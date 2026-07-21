KEYCORP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2026 NET INCOME OF $472 MILLION, OR $0.44 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE INCREASING 26% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

News provided byKeyCorp
Jul 21, 2026, 06:30 ET
Revenue of $1.96 billion, up 7% year-over-year
Net interest income up 9% year-over-year and 2% sequentially; net interest margin of 2.89% increased 2 bps sequentially
Period-end loans up $1.2 billion sequentially, with commercial and industrial loans up $2.1 billion or 3%
Net charge-offs of 42 bps; allowance coverage ratio declined 4 bps sequentially to 1.56%
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.2%(a); repurchased $341 million of common shares during the quarter
CLEVELAND, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $472 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share,for the second quarter of 2026. For the first quarter of 2026, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $486 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. For the second quarter of 2025, KeyCorp reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $387 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share.
Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman
"Our second quarter results reflect the strength of our franchise, disciplined execution, and sustained momentum across our businesses. We delivered 7% revenue growth and generated approximately 130 basis points of operating leverage(b) on a year-over-year basis. We expanded net interest margin and grew net interest income both sequentially and year-over-year.
We continue to deepen client relationships while attracting new clients across our markets. Our priority growth businesses - investment banking, commercial payments, and wealth management - are performing exceptionally well. Investment banking pipelines grew 9% sequentially. Commercial payments continued to deliver strong, double digit fee growth year-over-year. Assets under management grew to a record $74 billion. These results reinforce the value of our relationship-driven model and the differentiated capabilities we have scaled across multiple businesses.
I remain confident in our ability to generate a return on tangible common equity exceeding 15% by year-end 2027. We remain committed to delivering attractive returns to shareholders through both the return on and the return of capital. During the quarter, we repurchased more than $340 million of common shares, reflecting our confidence in the business and our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.
We are operating from a position of strength, supported by a resilient balance sheet, a diversified business model, and strong capital generation. While the operating environment remains dynamic, our performance in the first half of the year demonstrates the power of our strategy, the depth of our client relationships, and the agility of our teammates.
Looking ahead, we remain focused on the significant organic growth opportunities in front of us, investing in the capabilities that will further differentiate our franchise, and delivering value for all of our stakeholders."
|
(a) June 30, 2026 ratio is estimated.
|
(b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
Selected Financial Highlights
|
Dollars in millions, except per share data
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$ 472
|
$ 486
|
$ 387
|
(2.9) %
|
22.0 %
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per
|
0.44
|
0.44
|
0.35
|
—
|
25.7
|
Book value at period end
|
16.19
|
16.13
|
15.32
|
0.4
|
5.7
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
|
12.89 %
|
13.02 %
|
11.09 %
|
(13) bps
|
180 bps
|
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
|
1.08
|
1.14
|
.91
|
(6)
|
17
|
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
|
11.2
|
11.4
|
11.7
|
(20)
|
(50)
|
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
|
2.89
|
2.87
|
2.66
|
2
|
23
|
(a)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
(b)
|
June 30, 2026 ratio is estimated.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
|
Revenue
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Net interest income (TE) (a)
|
$ 1,258
|
$ 1,230
|
$ 1,150
|
2.3 %
|
9.4 %
|
Noninterest income
|
706
|
723
|
690
|
(2.4)
|
2.3
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$ 1,964
|
$ 1,953
|
$ 1,840
|
0.6 %
|
6.7 %
|
(a)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.26 billion for the second quarter of 2026 and the net interest margin was 2.89%. Compared to the second quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $108 million, and the net interest margin increased by 23 basis points. These increases were driven by a reduction in deposit costs as a result of declining interest rates and proactive deposit beta management, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher yielding investments, and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on repricing earning assets.
Compared to the first quarter of 2026, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $28 million, and the net interest margin increased by 2 basis points. These increases reflect growth in commercial and industrial loans and the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher-yielding investments. Additionally, net interest income benefited from one additional day in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.
|
Noninterest Income
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$ 159
|
$ 157
|
$ 146
|
1.3 %
|
8.9 %
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
169
|
197
|
178
|
(14.2)
|
(5.1)
|
Cards and payments income
|
94
|
86
|
85
|
9.3
|
10.6
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
77
|
77
|
73
|
—
|
5.5
|
Corporate services income
|
80
|
71
|
76
|
12.7
|
5.3
|
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
|
49
|
62
|
70
|
(21.0)
|
(30.0)
|
Corporate-owned life insurance income
|
33
|
34
|
32
|
(2.9)
|
3.1
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
17
|
13
|
15
|
30.8
|
13.3
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
10
|
8
|
14
|
25.0
|
(28.6)
|
Other income
|
15
|
18
|
1
|
(16.7)
|
N/M
|
Net securities gains (losses)
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 706
|
$ 723
|
$ 690
|
(2.4) %
|
2.3 %
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $16 million. The increase was driven by a $13 million increase in trust and investment services income, as well as a $14 million increase in other income. These were partially offset by a $21 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.
Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest income decreased by $17 million. The decrease was driven by a $28 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, and a $13 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees. These were partially offset by a $9 million increase in corporate services income and an $8 million increase in cards and payments income.
|
Noninterest Expense
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Personnel expense
|
$ 786
|
$ 743
|
$ 705
|
5.8 %
|
11.5 %
|
Net occupancy
|
68
|
68
|
69
|
—
|
(1.4)
|
Computer processing
|
108
|
111
|
107
|
(2.7)
|
0.9
|
Business services and professional fees
|
46
|
36
|
48
|
27.8
|
(4.2)
|
Equipment
|
22
|
19
|
21
|
15.8
|
4.8
|
Operating lease expense
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
—
|
(30.0)
|
Marketing
|
22
|
18
|
24
|
22.2
|
(8.3)
|
Other expense
|
158
|
179
|
170
|
(11.7)
|
(7.1)
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 1,154
|
3.0 %
|
5.5 %
Compared to the second quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $63 million. The increase was predominantly driven by an $81 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to employee benefits, incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth, and continued investments in people.
Compared to the first quarter of 2026, noninterest expense increased by $36 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $43 million increase in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation, as well as a $10 million increase in business services and professional fees. These were partially offset by a $21 million decrease in other expense primarily related to lower charitable contributions.
|
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
|
Average Loans
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Commercial and industrial (a)
|
$ 62,134
|
$ 59,149
|
$ 55,604
|
5.0 %
|
11.7 %
|
Other commercial loans
|
18,844
|
18,918
|
18,708
|
(0.4)
|
0.7
|
Total consumer loans
|
29,094
|
29,670
|
31,403
|
(1.9)
|
(7.4)
|
Total loans
|
$ 110,072
|
$ 107,737
|
$ 105,715
|
2.2 %
|
4.1 %
|
(a)
|
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $209 million, $205 million, and $218 million of assets from commercial credit cards at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
Average loans were $110.1 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.4 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025. Average commercial loans increased by $6.7 billion, primarily driven by a $6.5 billion increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.
Compared to the first quarter of 2026, average loans increased by $2.3 billion. Average commercial loans increased $2.9 billion, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $576 million, reflective of broad-based declines across all consumer loan categories.
|
Average Deposits
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Non-time deposits
|
$ 135,828
|
$ 135,522
|
$ 131,845
|
0.2 %
|
3.0 %
|
Time deposits
|
11,749
|
11,777
|
15,601
|
(0.2)
|
(24.7)
|
Total deposits
|
$ 147,577
|
$ 147,299
|
$ 147,446
|
0.2 %
|
0.1 %
|
Cost of total deposits
|
1.63 %
|
1.65 %
|
1.99 %
|
(2) bps
|
(36) bps
Average deposits totaled $147.6 billion for the second quarter of 2026, an increase of $131 million compared to the year-ago quarter, reflecting growth in demand deposits, partially offset by a decline in time deposits.
Compared to the first quarter of 2026, average deposits increased by $278 million. The increase was driven by growth in noninterest bearing deposits, partially offset by lower demand deposits. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was flat sequentially, and the overall cost of deposits declined by 2 basis points to 1.63%.
|
ASSET QUALITY
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$ 115
|
$ 101
|
$ 102
|
13.9 %
|
12.7 %
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
0.42 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.39 %
|
4 bps
|
3 bps
|
Nonperforming loans at period end
|
$ 809
|
$ 682
|
$ 696
|
18.6 %
|
16.2 %
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
0.73 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.65 %
|
11 bps
|
8 bps
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$ 818
|
$ 692
|
$ 707
|
18.2 %
|
15.7 %
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other
|
0.74 %
|
0.63 %
|
0.66 %
|
11 bps
|
8 bps
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$ 1,445
|
$ 1,449
|
$ 1,446
|
(0.3) %
|
(0.1) %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
1,722
|
1,745
|
1,743
|
(1.3) %
|
(1.2) %
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.56 %
|
1.60 %
|
1.64 %
|
(4) bps
|
(8) bps
|
Provision for credit losses
|
$ 92
|
$ 106
|
$ 138
|
(13.2) %
|
(33.3) %
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
179 %
|
212 %
|
208 %
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
213
|
256
|
250
|
N/M
|
N/M
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $115 million, or 0.42% of average total loans. These results compare to $102 million, or 0.39%, for the second quarter of 2025 and $101 million, or 0.38%, for the first quarter of 2026.
Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.56% of total period-end loans at June 30, 2026, compared to 1.64% at June 30, 2025, and 1.60% at March 31, 2026. A reserve release of $23 million during the second quarter of 2026 was the result of resilient economic scenario assumptions and the improving mix shift of commercial loans.
At June 30, 2026, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $809 million, which represented 0.73% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.65% at June 30, 2025, and 0.62% at March 31, 2026. Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2026, totaled $818 million, and represented 0.74% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.66% at June 30, 2025, and 0.63% at March 31, 2026.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at June 30, 2026.
|
Capital Ratios
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
|
11.2 %
|
11.4 %
|
11.7 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
|
12.8
|
13.0
|
13.4
|
Total risk-based capital (a)
|
14.8
|
15.2
|
15.7
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
|
7.7
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
Leverage (a)
|
10.3
|
10.5
|
10.3
|
(a)
|
June 30, 2026 ratio is estimated.
|
(b)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the second quarter of 2026. As shown in the preceding table, at June 30, 2026, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.2% and 12.8%, respectively.
|
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
|
In thousands
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
|
1,087,293
|
1,102,401
|
1,111,986
|
(1.4) %
|
(2.2) %
|
Share repurchases
|
(15,531)
|
(17,969)
|
—
|
(13.6)
|
N/M
|
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns)
|
273
|
2,861
|
467
|
(90.5)
|
(41.5)
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
1,072,035
|
1,087,293
|
1,112,453
|
(1.4) %
|
(3.6) %
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
During the second quarter of 2026, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. The reduction in share count was driven by $341 million of common shares repurchased.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
|
Major Business Segments
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
|
Consumer Bank
|
$ 1,010
|
$ 977
|
$ 966
|
3.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
Commercial Bank
|
1,108
|
1,119
|
1,074
|
(1.0)
|
3.2
|
Other (a)
|
(154)
|
(143)
|
(200)
|
(7.7)
|
23.0
|
Total
|
$ 1,964
|
$ 1,953
|
$ 1,840
|
0.6 %
|
6.7 %
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
Consumer Bank
|
$ 203
|
$ 174
|
$ 165
|
16.7 %
|
23.0 %
|
Commercial Bank
|
423
|
452
|
423
|
(6.4)
|
—
|
Other (a)
|
(118)
|
(104)
|
(165)
|
(13.5)
|
28.5
|
Total
|
$ 508
|
$ 522
|
$ 423
|
(2.7) %
|
20.1 %
|
(a)
|
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Other also includes the residual net impact of our internal funds transfer pricing methodology, which arise from centrally managed interest rate activities and asset-liability repricing differences. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Consumer Bank
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$ 757
|
$ 738
|
$ 731
|
2.6 %
|
3.6 %
|
Noninterest income
|
253
|
239
|
235
|
5.9
|
7.7
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
1,010
|
977
|
966
|
3.4
|
4.6
|
Provision for credit losses
|
26
|
40
|
55
|
(35.0)
|
(52.7)
|
Noninterest expense
|
716
|
708
|
693
|
1.1
|
3.3
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
|
268
|
229
|
218
|
17.0
|
22.9
|
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
|
65
|
55
|
53
|
18.2
|
22.6
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$ 203
|
$ 174
|
$ 165
|
16.7 %
|
23.0 %
|
Average balances
|
Loans and leases
|
$ 33,263
|
$ 33,997
|
$ 36,138
|
(2.2) %
|
(8.0) %
|
Total assets
|
36,630
|
37,341
|
39,156
|
(1.9)
|
(6.5)
|
Deposits
|
87,399
|
87,796
|
88,002
|
(0.5)
|
(0.7)
|
Assets under management at period end
|
$ 74,204
|
$ 69,756
|
$ 64,244
|
6.4 %
|
15.5 %
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Additional Consumer Bank Data
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$ 135
|
$ 130
|
$ 119
|
3.8 %
|
13.4 %
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
33
|
34
|
35
|
(2.9)
|
(5.7)
|
Cards and payments income
|
60
|
54
|
60
|
11.1
|
—
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
16
|
13
|
14
|
23.1
|
14.3
|
Other noninterest income
|
9
|
8
|
7
|
12.5
|
28.6
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 253
|
$ 239
|
$ 235
|
5.9 %
|
7.7 %
|
Average deposit balances
|
Money market deposits
|
$ 36,116
|
$ 35,920
|
$ 34,524
|
0.5 %
|
4.6 %
|
Demand deposits
|
22,861
|
23,214
|
22,784
|
(1.5)
|
0.3
|
Savings deposits
|
4,238
|
4,199
|
4,406
|
0.9
|
(3.8)
|
Time deposits
|
10,102
|
10,610
|
11,907
|
(4.8)
|
(15.2)
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
14,082
|
13,853
|
14,381
|
1.7
|
(2.1)
|
Total deposits
|
$ 87,399
|
$ 87,796
|
$ 88,002
|
(0.5) %
|
(0.7) %
|
Other data
|
Branches
|
939
|
940
|
943
|
Automated teller machines
|
1,107
|
1,112
|
1,166
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (2Q26 vs. 2Q25)
- Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $203 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $165 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $26 million, or 3.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2025
- Average loans and leases decreased $2.9 billion, or 8.0%, from the second quarter of 2025, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans
- Average deposits decreased $603 million, or 0.7%, from the second quarter of 2025, driven by lower time deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $29 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by favorable economic assumptions and portfolio credit trends
- Noninterest income increased $18 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income
- Noninterest expense increased $23 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher personnel expense
|
Commercial Bank
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$ 697
|
$ 674
|
$ 649
|
3.4 %
|
7.4 %
|
Noninterest income
|
411
|
445
|
425
|
(7.6)
|
(3.3)
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
1,108
|
1,119
|
1,074
|
(1.0)
|
3.2
|
Provision for credit losses
|
67
|
70
|
84
|
(4.3)
|
(20.2)
|
Noninterest expense
|
503
|
474
|
451
|
6.1
|
11.5
|
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
|
538
|
575
|
539
|
(6.4)
|
(0.2)
|
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
|
115
|
123
|
116
|
(6.5)
|
(0.9)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
$ 423
|
$ 452
|
$ 423
|
(6.4) %
|
— %
|
Average balances
|
Loans and leases
|
$ 76,238
|
$ 73,146
|
$ 69,089
|
4.2 %
|
10.3 %
|
Loans held for sale
|
936
|
958
|
707
|
(2.3)
|
32.4
|
Total assets
|
85,793
|
82,455
|
78,624
|
4.0
|
9.1
|
Deposits
|
58,895
|
58,929
|
55,927
|
(0.1)
|
5.3
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Additional Commercial Bank Data
|
Dollars in millions
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
$ 24
|
$ 27
|
$ 26
|
(11.1) %
|
(7.7)
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
169
|
198
|
179
|
(14.6)
|
(5.6) %
|
Cards and payments income
|
29
|
27
|
21
|
7.4
|
38.1
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
44
|
43
|
39
|
2.3
|
12.8
|
Corporate services income
|
78
|
70
|
75
|
11.4
|
4.0
|
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
|
49
|
62
|
70
|
(21.0)
|
(30.0)
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
10
|
8
|
15
|
25.0
|
(33.3)
|
Other noninterest income
|
8
|
10
|
—
|
(20.0)
|
N/M
|
Total noninterest income
|
$ 411
|
$ 445
|
$ 425
|
(7.6) %
|
(3.3) %
|
N/M = Not Meaningful
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (2Q26 vs. 2Q25)
- Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $423 million for the second quarter of 2026, compared to $423 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $48 million, or 7.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2025
- Average loan and lease balances increased $7.1 billion, or 10.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans
- Average deposit balances increased $3.0 billion compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher client deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $17 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by the impact to reserves due to improved economic assumptions
- Noninterest income decreased $14 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, primarily driven by a decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees
- Noninterest expense increased $52 million compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in personnel expense and support and overhead expense
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $191 billion at June 30, 2026.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.
|
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 9:00 a.m. ET, on July 21, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through July 21, 2027.
For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.
*****
KeyCorp
Second Quarter 2026
Financial Supplement
|
Page
|
12
|
Basis of Presentation
|
13
|
Financial Highlights
|
15
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
|
17
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
18
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
19
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
21
|
Noninterest Expense
|
21
|
Personnel Expense
|
21
|
Loan Composition
|
21
|
Loans Held for Sale Composition
|
22
|
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
|
22
|
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
|
23
|
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
|
23
|
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
|
23
|
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
|
24
|
Line of Business Results
|
24
|
Selected Items Impact on Earnings
Basis of Presentation
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.
Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.
Taxable Equivalent
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.
Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.
|
Financial Highlights
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$ 1,258
|
$ 1,230
|
$ 1,150
|
Noninterest income
|
706
|
723
|
690
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
1,964
|
1,953
|
1,840
|
Provision for credit losses
|
92
|
106
|
138
|
Noninterest expense
|
1,217
|
1,181
|
1,154
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
508
|
522
|
423
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
509
|
522
|
425
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
472
|
486
|
387
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
473
|
486
|
389
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.35
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
0.35
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
|
0.44
|
0.44
|
0.35
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
|
0.44
|
0.44
|
0.35
|
Cash dividends declared
|
0.205
|
0.205
|
0.205
|
Book value at period end
|
16.19
|
16.13
|
15.32
|
Tangible book value at period end
|
13.62
|
13.60
|
12.83
|
Market price at period end
|
23.05
|
20.05
|
17.42
|
Performance ratios
|
From continuing operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.08 %
|
1.14 %
|
0.91 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
10.85
|
11.02
|
9.26
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
12.89
|
13.02
|
11.09
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.89
|
2.87
|
2.66
|
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
|
61.9
|
60.4
|
62.4
|
From consolidated operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.08 %
|
1.14 %
|
0.91 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
10.87
|
11.02
|
9.31
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
12.91
|
13.02
|
11.15
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.89
|
2.87
|
2.66
|
Loan to deposit (c)
|
73.0
|
74.6
|
72.9
|
Capital ratios at period end
|
Key shareholders' equity to assets
|
10.3 %
|
10.6 %
|
10.5 %
|
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
|
9.1
|
9.3
|
9.2
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
|
7.7
|
8.0
|
7.8
|
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
|
11.2
|
11.4
|
11.7
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
|
12.8
|
13.0
|
13.4
|
Total risk-based capital (d)
|
14.8
|
15.2
|
15.7
|
Leverage (d)
|
10.3
|
10.5
|
10.3
|
Asset quality — from continuing operations
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$ 115
|
$ 101
|
$ 102
|
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
|
0.42 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.39 %
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$ 1,445
|
$ 1,449
|
$ 1,446
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
1,722
|
1,745
|
1,743
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.31 %
|
1.33 %
|
1.36 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.56
|
1.60
|
1.64
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
179
|
212
|
208
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
213
|
256
|
250
|
Nonperforming loans at period-end
|
$ 809
|
$ 682
|
$ 696
|
Nonperforming assets at period-end
|
818
|
692
|
707
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
0.73 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.65 %
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
0.74
|
0.63
|
0.66
|
Trust assets
|
Assets under management
|
$ 74,204
|
$ 69,756
|
$ 64,244
|
Other data
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
17,517
|
17,469
|
17,105
|
Branches
|
939
|
940
|
943
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
$ 8
|
$ 8
|
$ 9
|
(a)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(b)
|
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 15 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
|
(c)
|
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
|
(d)
|
June 30, 2026, ratio is estimated.
|
Financial Highlights (continued)
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Summary of operations
|
Net interest income (TE)
|
$ 2,488
|
$ 2,255
|
Noninterest income
|
1,429
|
1,358
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
3,917
|
3,613
|
Provision for credit losses
|
198
|
256
|
Noninterest expense
|
2,398
|
2,285
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
|
1,030
|
829
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
1
|
1
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
1,031
|
830
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
958
|
757
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
1
|
1
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
959
|
758
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.69
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
0.89
|
0.69
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution
|
0.88
|
0.69
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — assuming dilution
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders — assuming dilution (a)
|
0.88
|
0.69
|
Cash dividends paid
|
0.41
|
0.41
|
Performance ratios
|
From continuing operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.11 %
|
0.90 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
10.93
|
9.28
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
12.96
|
11.16
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.88
|
2.62
|
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
|
61.1
|
63.0
|
From consolidated operations:
|
Return on average total assets
|
1.11 %
|
0.90 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
10.95
|
9.29
|
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
|
12.97
|
11.18
|
Net interest margin (TE)
|
2.88
|
2.62
|
Asset quality — from continuing operations
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$ 216
|
$ 212
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
0.40 %
|
0.41 %
|
Other data
|
Average full-time equivalent employees
|
17,493
|
17,047
|
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
16
|
18
|
(a)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(b)
|
The following table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures defined and described below.
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.
Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance . Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Adjusted operating leverage and fee-based adjusted operating leverage are non-GAAP performance measures that utilize revenue on a tax-equivalent basis and adjust revenue and expense for significant and unusual items. Management utilizes these measurements in analyzing performance and believes that adjusting for significant and unusual items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Marked CET1 ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital, inclusive of the AOCI impact from securities and pension. The marked CET1 ratio differs from the defined CET1 regulatory capital ratio by including the impact of AFS and pension accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) amounts in the calculation of the capital ratio. These ratios are not defined in GAAP or federal banking regulations. As a result, these non-regulatory capital ratios disclosed may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes this measure provides useful information in light of the potential for change in the regulatory capital framework.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Net interest income (GAAP)
|
$ 1,250
|
$ 1,222
|
$ 1,141
|
$ 2,472
|
$ 2,237
|
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
16
|
18
|
Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) (A)
|
$ 1,258
|
$ 1,230
|
$ 1,150
|
$ 2,488
|
$ 2,255
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (B)
|
$ 473
|
$ 486
|
$ 389
|
$ 959
|
$ 758
|
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$ 19,947
|
$ 20,392
|
$ 19,268
|
$ 20,169
|
$ 18,952
|
Less: Average intangible assets
|
2,756
|
2,758
|
2,772
|
2,757
|
2,774
|
Average preferred stock
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C)
|
$ 14,691
|
$ 15,134
|
$ 13,996
|
$ 14,912
|
$ 13,678
|
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|
$ 19,798
|
$ 19,987
|
$ 19,484
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
2,755
|
2,757
|
2,770
|
Preferred stock (a)
|
2,446
|
2,446
|
2,446
|
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (D)
|
$ 14,597
|
$ 14,784
|
$ 14,268
|
Total assets (GAAP)
|
$ 191,317
|
$ 188,663
|
$ 185,499
|
Less: Intangible assets
|
2,755
|
2,757
|
2,770
|
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E)
|
$ 188,562
|
$ 185,906
|
$ 182,729
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) (D/E)
|
7.74 %
|
7.95 %
|
7.81 %
|
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) (B/C)
|
12.91 %
|
13.02 %
|
11.15 %
|
12.97 %
|
11.18 %
|
Common equity tier 1 (F)
|
$ 17,016
|
$ 17,038
|
$ 16,775
|
Add: AFS and Pension AOCI (loss)
|
(2,154)
|
(2,152)
|
(2,476)
|
Marked common equity tier 1 (non-GAAP) (G) (b)
|
$ 14,862
|
$ 14,886
|
$ 14,299
|
Risk-weighted assets (H) (c)
|
$ 152,317
|
$ 149,338
|
$ 143,427
|
Common equity tier 1 ratio (F/H) (c)
|
11.2 %
|
11.4 %
|
11.7 %
|
Marked CET1 ratio (non-GAAP) (G/H) (b)(c)
|
9.8
|
10.0
|
10.0
|
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (I)
|
$ 472
|
$ 486
|
$ 387
|
$ 958
|
$ 757
|
Plus: Selected items (net of tax) (d)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, excluding
|
$ 472
|
$ 486
|
$ 387
|
$ 958
|
$ 757
|
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (I/C)
|
12.89 %
|
13.02 %
|
11.09 %
|
12.96 %
|
11.16 %
|
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding selected
|
12.89
|
13.02
|
11.09
|
12.96
|
11.16
|
Noninterest income (GAAP) (K)
|
$ 706
|
$ 723
|
$ 690
|
$ 1,429
|
$ 1,358
|
Plus: Selected items (d)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) (L)
|
$ 706
|
$ 723
|
$ 690
|
$ 1,429
|
$ 1,358
|
Noninterest expense (GAAP) (M)
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 1,154
|
$ 2,398
|
$ 2,285
|
Less: Intangible asset amortization
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
10
|
Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (N)
|
$ 1,215
|
$ 1,179
|
$ 1,149
|
$ 2,394
|
$ 2,275
|
Plus: Selected items (d) (O)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (P)
|
$ 1,215
|
$ 1,179
|
$ 1,149
|
$ 2,394
|
$ 2,275
|
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) (M+O)
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 1,154
|
$ 2,398
|
$ 2,285
|
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+K) = (Q)
|
$ 1,964
|
$ 1,953
|
$ 1,840
|
$ 3,917
|
$ 3,613
|
Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+L)
|
1,964
|
1,953
|
1,840
|
3,917
|
3,613
|
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (N/Q)
|
61.86 %
|
60.37 %
|
62.45 %
|
61.12 %
|
62.97 %
|
Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (P/Q)
|
61.86
|
60.37
|
62.45
|
61.12
|
62.97
|
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (A+K-M)
|
$ 747
|
$ 772
|
$ 686
|
$ 1,519
|
$ 1,328
|
Plus: Selected items (d)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Adjusted pre-provison net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
|
$ 747
|
$ 772
|
$ 686
|
$ 1,519
|
$ 1,328
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.69
|
Plus: EPS impact of selected items (d)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - adjusted
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.69
|
Adjusted operating leverage and fee based adjusted operating leverage
|
Adjusted noninterest income YoY Growth (R)
|
2.32 %
|
8.23 %
|
10.05 %
|
76.64 %
|
(36.50) %
|
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue YoY Growth (S)
|
6.74
|
10.15
|
20.58
|
8.41
|
18.11
|
Adjusted noninterest expense YoY Growth (T)
|
5.46
|
4.42
|
44.79
|
4.95
|
4.43
|
Adjusted operating leverage (S - T)
|
1.28
|
5.73
|
(24.22)
|
3.47
|
13.68
|
Adjusted fee-based operating leverage (R - T)
|
(3.14)
|
3.81
|
(34.75)
|
71.69
|
(40.93)
|
(a)
|
Net of capital surplus.
|
(b)
|
Under the current applicable regulatory capital rules, Key has made the AOCI opt out election, which enables us to exclude components of AOCI from regulatory capital, notably the AOCI relative to securities and pension.
|
(c)
|
Amounts and ratios as of June 30, 2026 are estimated.
|
(d)
|
Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 24.
|
(e)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Assets
|
Loans
|
$ 110,430
|
$ 109,190
|
$ 106,389
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,198
|
876
|
530
|
Securities available for sale
|
38,459
|
38,918
|
40,669
|
Held-to-maturity securities
|
9,515
|
9,116
|
6,914
|
Trading account assets
|
936
|
783
|
1,374
|
Short-term investments
|
12,416
|
11,782
|
11,564
|
Other investments
|
1,230
|
1,204
|
1,058
|
Total earning assets
|
174,184
|
171,869
|
168,498
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(1,445)
|
(1,449)
|
(1,446)
|
Cash and due from banks
|
1,711
|
1,130
|
1,766
|
Premises and equipment
|
620
|
618
|
599
|
Goodwill
|
2,752
|
2,752
|
2,752
|
Other intangible assets
|
3
|
5
|
18
|
Corporate-owned life insurance
|
4,456
|
4,439
|
4,423
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
8,848
|
9,100
|
8,654
|
Discontinued assets
|
188
|
199
|
235
|
Total assets
|
$ 191,317
|
$ 188,663
|
$ 185,499
|
Liabilities
|
Deposits in domestic offices:
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
$ 122,196
|
$ 120,220
|
$ 119,230
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
30,893
|
27,595
|
27,675
|
Total deposits
|
153,089
|
147,815
|
146,905
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
5
|
34
|
20
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
3,680
|
6,149
|
2,754
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
3,778
|
3,801
|
4,273
|
Long-term debt
|
10,967
|
10,877
|
12,063
|
Total liabilities
|
171,519
|
168,676
|
166,015
|
Equity
|
Preferred stock
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
2,500
|
Common shares
|
1,257
|
1,257
|
1,257
|
Capital surplus
|
6,014
|
5,981
|
5,971
|
Retained earnings
|
15,873
|
15,622
|
14,886
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(3,492)
|
(3,152)
|
(2,629)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
(2,354)
|
(2,221)
|
(2,501)
|
Key shareholders' equity
|
19,798
|
19,987
|
19,484
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 191,317
|
$ 188,663
|
$ 185,499
|
Common shares outstanding (000)
|
1,072,035
|
1,087,293
|
1,112,453
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Interest income
|
Loans
|
$ 1,463
|
$ 1,416
|
$ 1,443
|
$ 2,879
|
$ 2,844
|
Loans held for sale
|
15
|
14
|
11
|
29
|
25
|
Securities available for sale
|
367
|
370
|
411
|
737
|
803
|
Held-to-maturity securities
|
95
|
86
|
61
|
181
|
124
|
Trading account assets
|
10
|
11
|
16
|
21
|
33
|
Short-term investments
|
101
|
103
|
157
|
204
|
331
|
Other investments
|
8
|
5
|
8
|
13
|
17
|
Total interest income
|
2,059
|
2,005
|
2,107
|
4,064
|
4,177
|
Interest expense
|
Deposits
|
600
|
598
|
730
|
1,198
|
1,483
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
19
|
14
|
4
|
33
|
5
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
35
|
20
|
34
|
55
|
61
|
Long-term debt
|
155
|
151
|
198
|
306
|
391
|
Total interest expense
|
809
|
783
|
966
|
1,592
|
1,940
|
Net interest income
|
1,250
|
1,222
|
1,141
|
2,472
|
2,237
|
Provision for credit losses
|
92
|
106
|
138
|
198
|
256
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
1,158
|
1,116
|
1,003
|
2,274
|
1,981
|
Noninterest income
|
Trust and investment services income
|
159
|
157
|
146
|
316
|
285
|
Investment banking and debt placement fees
|
169
|
197
|
178
|
366
|
353
|
Cards and payments income
|
94
|
86
|
85
|
180
|
167
|
Service charges on deposit accounts
|
77
|
77
|
73
|
154
|
142
|
Corporate services income
|
80
|
71
|
76
|
151
|
141
|
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
|
49
|
62
|
70
|
111
|
146
|
Corporate-owned life insurance income
|
33
|
34
|
32
|
67
|
65
|
Consumer mortgage income
|
17
|
13
|
15
|
30
|
28
|
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
|
10
|
8
|
14
|
18
|
23
|
Other income
|
15
|
18
|
1
|
33
|
8
|
Net securities gains (losses)
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
Total noninterest income
|
706
|
723
|
690
|
1,429
|
1,358
|
Noninterest expense
|
Personnel
|
786
|
743
|
705
|
1,529
|
1,385
|
Net occupancy
|
68
|
68
|
69
|
136
|
136
|
Computer processing
|
108
|
111
|
107
|
219
|
214
|
Business services and professional fees
|
46
|
36
|
48
|
82
|
88
|
Equipment
|
22
|
19
|
21
|
41
|
41
|
Operating lease expense
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
14
|
21
|
Marketing
|
22
|
18
|
24
|
40
|
45
|
Other expense
|
158
|
179
|
170
|
337
|
355
|
Total noninterest expense
|
1,217
|
1,181
|
1,154
|
2,398
|
2,285
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|
647
|
658
|
539
|
1,305
|
1,054
|
Income taxes (benefit)
|
139
|
136
|
116
|
275
|
225
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations
|
508
|
522
|
423
|
1,030
|
829
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
Net income (loss)
|
$ 509
|
$ 522
|
$ 425
|
$ 1,031
|
$ 830
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$ 472
|
$ 486
|
$ 387
|
$ 958
|
$ 757
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
|
473
|
486
|
389
|
959
|
758
|
Per common share
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.89
|
$ 0.69
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
0.44
|
0.45
|
0.35
|
0.89
|
0.69
|
Per common share — assuming dilution
|
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.44
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 0.69
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
|
0.44
|
0.44
|
0.35
|
0.88
|
0.69
|
Cash dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.205
|
$ 0.205
|
$ 0.205
|
$ 0.410
|
$ 0.410
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
|
1,071,229
|
1,084,277
|
1,100,033
|
1,077,977
|
1,098,453
|
Effect of common share options and other stock awards(b)
|
8,779
|
10,091
|
7,177
|
9,435
|
8,331
|
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)
|
1,080,008
|
1,094,368
|
1,107,210
|
1,087,412
|
1,106,784
|
(a)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
|
(b)
|
For periods ended in a loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, anti-dilutive instruments have been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share.
|
(c)
|
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Second Quarter 2026
|
First Quarter 2026
|
Second Quarter 2025
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Assets
|
Loans: (b), (c)
|
Commercial and industrial (d)
|
$ 62,134
|
$ 896
|
5.78 %
|
$ 59,149
|
$ 843
|
5.76 %
|
$ 55,604
|
$ 838
|
6.04 %
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
13,911
|
197
|
5.68
|
13,902
|
198
|
5.76
|
13,311
|
200
|
6.02
|
Real estate — construction
|
2,816
|
46
|
6.53
|
2,803
|
45
|
6.50
|
2,873
|
50
|
6.95
|
Commercial lease financing
|
2,117
|
20
|
3.77
|
2,213
|
21
|
3.81
|
2,524
|
22
|
3.59
|
Total commercial loans
|
80,978
|
1,159
|
5.73
|
78,067
|
1,107
|
5.73
|
74,312
|
1,110
|
5.99
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
18,305
|
153
|
3.35
|
18,593
|
155
|
3.34
|
19,446
|
162
|
3.34
|
Home equity loans
|
5,470
|
73
|
5.33
|
5,609
|
74
|
5.35
|
6,091
|
86
|
5.63
|
Other consumer loans
|
4,410
|
57
|
5.18
|
4,558
|
58
|
5.16
|
4,946
|
63
|
5.09
|
Credit cards
|
909
|
29
|
12.67
|
910
|
30
|
13.24
|
920
|
31
|
13.44
|
Total consumer loans
|
29,094
|
312
|
4.29
|
29,670
|
317
|
4.30
|
31,403
|
342
|
4.36
|
Total loans
|
110,072
|
1,471
|
5.35
|
107,737
|
1,424
|
5.35
|
105,715
|
1,452
|
5.51
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,085
|
15
|
5.68
|
1,092
|
14
|
4.99
|
770
|
11
|
5.72
|
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
|
38,518
|
367
|
3.58
|
39,403
|
370
|
3.59
|
40,714
|
411
|
3.76
|
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
|
9,425
|
95
|
4.05
|
8,795
|
86
|
3.91
|
7,038
|
61
|
3.46
|
Trading account assets
|
797
|
10
|
5.30
|
865
|
11
|
4.96
|
1,259
|
16
|
5.32
|
Short-term investments
|
10,705
|
101
|
3.79
|
11,134
|
103
|
3.74
|
13,489
|
157
|
4.67
|
Other investments (e)
|
1,214
|
8
|
2.66
|
1,075
|
5
|
1.97
|
1,015
|
8
|
3.41
|
Total earning assets
|
171,816
|
2,067
|
4.75
|
170,101
|
2,013
|
4.71
|
170,000
|
2,116
|
4.90
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(1,442)
|
(1,419)
|
(1,424)
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
17,926
|
17,567
|
18,224
|
Discontinued assets
|
192
|
204
|
239
|
Total assets
|
$ 188,492
|
$ 186,453
|
$ 187,039
|
Liabilities
|
Money market deposits
|
$ 42,843
|
$ 225
|
2.11 %
|
$ 42,732
|
$ 223
|
2.12 %
|
$ 42,586
|
$ 276
|
2.60 %
|
Demand deposits
|
61,013
|
280
|
1.84
|
61,478
|
279
|
1.84
|
57,155
|
309
|
2.17
|
Savings deposits
|
4,406
|
1
|
0.04
|
4,378
|
1
|
0.04
|
4,631
|
1
|
0.06
|
Time deposits
|
11,749
|
94
|
3.21
|
11,777
|
95
|
3.26
|
15,601
|
144
|
3.70
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
120,011
|
600
|
2.01
|
120,365
|
598
|
2.01
|
119,973
|
730
|
2.44
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
2,002
|
19
|
3.71
|
1,539
|
14
|
3.69
|
415
|
4
|
4.28
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
4,179
|
35
|
3.33
|
2,585
|
20
|
3.20
|
3,288
|
34
|
4.27
|
Long-term debt (f)
|
10,694
|
155
|
5.84
|
10,186
|
151
|
5.96
|
12,088
|
198
|
6.55
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
136,886
|
809
|
2.37
|
134,675
|
783
|
2.35
|
135,764
|
966
|
2.86
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
27,566
|
26,934
|
27,473
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
3,901
|
4,248
|
4,295
|
Discontinued liabilities (f)
|
192
|
204
|
239
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 168,545
|
$ 166,061
|
$ 167,771
|
Equity
|
Total equity
|
$ 19,947
|
$ 20,392
|
$ 19,268
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 188,492
|
$ 186,453
|
$ 187,039
|
Interest rate spread (TE)
|
2.38 %
|
2.36 %
|
2.04 %
|
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
|
$ 1,258
|
2.89 %
|
$ 1,230
|
2.87 %
|
$ 1,150
|
2.66 %
|
TE adjustment (b)
|
8
|
8
|
9
|
Net interest income, GAAP basis
|
$ 1,250
|
$ 1,222
|
$ 1,141
|
(a)
|
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
|
(b)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025.
|
(c)
|
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|
(d)
|
Commercial and industrial average balances include $209 million, $205 million, and $218 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
(e)
|
Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.0 billion, $41.5 billion, and $43.8 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.81%, 3.75%, and 4.03% for the three months ended June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
(f)
|
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
|
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Six months ended June 30, 2026
|
Six months ended June 30, 2025
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Average
|
Yield/
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Balance
|
Interest (a)
|
Rate (a)
|
Assets
|
Loans: (b), (c)
|
Commercial and industrial (d)
|
$ 60,650
|
$ 1,739
|
5.77 %
|
$ 54,680
|
$ 1,638
|
6.04 %
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
13,906
|
395
|
5.72
|
13,187
|
392
|
5.99
|
Real estate — construction
|
2,810
|
91
|
6.52
|
2,889
|
99
|
6.91
|
Commercial lease financing
|
2,165
|
41
|
3.79
|
2,588
|
46
|
3.55
|
Total commercial loans
|
79,531
|
2,266
|
5.73
|
73,344
|
2,175
|
5.98
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
18,448
|
308
|
3.35
|
19,591
|
327
|
3.34
|
Home equity loans
|
5,539
|
147
|
5.34
|
6,169
|
172
|
5.62
|
Other consumer loans
|
4,483
|
115
|
5.17
|
5,016
|
126
|
5.05
|
Credit cards
|
910
|
59
|
12.95
|
919
|
62
|
13.74
|
Total consumer loans
|
29,380
|
629
|
4.30
|
31,695
|
687
|
4.35
|
Total loans
|
108,911
|
2,895
|
5.34
|
105,039
|
2,862
|
5.49
|
Loans held for sale
|
1,088
|
29
|
5.33
|
792
|
25
|
6.23
|
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
|
38,958
|
737
|
3.58
|
40,021
|
803
|
3.73
|
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
|
9,112
|
181
|
3.98
|
7,156
|
124
|
3.46
|
Trading account assets
|
831
|
21
|
5.13
|
1,277
|
33
|
5.26
|
Short-term investments
|
10,918
|
204
|
3.77
|
14,345
|
331
|
4.65
|
Other investments (e)
|
1,145
|
13
|
2.33
|
975
|
17
|
3.57
|
Total earning assets
|
170,963
|
4,080
|
4.73
|
169,605
|
4,195
|
4.88
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(1,431)
|
(1,413)
|
Accrued income and other assets
|
17,748
|
18,254
|
Discontinued assets
|
198
|
246
|
Total assets
|
$ 187,478
|
$ 186,692
|
Liabilities
|
Money market deposits
|
$ 42,788
|
$ 448
|
2.12 %
|
$ 42,298
|
$ 551
|
2.63 %
|
Other demand deposits
|
61,244
|
559
|
1.84
|
57,307
|
619
|
2.18
|
Savings deposits
|
4,392
|
2
|
0.04
|
4,620
|
2
|
0.06
|
Time deposits
|
11,763
|
189
|
3.23
|
16,110
|
311
|
3.90
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
120,187
|
1,198
|
2.01
|
120,335
|
1,483
|
2.49
|
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
|
1,772
|
33
|
3.70
|
258
|
5
|
4.22
|
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
|
3,386
|
55
|
3.28
|
2,784
|
61
|
4.47
|
Long-term debt (f)
|
10,442
|
306
|
5.90
|
11,934
|
391
|
6.58
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
135,787
|
1,592
|
2.36
|
135,311
|
1,940
|
2.89
|
Noninterest-bearing deposits
|
27,251
|
27,655
|
Accrued expense and other liabilities
|
4,073
|
4,528
|
Discontinued liabilities (f)
|
198
|
246
|
Total liabilities
|
$ 167,309
|
$ 167,740
|
Equity
|
Total equity
|
$ 20,169
|
$ 18,952
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 187,478
|
$ 186,692
|
Interest rate spread (TE)
|
2.37 %
|
1.99 %
|
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
|
$ 2,488
|
2.88 %
|
$ 2,255
|
2.62 %
|
TE adjustment (b)
|
16
|
18
|
Net interest income, GAAP basis
|
$ 2,472
|
$ 2,237
|
(a)
|
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
|
(b)
|
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
(c)
|
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
|
(d)
|
Commercial and industrial average balances include $207 million and $216 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
(e)
|
Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.3 billion and $43.2 billion for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.78% and 4.01% for the six months ended June 30, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
(f)
|
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles
|
Noninterest Expense
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Personnel (a)
|
$ 786
|
$ 743
|
$ 705
|
$ 1,529
|
$ 1,385
|
Net occupancy
|
68
|
68
|
69
|
136
|
136
|
Computer processing
|
108
|
111
|
107
|
219
|
214
|
Business services and professional fees
|
46
|
36
|
48
|
82
|
88
|
Equipment
|
22
|
19
|
21
|
41
|
41
|
Operating lease expense
|
7
|
7
|
10
|
14
|
21
|
Marketing
|
22
|
18
|
24
|
40
|
45
|
Other expense
|
158
|
179
|
170
|
337
|
355
|
Total noninterest expense
|
$ 1,217
|
$ 1,181
|
$ 1,154
|
$ 2,398
|
$ 2,285
|
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
|
17,517
|
17,469
|
17,105
|
17,493
|
17,047
|
(a)
|
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
|
(b)
|
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
|
Personnel Expense
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Salaries and contract labor
|
$ 448
|
$ 439
|
$ 427
|
$ 887
|
$ 832
|
Incentive and stock-based compensation
|
194
|
172
|
168
|
366
|
326
|
Employee benefits
|
140
|
127
|
108
|
267
|
217
|
Severance
|
4
|
5
|
2
|
9
|
10
|
Total personnel expense
|
$ 786
|
$ 743
|
$ 705
|
$ 1,529
|
$ 1,385
|
Loan Composition
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Change 6/30/2026 vs.
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Commercial and industrial (a)
|
$ 62,734
|
$ 60,651
|
$ 56,058
|
3.4 %
|
11.9 %
|
Commercial real estate:
|
Commercial mortgage
|
13,941
|
14,144
|
13,862
|
(1.4)
|
0.6
|
Construction
|
2,896
|
2,801
|
2,830
|
3.4
|
2.3
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
16,837
|
16,945
|
16,692
|
(0.6)
|
0.9
|
Commercial lease financing
|
1,997
|
2,200
|
2,472
|
(9.2)
|
(19.2)
|
Total commercial loans
|
81,568
|
79,796
|
75,222
|
2.2
|
8.4
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
18,178
|
18,483
|
19,330
|
(1.7)
|
(6.0)
|
Home equity loans
|
5,408
|
5,528
|
6,023
|
(2.2)
|
(10.2)
|
Other consumer loans
|
4,349
|
4,477
|
4,881
|
(2.9)
|
(10.9)
|
Credit cards
|
927
|
906
|
933
|
2.3
|
(0.6)
|
Total consumer loans
|
28,862
|
29,394
|
31,167
|
(1.8)
|
(7.4)
|
Total loans (b), (c)
|
$ 110,430
|
$ 109,190
|
$ 106,389
|
1.1 %
|
3.8 %
|
(a)
|
Loan balances include $208 million, $207 million, and $220 million of commercial credit card balances at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|
(b)
|
Total loans exclude loans of $182 million at June 30, 2026, $194 million at March 31, 2026, and $230 million at June 30, 2025, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
|
(c)
|
Accrued interest of $453 million, $443 million, and $465 million at June 30, 2026, March 31, 2026, and June 30, 2025, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
|
Loans Held for Sale Composition
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Change 6/30/2026 vs.
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 559
|
$ 139
|
$ 158
|
302.2 %
|
253.8 %
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
435
|
637
|
290
|
(31.7)
|
50.0
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
204
|
100
|
82
|
104.0
|
148.8
|
Total loans held for sale
|
$ 1,198
|
$ 876
|
$ 530
|
36.8 %
|
126.0 %
|
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 876
|
$ 1,077
|
$ 998
|
$ 530
|
$ 811
|
New originations
|
2,099
|
2,034
|
3,356
|
3,471
|
1,806
|
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
|
34
|
(13)
|
(35)
|
—
|
(71)
|
Loan sales
|
(1,721)
|
(2,201)
|
(3,232)
|
(2,956)
|
(2,012)
|
Loan draws (payments), net
|
(89)
|
(25)
|
(10)
|
(42)
|
(1)
|
Valuation and other adjustments
|
(1)
|
4
|
—
|
(5)
|
(3)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 1,198
|
$ 876
|
$ 1,077
|
$ 998
|
$ 530
|
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Three months ended
|
Six months ended
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
6/30/2026
|
6/30/2025
|
Average loans outstanding
|
$ 110,072
|
$ 107,737
|
$ 105,715
|
$ 108,911
|
$ 105,039
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
|
$ 1,449
|
$ 1,427
|
$ 1,429
|
$ 1,427
|
$ 1,409
|
Loans charged off:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
84
|
90
|
94
|
174
|
156
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
20
|
1
|
6
|
21
|
42
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
20
|
1
|
6
|
21
|
42
|
Commercial lease financing
|
1
|
—
|
2
|
1
|
2
|
Total commercial loans
|
105
|
91
|
102
|
196
|
200
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
1
|
—
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Home equity loans
|
—
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
Other consumer loans
|
14
|
15
|
13
|
29
|
27
|
Credit cards
|
11
|
10
|
12
|
21
|
24
|
Total consumer loans
|
26
|
26
|
25
|
52
|
53
|
Total loans charged off
|
131
|
117
|
127
|
248
|
253
|
Recoveries:
|
Commercial and industrial
|
9
|
10
|
19
|
19
|
29
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
1
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
Commercial lease financing
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial loans
|
10
|
10
|
20
|
20
|
30
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
Home equity loans
|
—
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
Other consumer loans
|
3
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
4
|
Credit cards
|
2
|
2
|
1
|
4
|
3
|
Total consumer loans
|
6
|
6
|
5
|
12
|
11
|
Total recoveries
|
16
|
16
|
25
|
32
|
41
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
(115)
|
(101)
|
(102)
|
(216)
|
(212)
|
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
|
111
|
123
|
119
|
234
|
249
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
|
$ 1,445
|
$ 1,449
|
$ 1,446
|
$ 1,445
|
$ 1,446
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
|
$ 296
|
$ 313
|
$ 278
|
$ 313
|
$ 290
|
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
|
(19)
|
(17)
|
19
|
(36)
|
7
|
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
|
$ 277
|
$ 296
|
$ 297
|
$ 277
|
$ 297
|
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
|
$ 1,722
|
$ 1,745
|
$ 1,743
|
$ 1,722
|
$ 1,743
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
0.42 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.39 %
|
0.40 %
|
0.41 %
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.31
|
1.33
|
1.36
|
1.31
|
1.36
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.56
|
1.60
|
1.64
|
1.56
|
1.64
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
179
|
212
|
208
|
179
|
208
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
213
|
256
|
250
|
213
|
250
|
Discontinued operations — education lending business:
|
Loans charged off
|
$ —
|
$ 1
|
$ 1
|
$ 1
|
$ 1
|
Recoveries
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$ —
|
$ (1)
|
$ (1)
|
$ (1)
|
$ (1)
|
(a)
|
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
|
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
$ 115
|
$ 101
|
$ 104
|
$ 114
|
$ 102
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
0.42 %
|
0.38 %
|
0.39 %
|
0.42 %
|
0.39 %
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
$ 1,445
|
$ 1,449
|
$ 1,427
|
$ 1,444
|
$ 1,446
|
Allowance for credit losses (a)
|
1,722
|
1,745
|
1,740
|
1,736
|
1,743
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
|
1.31 %
|
1.33 %
|
1.34 %
|
1.36 %
|
1.36 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
|
1.56
|
1.60
|
1.63
|
1.64
|
1.64
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
|
179
|
212
|
232
|
219
|
208
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
|
213
|
256
|
283
|
264
|
250
|
Nonperforming loans at period end
|
$ 809
|
$ 682
|
$ 615
|
$ 658
|
$ 696
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
818
|
692
|
627
|
668
|
707
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
0.73 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.58 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.65 %
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
0.74
|
0.63
|
0.59
|
0.63
|
0.66
|
(a)
|
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
|
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
6/30/2026
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
Commercial and industrial
|
$ 358
|
$ 284
|
$ 256
|
$ 253
|
$ 280
|
Real estate — commercial mortgage
|
256
|
190
|
157
|
214
|
226
|
Real estate — construction
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial real estate loans
|
256
|
190
|
157
|
214
|
226
|
Commercial lease financing
|
6
|
6
|
7
|
—
|
—
|
Total commercial loans
|
620
|
480
|
420
|
467
|
506
|
Real estate — residential mortgage
|
100
|
115
|
104
|
98
|
95
|
Home equity loans
|
79
|
76
|
80
|
82
|
84
|
Other consumer loans
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
Credit cards
|
6
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
7
|
Total consumer loans
|
189
|
202
|
195
|
191
|
190
|
Total nonperforming loans (a)
|
809
|
682
|
615
|
658
|
696
|
OREO
|
9
|
10
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
Nonperforming loans held for sale
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
Total nonperforming assets
|
$ 818
|
$ 692
|
$ 627
|
$ 668
|
$ 707
|
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|
$ 85
|
$ 153
|
$ 99
|
$ 110
|
$ 74
|
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
|
138
|
137
|
220
|
254
|
266
|
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations — education lending business
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
|
0.73 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.58 %
|
0.62 %
|
0.65 %
|
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
|
0.74
|
0.63
|
0.59
|
0.63
|
0.66
|
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ 682
|
$ 615
|
$ 658
|
$ 696
|
$ 686
|
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
|
365
|
253
|
248
|
210
|
233
|
Charge-offs
|
(131)
|
(117)
|
(124)
|
(140)
|
(127)
|
Loans sold
|
(33)
|
(2)
|
(7)
|
(13)
|
—
|
Payments
|
(38)
|
(37)
|
(124)
|
(68)
|
(74)
|
Transfers to OREO
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
Loans returned to accrual status
|
(35)
|
(29)
|
(35)
|
(26)
|
(21)
|
Balance at end of period
|
$ 809
|
$ 682
|
$ 615
|
$ 658
|
$ 696
|
Line of Business Results
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Change 2Q26 vs.
|
2Q26
|
1Q26
|
4Q25
|
3Q25
|
2Q25
|
1Q26
|
2Q25
|
Consumer Bank
|
Summary of operations
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$ 1,010
|
$ 977
|
$ 998
|
$ 992
|
$ 966
|
3.4 %
|
4.6 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
26
|
40
|
32
|
40
|
55
|
(35.0)
|
(52.7)
|
Noninterest expense
|
716
|
708
|
734
|
693
|
693
|
1.1
|
3.3
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
203
|
174
|
176
|
196
|
165
|
16.7
|
23.0
|
Average loans and leases
|
33,263
|
33,997
|
34,683
|
35,363
|
36,138
|
(2.2)
|
(8.0)
|
Average deposits
|
87,399
|
87,796
|
87,738
|
87,692
|
88,002
|
(0.5)
|
(0.7)
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
45
|
40
|
49
|
49
|
40
|
12.5
|
12.5
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
0.54 %
|
0.48 %
|
0.56 %
|
0.55 %
|
0.44 %
|
12.5
|
22.7
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$ 253
|
$ 270
|
$ 262
|
$ 266
|
$ 269
|
(6.3)
|
(5.9)
|
Return on average allocated equity
|
29.52 %
|
24.90 %
|
24.24 %
|
26.03 %
|
21.91 %
|
18.6
|
34.7
|
Commercial Bank
|
Summary of operations
|
Total revenue (TE)
|
$ 1,108
|
$ 1,119
|
$ 1,194
|
$ 1114
|
$ 1074
|
(1.0) %
|
3.2 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
67
|
70
|
73
|
68
|
84
|
(4.3)
|
(20.2)
|
Noninterest expense
|
503
|
474
|
515
|
485
|
451
|
6.1
|
11.5
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
|
423
|
452
|
472
|
440
|
423
|
(6.4)
|
—
|
Average loans and leases
|
76,238
|
73,146
|
71,107
|
70,328
|
69,089
|
4.2
|
10.3
|
Average loans held for sale
|
936
|
958
|
1,140
|
1,224
|
707
|
(2.3)
|
32.4
|
Average deposits
|
58,895
|
58,929
|
60,485
|
58,523
|
55,927
|
(0.1)
|
5.3
|
Net loan charge-offs
|
71
|
64
|
53
|
64
|
62
|
10.9
|
14.5
|
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
|
0.37 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.30 %
|
0.36 %
|
0.36 %
|
5.7
|
2.8
|
Nonperforming assets at period end
|
$ 565
|
$ 422
|
$ 365
|
$ 402
|
$ 438
|
33.9
|
29.0
|
Return on average allocated equity
|
16.40 %
|
18.14 %
|
18.80 %
|
17.87 %
|
17.55 %
|
(9.6)
|
(6.6)
|
TE = Taxable Equivalent
|
Selected Items Impact on Earnings
|
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Pretax(a)
|
After-tax at marginal rate(a)
|
Quarter to date results
|
Amount
|
Net Income
|
EPS(b), (d)
|
Three months ended June 30, 2026
|
No items
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Three months ended March 31, 2026
|
No items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
|
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)
|
21
|
16
|
0.01
|
Three months ended September 30, 2025
|
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)
|
5
|
4
|
—
|
Three months ended June 30, 2025
|
No items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Year to date results
|
Six months ended June 30, 2026
|
No items
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
$ —
|
Six months ended June 30, 2025
|
No items
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(a)
|
Favorable (unfavorable) impact.
|
(b)
|
Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.
|
(c)
|
In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC.
|
(d)
|
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
SOURCE KeyCorp
Share this article