2.3 12.8 Corporate services income 78 70 75

11.4 4.0 Commercial mortgage servicing fees 49 62 70

(21.0) (30.0) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 10 8 15

25.0 (33.3) Other noninterest income 8 10 —

(20.0) N/M Total noninterest income $ 411 $ 445 $ 425

(7.6) % (3.3) %















N/M = Not Meaningful

Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q26 vs. 2Q25)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $423 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $423 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $48 million, or 7.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2025

Average loan and lease balances increased $7.1 billion, or 10.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans

Average deposit balances increased $3.0 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher client deposits

Provision for credit losses decreased $17 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by the impact to reserves due to improved economic assumptions

Noninterest income decreased $14 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by a decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees

Noninterest expense increased $52 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in personnel expense and support and overhead expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on July 21, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through July 21, 2027.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom .

*****

KeyCorp

Second Quarter 2026

Financial Supplement

Page

12 Basis of Presentation 13 Financial Highlights 15 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 17 Consolidated Balance Sheets 18 Consolidated Statements of Income 19 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 21 Noninterest Expense 21 Personnel Expense 21 Loan Composition 21 Loans Held for Sale Composition 22 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 22 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 23 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 23 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 24 Line of Business Results 24 Selected Items Impact on Earnings

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,258 $ 1,230 $ 1,150

Noninterest income 706 723 690



Total revenue (TE) 1,964 1,953 1,840

Provision for credit losses 92 106 138

Noninterest expense 1,217 1,181 1,154

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 508 522 423

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 509 522 425













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 472 486 387

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 2

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 473 486 389 Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.35

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.44 0.45 0.35













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 0.44 0.44 0.35

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 0.44 0.44 0.35













Cash dividends declared 0.205 0.205 0.205

Book value at period end 16.19 16.13 15.32

Tangible book value at period end 13.62 13.60 12.83

Market price at period end 23.05 20.05 17.42 Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.08 % 1.14 % 0.91 %

Return on average common equity 10.85 11.02 9.26

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.89 13.02 11.09

Net interest margin (TE) 2.89 2.87 2.66

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 61.9 60.4 62.4

From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.08 % 1.14 % 0.91 %

Return on average common equity 10.87 11.02 9.31

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.91 13.02 11.15

Net interest margin (TE) 2.89 2.87 2.66

Loan to deposit (c) 73.0 74.6 72.9 Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.3 % 10.6 % 10.5 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 9.1 9.3 9.2

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 7.7 8.0 7.8

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 11.2 11.4 11.7

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 12.8 13.0 13.4

Total risk-based capital (d) 14.8 15.2 15.7

Leverage (d) 10.3 10.5 10.3 Asset quality — from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 115 $ 101 $ 102

Net loan charge-offs to average loans 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.39 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,445 $ 1,449 $ 1,446

Allowance for credit losses 1,722 1,745 1,743

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.36 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.56 1.60 1.64

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 179 212 208

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 213 256 250

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 809 $ 682 $ 696

Nonperforming assets at period-end 818 692 707

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.65 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.74 0.63 0.66 Trust assets







Assets under management $ 74,204 $ 69,756 $ 64,244 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,517 17,469 17,105

Branches 939 940 943

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8 $ 8 $ 9

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 15 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) June 30, 2026, ratio is estimated.

Financial Highlights (continued) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)



Six months ended



6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Summary of operations





Net interest income (TE) $ 2,488 $ 2,255

Noninterest income 1,429 1,358

Total revenue (TE) 3,917 3,613

Provision for credit losses 198 256

Noninterest expense 2,398 2,285

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 1,030 829

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 1,031 830









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 958 757

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 1

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 959 758







Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.89 $ 0.69

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.89 0.69









Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution 0.88 0.69

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution — —

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a) 0.88 0.69









Cash dividends paid 0.41 0.41







Performance ratios





From continuing operations:





Return on average total assets 1.11 % 0.90 %

Return on average common equity 10.93 9.28

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.96 11.16

Net interest margin (TE) 2.88 2.62

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 61.1 63.0









From consolidated operations:





Return on average total assets 1.11 % 0.90 %

Return on average common equity 10.95 9.29

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 12.97 11.18

Net interest margin (TE) 2.88 2.62







Asset quality — from continuing operations





Net loan charge-offs $ 216 $ 212

Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.40 % 0.41 %







Other data





Average full-time equivalent employees 17,493 17,047







Taxable-equivalent adjustment 16 18

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures defined and described below.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.

Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance . Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted operating leverage and fee-based adjusted operating leverage are non-GAAP performance measures that utilize revenue on a tax-equivalent basis and adjust revenue and expense for significant and unusual items. Management utilizes these measurements in analyzing performance and believes that adjusting for significant and unusual items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Marked CET1 ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital, inclusive of the AOCI impact from securities and pension. The marked CET1 ratio differs from the defined CET1 regulatory capital ratio by including the impact of AFS and pension accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) amounts in the calculation of the capital ratio. These ratios are not defined in GAAP or federal banking regulations. As a result, these non-regulatory capital ratios disclosed may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this measure provides useful information in light of the potential for change in the regulatory capital framework.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,250 $ 1,222 $ 1,141

$ 2,472 $ 2,237 Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 8 9

16 18 Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) (A) $ 1,258 $ 1,230 $ 1,150

$ 2,488 $ 2,255













Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (B) $ 473 $ 486 $ 389

$ 959 $ 758













Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 19,947 $ 20,392 $ 19,268

$ 20,169 $ 18,952 Less: Average intangible assets 2,756 2,758 2,772

2,757 2,774 Average preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500

2,500 2,500 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) $ 14,691 $ 15,134 $ 13,996

$ 14,912 $ 13,678













Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 19,798 $ 19,987 $ 19,484





Less: Intangible assets 2,755 2,757 2,770





Preferred stock (a) 2,446 2,446 2,446





Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (D) $ 14,597 $ 14,784 $ 14,268



















Total assets (GAAP) $ 191,317 $ 188,663 $ 185,499





Less: Intangible assets 2,755 2,757 2,770





Tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) $ 188,562 $ 185,906 $ 182,729



















Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) (D/E) 7.74 % 7.95 % 7.81 %





Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) (B/C) 12.91 % 13.02 % 11.15 %

12.97 % 11.18 %













Common equity tier 1 (F) $ 17,016 $ 17,038 $ 16,775





Add: AFS and Pension AOCI (loss) (2,154) (2,152) (2,476)





Marked common equity tier 1 (non-GAAP) (G) (b) $ 14,862 $ 14,886 $ 14,299



















Risk-weighted assets (H) (c) $ 152,317 $ 149,338 $ 143,427





Common equity tier 1 ratio (F/H) (c) 11.2 % 11.4 % 11.7 %





Marked CET1 ratio (non-GAAP) (G/H) (b)(c) 9.8 10.0 10.0









GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (I) $ 472 $ 486 $ 387

$ 958 $ 757 Plus: Selected items (net of tax) (d) — — —

— — Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, excluding

selected items (non-GAAP) (J) $ 472 $ 486 $ 387

$ 958 $ 757













Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (I/C) 12.89 % 13.02 % 11.09 %

12.96 % 11.16 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding selected

items (non-GAAP) (J/C) 12.89 13.02 11.09

12.96 11.16













Noninterest income (GAAP) (K) $ 706 $ 723 $ 690

$ 1,429 $ 1,358 Plus: Selected items (d) — — —

— — Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) (L) $ 706 $ 723 $ 690

$ 1,429 $ 1,358













Noninterest expense (GAAP) (M) $ 1,217 $ 1,181 $ 1,154

$ 2,398 $ 2,285 Less: Intangible asset amortization 2 2 5

4 10 Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (N) $ 1,215 $ 1,179 $ 1,149

$ 2,394 $ 2,275 Plus: Selected items (d) (O) — — —

— — Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (P) $ 1,215 $ 1,179 $ 1,149

$ 2,394 $ 2,275













Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) (M+O) $ 1,217 $ 1,181 $ 1,154

$ 2,398 $ 2,285













Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+K) = (Q) $ 1,964 $ 1,953 $ 1,840

$ 3,917 $ 3,613 Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+L) 1,964 1,953 1,840

3,917 3,613 Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (N/Q) 61.86 % 60.37 % 62.45 %

61.12 % 62.97 % Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (P/Q) 61.86 60.37 62.45

61.12 62.97













Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (A+K-M) $ 747 $ 772 $ 686

$ 1,519 $ 1,328 Plus: Selected items (d) — — —

— — Adjusted pre-provison net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 747 $ 772 $ 686

$ 1,519 $ 1,328













Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.35

$ 0.88 $ 0.69 Plus: EPS impact of selected items (d) — — —

— — Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - adjusted

(non-GAAP) (e) $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.35

$ 0.88 $ 0.69













Adjusted operating leverage and fee based adjusted operating leverage











Adjusted noninterest income YoY Growth (R) 2.32 % 8.23 % 10.05 %

76.64 % (36.50) % Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue YoY Growth (S) 6.74 10.15 20.58

8.41 18.11 Adjusted noninterest expense YoY Growth (T) 5.46 4.42 44.79

4.95 4.43 Adjusted operating leverage (S - T) 1.28 5.73 (24.22)

3.47 13.68 Adjusted fee-based operating leverage (R - T) (3.14) 3.81 (34.75)

71.69 (40.93)

(a) Net of capital surplus. (b) Under the current applicable regulatory capital rules, Key has made the AOCI opt out election, which enables us to exclude components of AOCI from regulatory capital, notably the AOCI relative to securities and pension. (c) Amounts and ratios as of June 30, 2026 are estimated. (d) Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 24. (e) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Assets







Loans $ 110,430 $ 109,190 $ 106,389

Loans held for sale 1,198 876 530

Securities available for sale 38,459 38,918 40,669

Held-to-maturity securities 9,515 9,116 6,914

Trading account assets 936 783 1,374

Short-term investments 12,416 11,782 11,564

Other investments 1,230 1,204 1,058



Total earning assets 174,184 171,869 168,498

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,445) (1,449) (1,446)

Cash and due from banks 1,711 1,130 1,766

Premises and equipment 620 618 599

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 3 5 18

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,456 4,439 4,423

Accrued income and other assets 8,848 9,100 8,654

Discontinued assets 188 199 235



Total assets $ 191,317 $ 188,663 $ 185,499











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits $ 122,196 $ 120,220 $ 119,230



Noninterest-bearing deposits 30,893 27,595 27,675



Total deposits 153,089 147,815 146,905

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 5 34 20

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,680 6,149 2,754

Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,778 3,801 4,273

Long-term debt 10,967 10,877 12,063



Total liabilities 171,519 168,676 166,015











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 6,014 5,981 5,971

Retained earnings 15,873 15,622 14,886

Treasury stock, at cost (3,492) (3,152) (2,629)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,354) (2,221) (2,501)



Key shareholders' equity 19,798 19,987 19,484 Total liabilities and equity $ 191,317 $ 188,663 $ 185,499











Common shares outstanding (000) 1,072,035 1,087,293 1,112,453



Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Six months ended





6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Interest income













Loans $ 1,463 $ 1,416 $ 1,443

$ 2,879 $ 2,844

Loans held for sale 15 14 11

29 25

Securities available for sale 367 370 411

737 803

Held-to-maturity securities 95 86 61

181 124

Trading account assets 10 11 16

21 33

Short-term investments 101 103 157

204 331

Other investments 8 5 8

13 17



Total interest income 2,059 2,005 2,107

4,064 4,177 Interest expense













Deposits 600 598 730

1,198 1,483

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 19 14 4

33 5

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 35 20 34

55 61

Long-term debt 155 151 198

306 391



Total interest expense 809 783 966

1,592 1,940 Net interest income 1,250 1,222 1,141

2,472 2,237 Provision for credit losses 92 106 138

198 256 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,158 1,116 1,003

2,274 1,981 Noninterest income













Trust and investment services income 159 157 146

316 285

Investment banking and debt placement fees 169 197 178

366 353

Cards and payments income 94 86 85

180 167

Service charges on deposit accounts 77 77 73

154 142

Corporate services income 80 71 76

151 141

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 49 62 70

111 146

Corporate-owned life insurance income 33 34 32

67 65

Consumer mortgage income 17 13 15

30 28

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 10 8 14

18 23

Other income 15 18 1

33 8

Net securities gains (losses) 3 — —

3 —



Total noninterest income 706 723 690

1,429 1,358 Noninterest expense













Personnel 786 743 705

1,529 1,385

Net occupancy 68 68 69

136 136

Computer processing 108 111 107

219 214

Business services and professional fees 46 36 48

82 88

Equipment 22 19 21

41 41

Operating lease expense 7 7 10

14 21

Marketing 22 18 24

40 45

Other expense 158 179 170

337 355



Total noninterest expense 1,217 1,181 1,154

2,398 2,285 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 647 658 539

1,305 1,054

Income taxes (benefit) 139 136 116

275 225 Income (loss) from continuing operations 508 522 423

1,030 829

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 1 — 2

1 1 Net income (loss) $ 509 $ 522 $ 425

$ 1,031 $ 830

















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 472 $ 486 $ 387

$ 958 $ 757 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 473 486 389

959 758 Per common share











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.44 $ 0.45 $ 0.35

$ 0.89 $ 0.69 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.44 0.45 0.35

0.89 0.69 Per common share — assuming dilution











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.35

$ 0.88 $ 0.69 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — —

— — Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.44 0.44 0.35

0.88 0.69

















Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.205

$ 0.410 $ 0.410

















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 1,071,229 1,084,277 1,100,033

1,077,977 1,098,453

Effect of common share options and other stock awards(b) 8,779 10,091 7,177

9,435 8,331 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c) 1,080,008 1,094,368 1,107,210

1,087,412 1,106,784

(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) For periods ended in a loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, anti-dilutive instruments have been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. (c) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Second Quarter 2026

First Quarter 2026

Second Quarter 2025



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 62,134 $ 896 5.78 %

$ 59,149 $ 843 5.76 %

$ 55,604 $ 838 6.04 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,911 197 5.68

13,902 198 5.76

13,311 200 6.02

Real estate — construction 2,816 46 6.53

2,803 45 6.50

2,873 50 6.95

Commercial lease financing 2,117 20 3.77

2,213 21 3.81

2,524 22 3.59

Total commercial loans 80,978 1,159 5.73

78,067 1,107 5.73

74,312 1,110 5.99

Real estate — residential mortgage 18,305 153 3.35

18,593 155 3.34

19,446 162 3.34

Home equity loans 5,470 73 5.33

5,609 74 5.35

6,091 86 5.63

Other consumer loans 4,410 57 5.18

4,558 58 5.16

4,946 63 5.09

Credit cards 909 29 12.67

910 30 13.24

920 31 13.44

Total consumer loans 29,094 312 4.29

29,670 317 4.30

31,403 342 4.36

Total loans 110,072 1,471 5.35

107,737 1,424 5.35

105,715 1,452 5.51

Loans held for sale 1,085 15 5.68

1,092 14 4.99

770 11 5.72

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 38,518 367 3.58

39,403 370 3.59

40,714 411 3.76

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,425 95 4.05

8,795 86 3.91

7,038 61 3.46

Trading account assets 797 10 5.30

865 11 4.96

1,259 16 5.32

Short-term investments 10,705 101 3.79

11,134 103 3.74

13,489 157 4.67

Other investments (e) 1,214 8 2.66

1,075 5 1.97

1,015 8 3.41

Total earning assets 171,816 2,067 4.75

170,101 2,013 4.71

170,000 2,116 4.90

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,442)





(1,419)





(1,424)





Accrued income and other assets 17,926





17,567





18,224





Discontinued assets 192





204





239





Total assets $ 188,492





$ 186,453





$ 187,039



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 42,843 $ 225 2.11 %

$ 42,732 $ 223 2.12 %

$ 42,586 $ 276 2.60 %

Demand deposits 61,013 280 1.84

61,478 279 1.84

57,155 309 2.17

Savings deposits 4,406 1 0.04

4,378 1 0.04

4,631 1 0.06

Time deposits 11,749 94 3.21

11,777 95 3.26

15,601 144 3.70

Total interest-bearing deposits 120,011 600 2.01

120,365 598 2.01

119,973 730 2.44

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 2,002 19 3.71

1,539 14 3.69

415 4 4.28

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 4,179 35 3.33

2,585 20 3.20

3,288 34 4.27

Long-term debt (f) 10,694 155 5.84

10,186 151 5.96

12,088 198 6.55

Total interest-bearing liabilities 136,886 809 2.37

134,675 783 2.35

135,764 966 2.86

Noninterest-bearing deposits 27,566





26,934





27,473





Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,901





4,248





4,295





Discontinued liabilities (f) 192





204





239





Total liabilities $ 168,545





$ 166,061





$ 167,771



Equity























Total equity $ 19,947





$ 20,392





$ 19,268





Total liabilities and equity $ 188,492





$ 186,453





$ 187,039



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.38 %





2.36 %





2.04 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,258 2.89 %



$ 1,230 2.87 %



$ 1,150 2.66 % TE adjustment (b)

8





8





9



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,250





$ 1,222





$ 1,141



(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $209 million, $205 million, and $218 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.0 billion, $41.5 billion, and $43.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.81%, 3.75%, and 4.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)



Six months ended June 30, 2026

Six months ended June 30, 2025



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets















Loans: (b), (c)















Commercial and industrial (d) $ 60,650 $ 1,739 5.77 %

$ 54,680 $ 1,638 6.04 %

Real estate — commercial mortgage 13,906 395 5.72

13,187 392 5.99

Real estate — construction 2,810 91 6.52

2,889 99 6.91

Commercial lease financing 2,165 41 3.79

2,588 46 3.55

Total commercial loans 79,531 2,266 5.73

73,344 2,175 5.98

Real estate — residential mortgage 18,448 308 3.35

19,591 327 3.34

Home equity loans 5,539 147 5.34

6,169 172 5.62

Other consumer loans 4,483 115 5.17

5,016 126 5.05

Credit cards 910 59 12.95

919 62 13.74

Total consumer loans 29,380 629 4.30

31,695 687 4.35

Total loans 108,911 2,895 5.34

105,039 2,862 5.49

Loans held for sale 1,088 29 5.33

792 25 6.23

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 38,958 737 3.58

40,021 803 3.73

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 9,112 181 3.98

7,156 124 3.46

Trading account assets 831 21 5.13

1,277 33 5.26

Short-term investments 10,918 204 3.77

14,345 331 4.65

Other investments (e) 1,145 13 2.33

975 17 3.57

Total earning assets 170,963 4,080 4.73

169,605 4,195 4.88

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,431)





(1,413)





Accrued income and other assets 17,748





18,254





Discontinued assets 198





246





Total assets $ 187,478





$ 186,692



Liabilities















Money market deposits $ 42,788 $ 448 2.12 %

$ 42,298 $ 551 2.63 %

Other demand deposits 61,244 559 1.84

57,307 619 2.18

Savings deposits 4,392 2 0.04

4,620 2 0.06

Time deposits 11,763 189 3.23

16,110 311 3.90

Total interest-bearing deposits 120,187 1,198 2.01

120,335 1,483 2.49

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,772 33 3.70

258 5 4.22

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 3,386 55 3.28

2,784 61 4.47

Long-term debt (f) 10,442 306 5.90

11,934 391 6.58

Total interest-bearing liabilities 135,787 1,592 2.36

135,311 1,940 2.89

Noninterest-bearing deposits 27,251





27,655





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,073





4,528





Discontinued liabilities (f) 198





246





Total liabilities $ 167,309





$ 167,740



Equity















Total equity $ 20,169





$ 18,952





Total liabilities and equity $ 187,478





$ 186,692



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.37 %





1.99 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 2,488 2.88 %



$ 2,255 2.62 % TE adjustment (b)

16





18



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 2,472





$ 2,237





















(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $207 million and $216 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.3 billion and $43.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.78% and 4.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Personnel (a) $ 786 $ 743 $ 705

$ 1,529 $ 1,385 Net occupancy 68 68 69

136 136 Computer processing 108 111 107

219 214 Business services and professional fees 46 36 48

82 88 Equipment 22 19 21

41 41 Operating lease expense 7 7 10

14 21 Marketing 22 18 24

40 45 Other expense 158 179 170

337 355 Total noninterest expense $ 1,217 $ 1,181 $ 1,154

$ 2,398 $ 2,285 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,517 17,469 17,105

17,493 17,047

(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended Six months ended

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Salaries and contract labor $ 448 $ 439 $ 427

$ 887 $ 832 Incentive and stock-based compensation 194 172 168

366 326 Employee benefits 140 127 108

267 217 Severance 4 5 2

9 10 Total personnel expense $ 786 $ 743 $ 705

$ 1,529 $ 1,385



Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 6/30/2026 vs.

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 62,734 $ 60,651 $ 56,058

3.4 % 11.9 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 13,941 14,144 13,862

(1.4) 0.6 Construction 2,896 2,801 2,830

3.4 2.3 Total commercial real estate loans 16,837 16,945 16,692

(0.6) 0.9 Commercial lease financing 1,997 2,200 2,472

(9.2) (19.2) Total commercial loans 81,568 79,796 75,222

2.2 8.4 Real estate — residential mortgage 18,178 18,483 19,330

(1.7) (6.0) Home equity loans 5,408 5,528 6,023

(2.2) (10.2) Other consumer loans 4,349 4,477 4,881

(2.9) (10.9) Credit cards 927 906 933

2.3 (0.6) Total consumer loans 28,862 29,394 31,167

(1.8) (7.4) Total loans (b), (c) $ 110,430 $ 109,190 $ 106,389

1.1 % 3.8 %

(a) Loan balances include $208 million, $207 million, and $220 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. (b) Total loans exclude loans of $182 million at June 30, 2026, $194 million at March 31, 2026, and $230 million at June 30, 2025, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (c) Accrued interest of $453 million, $443 million, and $465 million at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 6/30/2026 vs.

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

3/31/2026 6/30/2025 Commercial and industrial $ 559 $ 139 $ 158

302.2 % 253.8 % Real estate — commercial mortgage 435 637 290

(31.7) 50.0 Real estate — residential mortgage 204 100 82

104.0 148.8 Total loans held for sale $ 1,198 $ 876 $ 530

36.8 % 126.0 %















Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Balance at beginning of period $ 876 $ 1,077 $ 998 $ 530 $ 811 New originations 2,099 2,034 3,356 3,471 1,806 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net 34 (13) (35) — (71) Loan sales (1,721) (2,201) (3,232) (2,956) (2,012) Loan draws (payments), net (89) (25) (10) (42) (1) Valuation and other adjustments (1) 4 — (5) (3) Balance at end of period $ 1,198 $ 876 $ 1,077 $ 998 $ 530



Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)















Three months ended

Six months ended

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 6/30/2025

6/30/2026 6/30/2025 Average loans outstanding $ 110,072 $ 107,737 $ 105,715

$ 108,911 $ 105,039 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,429

$ 1,427 $ 1,409 Loans charged off:











Commercial and industrial 84 90 94

174 156













Real estate — commercial mortgage 20 1 6

21 42 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 20 1 6

21 42 Commercial lease financing 1 — 2

1 2 Total commercial loans 105 91 102

196 200 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 — —

1 1 Home equity loans — 1 —

1 1 Other consumer loans 14 15 13

29 27 Credit cards 11 10 12

21 24 Total consumer loans 26 26 25

52 53 Total loans charged off 131 117 127

248 253 Recoveries:











Commercial and industrial 9 10 19

19 29













Real estate — commercial mortgage 1 — 1

1 1 Real estate — construction — — —

— — Total commercial real estate loans 1 — 1

1 1 Commercial lease financing — — —

— — Total commercial loans 10 10 20

20 30 Real estate — residential mortgage 1 1 1

2 2 Home equity loans — 1 1

1 2 Other consumer loans 3 2 2

5 4 Credit cards 2 2 1

4 3 Total consumer loans 6 6 5

12 11 Total recoveries 16 16 25

32 41 Net loan charge-offs (115) (101) (102)

(216) (212) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 111 123 119

234 249 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,445 $ 1,449 $ 1,446

$ 1,445 $ 1,446













Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 296 $ 313 $ 278

$ 313 $ 290 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments (19) (17) 19

(36) 7 Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 277 $ 296 $ 297

$ 277 $ 297













Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,722 $ 1,745 $ 1,743

$ 1,722 $ 1,743













Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.39 %

0.40 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.31 1.33 1.36

1.31 1.36 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.56 1.60 1.64

1.56 1.64 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 179 212 208

179 208 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 213 256 250

213 250













Discontinued operations — education lending business:











Loans charged off $ — $ 1 $ 1

$ 1 $ 1 Recoveries — — —

— — Net loan charge-offs $ — $ (1) $ (1)

$ (1) $ (1)

(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Net loan charge-offs $ 115 $ 101 $ 104 $ 114 $ 102 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.42 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.42 % 0.39 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,445 $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,444 $ 1,446 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,722 1,745 1,740 1,736 1,743 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.31 % 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.56 1.60 1.63 1.64 1.64 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 179 212 232 219 208 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 213 256 283 264 250 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 809 $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 $ 696 Nonperforming assets at period end 818 692 627 668 707 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.74 0.63 0.59 0.63 0.66

(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

6/30/2026 3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 Commercial and industrial $ 358 $ 284 $ 256 $ 253 $ 280











Real estate — commercial mortgage 256 190 157 214 226 Real estate — construction — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 256 190 157 214 226 Commercial lease financing 6 6 7 — — Total commercial loans 620 480 420 467 506 Real estate — residential mortgage 100 115 104 98 95 Home equity loans 79 76 80 82 84 Other consumer loans 4 4 4 4 4 Credit cards 6 7 7 7 7 Total consumer loans 189 202 195 191 190 Total nonperforming loans (a) 809 682 615 658 696 OREO 9 10 9 10 11 Nonperforming loans held for sale — — 3 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 818 $ 692 $ 627 $ 668 $ 707 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 85 $ 153 $ 99 $ 110 $ 74 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 138 137 220 254 266 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business 1 2 2 2 2 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans 0.73 % 0.62 % 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.65 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets 0.74 0.63 0.59 0.63 0.66



Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 Balance at beginning of period $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 $ 696 $ 686 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 365 253 248 210 233 Charge-offs (131) (117) (124) (140) (127) Loans sold (33) (2) (7) (13) — Payments (38) (37) (124) (68) (74) Transfers to OREO (1) (1) (1) (1) (1) Loans returned to accrual status (35) (29) (35) (26) (21) Balance at end of period $ 809 $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 $ 696



Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)













Change 2Q26 vs.

2Q26 1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25

1Q26 2Q25 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 1,010 $ 977 $ 998 $ 992 $ 966

3.4 % 4.6 % Provision for credit losses 26 40 32 40 55

(35.0) (52.7) Noninterest expense 716 708 734 693 693

1.1 3.3 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 203 174 176 196 165

16.7 23.0 Average loans and leases 33,263 33,997 34,683 35,363 36,138

(2.2) (8.0) Average deposits 87,399 87,796 87,738 87,692 88,002

(0.5) (0.7) Net loan charge-offs 45 40 49 49 40

12.5 12.5 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.54 % 0.48 % 0.56 % 0.55 % 0.44 %

12.5 22.7 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 253 $ 270 $ 262 $ 266 $ 269

(6.3) (5.9) Return on average allocated equity 29.52 % 24.90 % 24.24 % 26.03 % 21.91 %

18.6 34.7

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 1,108 $ 1,119 $ 1,194 $ 1114 $ 1074

(1.0) % 3.2 % Provision for credit losses 67 70 73 68 84

(4.3) (20.2) Noninterest expense 503 474 515 485 451

6.1 11.5 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 423 452 472 440 423

(6.4) — Average loans and leases 76,238 73,146 71,107 70,328 69,089

4.2 10.3 Average loans held for sale 936 958 1,140 1,224 707

(2.3) 32.4 Average deposits 58,895 58,929 60,485 58,523 55,927

(0.1) 5.3 Net loan charge-offs 71 64 53 64 62

10.9 14.5 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans 0.37 % 0.35 % 0.30 % 0.36 % 0.36 %

5.7 2.8 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 565 $ 422 $ 365 $ 402 $ 438

33.9 29.0 Return on average allocated equity 16.40 % 18.14 % 18.80 % 17.87 % 17.55 %

(9.6) (6.6)

TE = Taxable Equivalent

Selected Items Impact on Earnings (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Pretax(a) After-tax at marginal rate(a) Quarter to date results Amount Net Income EPS(b), (d) Three months ended June 30, 2026





No items $ — $ — $ — Three months ended March 31, 2026





No items — — — Three Months Ended December 31, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 21 16 0.01 Three months ended September 30, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 5 4 — Three months ended June 30, 2025





No items — — —







Year to date results





Six months ended June 30, 2026





No items $ — $ — $ — Six months ended June 30, 2025





No items — — —









(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact. (b) Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis. (c) In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC. (d) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE KeyCorp