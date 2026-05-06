The US software company Keypoint Intelligence has joined Total Specific Solutions

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Utrecht, the Netherlands/Fairfield, the United States of America. Total Specific Solutions ("TSS") has acquired Keypoint Intelligence, a leading US-based provider of data, market intelligence, and analytical software for the global digital imaging industry. With the acquisition of this insight-driven company, TSS further strengthens its market position in North America following the acquisition of GeoSoftware.

Keypoint Intelligence is a data services, business intelligence, and document management solution provider serving the digital imaging industry. The company supports the industry's leading Original Equipment Manufacturers as well as more than 2,000 dealers and leasing companies. Keypoint Intelligence's core platform, bliQ, is built on proprietary analytical testing capabilities and provides access to field and laboratory test reports, product evaluations, device data, and outsourced testing services. The company's ProPrintPerformance solution offers competitive intelligence and training services to sales and marketing professionals in digital production print.

Ramon Zanders, Group CEO at TSS: "We are very pleased to welcome Keypoint Intelligence to TSS. The company has built a strong reputation in digital imaging, document solutions, production print, and digital media industries, combining proprietary data, independent testing, market intelligence, and sales enablement. With more than 60 years of expertise, Keypoint Intelligence is a trusted authority in its market. Its deep domain knowledge, long-standing customer relationships, and specialized solutions make it a strong fit with TSS. We look forward to supporting Anthony Sci and his team as they continue to grow Keypoint Intelligence as an independent business within TSS. Adam McIsaac will work closely with the team to share TSS best practices, learn from their industry expertise, and help strengthen our presence in North America."

Anthony Sci, CEO at Keypoint Intelligence: "Keypoint Intelligence has earned its reputation by helping the digital imaging industry make better, more confident decisions. Our customers rely on us for independent testing, trusted data, market insight, and deep industry expertise. In TSS, we found a long-term partner that understands the value of our people, our brand, and the markets we serve. Its perpetual ownership model and commitment to independent businesses were exactly what we were looking for. We remain Keypoint Intelligence, with the same customer focus and industry commitment, now supported by the knowledge and experience of TSS and their broad network of incredible businesses. My team and I are ready to continue our growth path and work closely with Adam McIsaac."

About Key Intelligence

For more than six decades, Keypoint Intelligence has guided the print and office technology industries with trusted research, testing, and strategic insight. Organizations have relied on this expertise to navigate change, embrace innovation, and identify new opportunities as markets evolve. Founded in 1961 as Buyers Lab and expanded with InfoTrends in 2002, the business unified as Keypoint Intelligence in 2015, strengthening its role as a source of clarity, confidence, and direction for the industry. Today, Keypoint Intelligence is a global leader in data and market intelligence for the digital imaging industry. Its portfolio of products and services covers hardware, software, consumables, and document management, and offers the industry's most comprehensive independent research and data. Its headquarters are in Fairfield, New Jersey, USA, and the company has offices in Massachusetts, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Japan.

More information can be found on the website: www.keypointintelligence.com

Total Specific Solutions (TSS)

Total Specific Solutions is an international provider of IT business solutions and consists of independent business units that deliver products and services to their specific vertical market segments. This market expertise is based on decades of experience. TSS is active in healthcare, local and central government, financial and legal services, accountancy, agriculture, automotive, construction, education, geoscience, hospitality, libraries & archives, manufacturing, maritime, mobility, publishing, real estate, and retail. TSS is part of Topicus.com Inc., a public company listed on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange. Topicus.com Inc. is part of the ecosystem of Constellation Software Inc. (CSI), a global provider of vertical business solutions.

More information can be found on the website: totalspecificsolutions.com/

More Information:

Keypoint Intelligence

Anthony Sci

CEO

Email: [email protected]

Total Specific Solutions

Adam McIsaac

Portfolio Manager at TSS

Email: [email protected]

If you are an owner of a Vertical Market Software company and you would like to know more about joining TSS, please contact:

Adam McIsaac

Managing Director & Head of Portfolio North America

Email: [email protected]

Shawn Pantophlet

Investment Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Keypoint Intelligence