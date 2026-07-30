Keystone Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Former Justice Department Antitrust Leaders Malika Krishna and Brian Clark in New Washington, D.C. Office

Krishna and Clark Join as Partners, Deepening Keystone's Antitrust and Competition Practice

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone, a global technology and advisory firm specializing in economics, technology, strategy, and complex digital ecosystems, today announced the appointment of Malika Krishna and Brian Clark as Partners. Joining Keystone from the U.S. Department of Justice, both Krishna and Clark are globally recognized antitrust economists with extensive backgrounds in federal enforcement, who will anchor Keystone's growing antitrust and competition practice. Krishna and Clark will be based in Washington D.C., in Keystone's newly opened office in the West End, at the epicenter of U.S. legal, regulatory and policy decisions.

As Keystone CEO Jeff Marowits put it: "Keystone has been central to helping firms and the federal government navigate monumental market disruptions for the past two-plus decades. Our growing presence in D.C. with this new space embeds our culture and fosters community in our nation's capital."

Of Krishna and Clark, he added: "Malika and Brian are true experts who have shaped some of the most complex arguments in technology, and their arrival at Keystone deepens the exact experience our clients need now more than ever."

The new Washington, D.C. office is Keystone's latest expansion, following the firm's recent growth into London and Dubai.

Krishna, a leading authority on merger analysis and competition economics, joins as a Founding Partner in Keystone's Washington, D.C. office, where she also serves as a senior leader of the firm's Economic Center of Excellence. She joins from the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division, where, as an Acting Assistant Chief, she managed all economic aspects of dozens of merger and conduct investigations, and jointly led a team of about 50 economists, statisticians, and data scientists. Working alongside senior DOJ and FTC officials, she helped shape the landmark 2023 Merger Guidelines, and has worked on high-stakes litigation spanning technology, software, telecom, publishing, and chemicals. She holds a Ph.D. in Economics from NYU's Stern School of Business and a B.A. in Economics with Honors from the University of Chicago.

"Antitrust enforcement in technology and digital markets has never been more consequential, and clients need advisors who can move fluidly between economic rigor and the practical realities of litigation," said Krishna. "I'm excited to build that capacity here at Keystone in Washington, working for a firm that has always understood technology as deeply as it understands the law."

Clark is among the most accomplished antitrust economists to emerge from federal enforcement, having shaped both sides of the digital economy. He also joins as a Founding Partner in Keystone's Washington, D.C. office, specializing in monopolization, mergers and the economics of digital platforms, payment networks and innovation markets. He brings a decade at the forefront of U.S. antitrust enforcement, most recently as an Acting Assistant Chief in the DOJ Antitrust Division's Expert Analysis Group. He was the manager and lead economist on U.S. v. Apple, the DOJ's landmark monopolization case, and the lead economist on U.S. v. Visa/Plaid, for which he received the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service. He is known for turning sophisticated economics into clear and intuitive arguments that persuade courts and regulators. Clark holds a Ph.D. in Economics from Duke University and a B.S. in Economics and Decision Sciences, summa cum laude, from Miami University.

"Technology now sits at the heart of nearly every significant antitrust case, from platforms to payments to the infrastructure behind AI," said Clark. "The biggest challenge is often translating that underlying complexity into something a court or a regulator will find persuasive, and that's the work that Keystone does better than anyone."

About Keystone

Keystone is a global technology and advisory firm specializing in economics, technology, strategy, and complex digital ecosystems. Keystone delivers innovative solutions to organizations across the technology, business, legal, and government sectors. Founded in 2003, Keystone operates globally with offices in New York, San Francisco, Boston, Seattle, London, Dubai, and Washington, D.C. For more information, visit keystone.com.

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