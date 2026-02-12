Cutting Streaming and Food Delivery Could Help Renters Buy a Home Years Sooner, Mortgage Research Network Analysis Finds

News provided by

Mortgage Research Network

Feb 12, 2026, 09:57 ET

Redirecting discretionary spending could generate nearly $7,700 per year toward a down payment

COLUMBIA, Mo., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By redirecting everyday discretionary spending on services like streaming, food delivery and social activities, young renters could save enough for a 5% down payment for a home in 35 of the top 50 U.S. housing markets in three years or less, according to Streaming or Starter Home?, a new Mortgage Research Network released today.

Continue Reading

To estimate typical discretionary spending, the analysis drew on data from Deloitte's Digital Media Trends, an Ally Bank survey and other industry research, focused on Gen Z spending habits. The study examined four common categories of non-essential spending, including video and music streaming, food delivery, social activities and discretionary shopping. Together, they totaled an average of $641 per month.

Redirected into savings, that amount equals roughly $7,700 per year. In many U.S. housing markets, that level of consistent saving is enough to fund a 5% down payment on a median-priced home in just a few years. Although the national average is 2.7 years, local housing costs can dramatically speed up or slow down the path to a down payment.

Pittsburgh tops the list, where renters could save a 5% down payment in just 1.5 years. Other markets with relatively short timelines include Memphis, Oklahoma City, Birmingham, Ala., and Detroit, where prospective buyers could reach a 5% down payment in under two years.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, saving $641 per month could take much longer to accumulate a 5% down payment in the priciest markets. San Jose leads with 10.1 years, followed by San Francisco (7.1 years), Los Angeles (6.1 years), San Diego (6.0 years) and Boston (4.7 years),

"Gen Z isn't going to give up every convenience any more than Gen X would have given up buying Nirvana CDs," said Tim Lucas, the report's author and lead analyst at Mortgage Research Network. "But this study shows that there are non-essential expenses almost anyone can cut to reach a financial goal, whether that's homeownership, investing or building an emergency fund. Starting small can create a snowball effect that puts homeownership within reach in just a few years."

Although a 5% down payment is not required for all mortgage programs, it can help buyers qualify for better pricing and lower mortgage insurance costs, Lucas noted, adding that any savings beyond the down payment can also be used for emergency reserves, furnishings or home improvements.

Time To Save a 5% Down Payment: Top 50 U.S. Cities

Market

 Median Home Price

5% Down Payment

Years Saving $641/Month

5% Down Payment Reached

United States

$410,800

$20,540

2.7

October 2028

Atlanta, Ga.

$381,271

$19,064

2.5

July 2028

Austin, Texas

$428,390

$21,419

2.8

November 2028

Baltimore, Md.

$396,874

$19,844

2.6

August 2028

Birmingham, Ala.

$254,873

$12,744

1.7

September 2027

Boston, Mass.

$721,075

$36,054

4.7

October 2030

Buffalo, N.Y.

$278,902

$13,945

1.8

November 2027

Charlotte, N.C.

$385,094

$19,255

2.5

August 2028

Chicago, Ill.

$340,733

$17,037

2.2

April 2028

Cincinnati, Ohio

$299,343

$14,967

1.9

January 2028

Columbus, Ohio

$323,122

$16,156

2.1

March 2028

Dallas, Texas

$363,356

$18,168

2.4

June 2028

Denver, Colo.

$569,930

$28,496

3.7

October 2029

Detroit, Mich.

$262,145

$13,107

1.7

October 2027

Fresno, Calif.

$404,288

$20,214

2.6

September 2028

Grand Rapids, Mich.

$344,969

$17,248

2.2

April 2028

Houston, Texas

$306,425

$15,321

2.0

January 2028

Indianapolis, Ind.

$288,010

$14,401

1.9

December 2027

Jacksonville, Fla.

$350,205

$17,510

2.3

May 2028

Kansas City, Mo.

$314,952

$15,748

2.0

February 2028

Los Angeles, Calif.

$945,428

$47,271

6.1

March 2032

Louisville, Ky.

$270,580

$13,529

1.8

November 2027

Memphis, Tenn.

$241,603

$12,080

1.6

August 2027

Miami, Fla.

$472,130

$23,607

3.1

February 2029

Milwaukee, Wis.

$371,266

$18,563

2.4

June 2028

Minneapolis, Minn.

$382,160

$19,108

2.5

July 2028

Nashville, Tenn.

$451,356

$22,568

2.9

January 2029

New York, N.Y

$709,880

$35,494

4.6

September 2030

Oklahoma City, Okla.

$240,735

$12,037

1.6

August 2027

Orlando, Fla.

$387,115

$19,356

2.5

August 2028

Philadelphia, Pa.

$380,104

$19,005

2.5

July 2028

Phoenix, Ariz.

$446,926

$22,346

2.9

December 2028

Pittsburgh, Pa.

$225,318

$11,266

1.5

July 2027

Portland, Ore.

$544,435

$27,222

3.5

August 2029

Providence, R.I.

$505,220

$25,261

3.3

May 2029

Raleigh, N.C.

$439,338

$21,967

2.9

December 2028

Richmond, Va.

$382,022

$19,101

2.5

July 2028

Riverside, Calif.

$579,877

$28,994

3.8

November 2029

Sacramento, Calif.

$574,751

$28,738

3.7

October 2029

Salt Lake City, Utah

$555,919

$27,796

3.6

September 2029

San Antonio, Texas

$278,854

$13,943

1.8

November 2027

San Diego, Calif.

$916,746

$45,837

6.0

January 2032

San Francisco, Calif.

$1,099,607

$54,980

7.1

March 2033

San Jose, Calif.

$1,547,794

$77,390

10.1

February 2036

Seattle, Wash.

$739,435

$36,972

4.8

November 2030

St. Louis, Mo.

$266,378

$13,319

1.7

October 2027

Tampa, Fla.

$358,904

$17,945

2.3

May 2028

Tucson, Ariz.

$342,635

$17,132

2.2

April 2028

Tulsa, Okla.

$245,894

$12,295

1.6

September 2027

Virginia Beach, Va.

$360,624

$18,031

2.3

June 2028

Washington, D.C.

$574,999

$28,750

3.7

October 2029

To view the full report, including methodology details, please visit: https://www.mortgageresearch.com/articles/streaming-or-starter-home/

About Mortgage Research Network
Based in Columbia, Missouri, MortgageResearch.com provides real estate advice, research, and news to help homebuyers navigate the mortgage landscape. With a focus on simplifying decisions around homeownership, the site delivers in-depth analyses and reports on market trends, lending practices, and homebuying tips.

SOURCE Mortgage Research Network

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Dorm or Deed: New Study Finds Buying a Home Cheaper Than Paying Room and Board in 1 in 5 College Towns

Dorm or Deed: New Study Finds Buying a Home Cheaper Than Paying Room and Board in 1 in 5 College Towns

As college freshmen settle into dorm life, a new analysis from Mortgage Research Network released today finds that at nearly one in five U.S....
For Richer or Poorer? Partner's Credit Could Add $63,000 to Cost of Buying a Home

For Richer or Poorer? Partner's Credit Could Add $63,000 to Cost of Buying a Home

Love may be blind, but credit scores are not. Buying a home with a partner who has a credit score below 640 increases monthly housing costs by an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Residential Real Estate

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics