Cutting Streaming and Food Delivery Could Help Renters Buy a Home Years Sooner, Mortgage Research Network Analysis Finds

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By redirecting everyday discretionary spending on services like streaming, food delivery and social activities, young renters could save enough for a 5% down payment for a home in 35 of the top 50 U.S. housing markets in three years or less, according to Streaming or Starter Home? , a new Mortgage Research Network released today.

To estimate typical discretionary spending, the analysis drew on data from Deloitte's Digital Media Trends, an Ally Bank survey and other industry research, focused on Gen Z spending habits. The study examined four common categories of non-essential spending, including video and music streaming, food delivery, social activities and discretionary shopping. Together, they totaled an average of $641 per month.

Redirected into savings, that amount equals roughly $7,700 per year. In many U.S. housing markets, that level of consistent saving is enough to fund a 5% down payment on a median-priced home in just a few years. Although the national average is 2.7 years, local housing costs can dramatically speed up or slow down the path to a down payment.

Pittsburgh tops the list, where renters could save a 5% down payment in just 1.5 years. Other markets with relatively short timelines include Memphis, Oklahoma City, Birmingham, Ala., and Detroit, where prospective buyers could reach a 5% down payment in under two years.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, saving $641 per month could take much longer to accumulate a 5% down payment in the priciest markets. San Jose leads with 10.1 years, followed by San Francisco (7.1 years), Los Angeles (6.1 years), San Diego (6.0 years) and Boston (4.7 years),

"Gen Z isn't going to give up every convenience any more than Gen X would have given up buying Nirvana CDs," said Tim Lucas, the report's author and lead analyst at Mortgage Research Network. "But this study shows that there are non-essential expenses almost anyone can cut to reach a financial goal, whether that's homeownership, investing or building an emergency fund. Starting small can create a snowball effect that puts homeownership within reach in just a few years."

Although a 5% down payment is not required for all mortgage programs, it can help buyers qualify for better pricing and lower mortgage insurance costs, Lucas noted, adding that any savings beyond the down payment can also be used for emergency reserves, furnishings or home improvements.

Time To Save a 5% Down Payment: Top 50 U.S. Cities

Market Median Home Price 5% Down Payment Years Saving $641/Month 5% Down Payment Reached United States $410,800 $20,540 2.7 October 2028 Atlanta, Ga. $381,271 $19,064 2.5 July 2028 Austin, Texas $428,390 $21,419 2.8 November 2028 Baltimore, Md. $396,874 $19,844 2.6 August 2028 Birmingham, Ala. $254,873 $12,744 1.7 September 2027 Boston, Mass. $721,075 $36,054 4.7 October 2030 Buffalo, N.Y. $278,902 $13,945 1.8 November 2027 Charlotte, N.C. $385,094 $19,255 2.5 August 2028 Chicago, Ill. $340,733 $17,037 2.2 April 2028 Cincinnati, Ohio $299,343 $14,967 1.9 January 2028 Columbus, Ohio $323,122 $16,156 2.1 March 2028 Dallas, Texas $363,356 $18,168 2.4 June 2028 Denver, Colo. $569,930 $28,496 3.7 October 2029 Detroit, Mich. $262,145 $13,107 1.7 October 2027 Fresno, Calif. $404,288 $20,214 2.6 September 2028 Grand Rapids, Mich. $344,969 $17,248 2.2 April 2028 Houston, Texas $306,425 $15,321 2.0 January 2028 Indianapolis, Ind. $288,010 $14,401 1.9 December 2027 Jacksonville, Fla. $350,205 $17,510 2.3 May 2028 Kansas City, Mo. $314,952 $15,748 2.0 February 2028 Los Angeles, Calif. $945,428 $47,271 6.1 March 2032 Louisville, Ky. $270,580 $13,529 1.8 November 2027 Memphis, Tenn. $241,603 $12,080 1.6 August 2027 Miami, Fla. $472,130 $23,607 3.1 February 2029 Milwaukee, Wis. $371,266 $18,563 2.4 June 2028 Minneapolis, Minn. $382,160 $19,108 2.5 July 2028 Nashville, Tenn. $451,356 $22,568 2.9 January 2029 New York, N.Y $709,880 $35,494 4.6 September 2030 Oklahoma City, Okla. $240,735 $12,037 1.6 August 2027 Orlando, Fla. $387,115 $19,356 2.5 August 2028 Philadelphia, Pa. $380,104 $19,005 2.5 July 2028 Phoenix, Ariz. $446,926 $22,346 2.9 December 2028 Pittsburgh, Pa. $225,318 $11,266 1.5 July 2027 Portland, Ore. $544,435 $27,222 3.5 August 2029 Providence, R.I. $505,220 $25,261 3.3 May 2029 Raleigh, N.C. $439,338 $21,967 2.9 December 2028 Richmond, Va. $382,022 $19,101 2.5 July 2028 Riverside, Calif. $579,877 $28,994 3.8 November 2029 Sacramento, Calif. $574,751 $28,738 3.7 October 2029 Salt Lake City, Utah $555,919 $27,796 3.6 September 2029 San Antonio, Texas $278,854 $13,943 1.8 November 2027 San Diego, Calif. $916,746 $45,837 6.0 January 2032 San Francisco, Calif. $1,099,607 $54,980 7.1 March 2033 San Jose, Calif. $1,547,794 $77,390 10.1 February 2036 Seattle, Wash. $739,435 $36,972 4.8 November 2030 St. Louis, Mo. $266,378 $13,319 1.7 October 2027 Tampa, Fla. $358,904 $17,945 2.3 May 2028 Tucson, Ariz. $342,635 $17,132 2.2 April 2028 Tulsa, Okla. $245,894 $12,295 1.6 September 2027 Virginia Beach, Va. $360,624 $18,031 2.3 June 2028 Washington, D.C. $574,999 $28,750 3.7 October 2029

