Keypoint Intelligence Launches Keypoint Engage, Delivering AI-Powered Business Execution as a Service

FAIRFIELD, N.J., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence today announced the launch of Keypoint Intelligence Keypoint Engage, a new suite of AI-powered execution services designed to help organizations turn trusted industry operations intelligence into measurable business results across sales, marketing, and customer service.

Keypoint Engage represents the next evolution of Keypoint Intelligence, transforming decades of trusted insight into action. Offered as a managed, outcome-focused service, Keypoint Engage fuses advanced automation with Keypoint's deep understanding of what actually works in sales, marketing, and service. Rather than expecting organizations to navigate complex technology, thought leadership or dynamic market personas on their own, Keypoint does the heavy lifting, delivering momentum, measurable impact, and real business growth.

"Businesses want the benefits of AI, but most don't have the time, resources, or expertise to implement it effectively," said Randy Dazo, Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Keypoint Intelligence. "Keypoint Engage is about closing the gap between insight and execution. We're not just providing technology, we're delivering action and measurable results without forcing organizations to become AI, content or marketing experts."

AI-Powered Results Across Key Business Functions

Keypoint Engage for Sales Execution - Keypoint helps organizations generate highly qualified leads by improving prospecting efficiency, providing better communications, inbound and outbound calling agents to streamline sales funnel activity, strengthen sales skills, and support more effective customer engagement through AI-enabled sales execution.

Keypoint Engage for Marketing Execution - Keypoint Engage accelerates campaign planning & execution, thought leadership content development by delivering AEO-optimized websites, videos, blogs, based on a client's ideal customer personas — reducing the time, cost, and manual effort required to launch high-engaging marketing programs.

Keypoint Engage for Service and Support Automation - Keypoint deploys AI-driven service solutions that enable faster response times, more consistent customer experience, and scalable support execution through interactive chatbots and outbound calling agents.

With the Keypoint Engage suite, Keypoint Intelligence is expanding its ability to help organizations evaluate and optimize the role of print and document technologies across business functions. To learn more, visit the Keypoint Engage landing page or watch this brief overview video.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, extensive market research, and trusted advisory services. Keypoint Intelligence is recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased analysis, insights, and awards, built on decades of analyst expertise.

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence