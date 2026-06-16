Keys Before Rings: The 10 Top U.S. Cities Where Single Women Are Buying Homes on Their Own

New Mortgage Research Network study finds wide geographic divides, with affordable metros in the South, Midwest and Northeast dominating the rankings

Nearly 360,000 women purchased homes on their own in 2025, accounting for 11.4% of all home purchase mortgages nationwide

New Orleans ranked No. 1, with single women accounting for 17.4% of home purchases, nearly one in six buyers

Single women buy homes at more than twice the rate in the top five metros compared to the bottom five, highlighting the role affordability plays in homeownership

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Single women are becoming a growing force in the housing market, purchasing homes on their own rather than waiting for marriage. A new study released today by Mortgage Research Network finds that affordable metros in the South, Midwest and Northeast dominate the rankings for single female homebuyers, with wide variation across the nation's largest housing markets.

New Orleans ranked first with a 17.4% share of home purchase mortgages going to single women, followed by Hartford, Conn. (16.2%); Buffalo, N.Y. (15.5%); Baltimore, Md. (15.2%); Birmingham, Ala. (14.6%); Memphis, Tenn. (14.5%); Cleveland, Ohio (14.4%); Atlanta, Ga. (14.3%); Pittsburgh, Pa. (14.2%) and Philadelphia, Pa. (14.2%), rounding out the top 10 markets.

Mortgage Research Network analyzed 2025 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data and ranked the nation's 50 largest metropolitan areas by the share of home purchase mortgages made to women under age 45 buying on their own. The findings show significant geographic variation in single female homebuying, with affordability and local market conditions playing a major role in where women are most likely to purchase homes independently.

Nationwide, single women accounted for 11.4% of all home purchase loans in 2025, but in the leading metros they represented nearly one in six buyers, highlighting the impact of local housing costs on homeownership opportunities.

"Where women are buying on their own varies dramatically by market, and affordability appears to be one of the strongest drivers," said Tim Lucas, lead analyst and report author at Mortgage Research Network. "For generations, homeownership often followed marriage, but that timeline is changing. Nearly 360,000 single women purchased homes nationwide in 2025, and in many markets they are increasingly choosing not to delay buying while waiting for a partner. In the top metros, they account for nearly one in six buyers, compared to a much smaller share nationally, underscoring how sharply outcomes differ based on local housing costs."

The Top 10 Cities for Single Female Homebuyers in 2025

Rank Metro % of Purchases by Single Female Average Home Price Single Female Homebuyer Income

United States 11.4 % $368,198 $112,000 1 New Orleans, La. 17.4 % $261,919 $74,000 2 Hartford, Conn. 16.2 % $394,221 $88,000 3 Buffalo, N.Y. 15.5 % $282,896 $75,000 4 Baltimore, Md. 15.2 % $402,887 $92,000 5 Birmingham, Ala. 14.6 % $259,928 $67,000 6 Memphis, Tenn. 14.5 % $245,951 $71,000 7 Cleveland, Ohio 14.4 % $248,141 $71,000 8 Atlanta, Ga. 14.3 % $381,835 $90,000 9 Pittsburgh, Pa. 14.2 % $228,113 $70,000 10 Philadelphia, Pa. 14.2 % $386,647 $88,000

Affordability Separates the Winners From the Losers

The biggest difference between the metros at the top and bottom of the rankings is affordability. The average home value across the top 10 markets was approximately $309,000. In the bottom 10 markets, the average home value was more than $818,000.

As a result, single women buy homes at nearly twice the rate in the top five metros as they do in the bottom five.

The most expensive housing markets in the country generally performed the worst. San Jose, Calif., ranked last, with single women accounting for just 6.5% of home purchase loans. San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Riverside, Calif., and Los Angeles also finished near the bottom.

Income Still Matters

While affordability helps explain where single women are buying, income remains a major factor in who is able to purchase a home.

Across the top-ranked metros, single female homebuyers consistently earned far more than the typical single woman in their market. In New Orleans, for example, the median income of a single female homebuyer was $74,000, compared to approximately $36,000 for single women overall.

The pattern suggests that while more women are entering the housing market on their own, those successfully buying homes tend to have incomes well above their local averages.

The Northeast, Midwest and South Dominate

Eight of the top 10 metros were located in the South or Midwest. Atlanta stood out as the largest metro in the top 10, where single women accounted for 14.3% of homebuyers. Nearly 10,000 single women purchased homes in the Atlanta area during 2025. Pennsylvania also emerged as a standout, with both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia placing in the top 10.

Meanwhile, formerly affordable boomtowns struggled. Phoenix ranked 44th nationally, while Dallas ranked 39th, suggesting rising home prices may be making it harder for single-income buyers to compete.

To view the full report, including how each of the largest 50 metros rank and methodology details, please visit: https://www.mortgageresearch.com/articles/where-single-women-are-buying-homes/

About Mortgage Research Network

Based in Columbia, Missouri, MortgageResearch.com provides real estate advice, research, and news to help homebuyers navigate the mortgage landscape. With a focus on simplifying decisions around homeownership, the site delivers in-depth analyses and reports on market trends, lending practices, and homebuying tips.

SOURCE Mortgage Research Network